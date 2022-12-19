Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Not ready to return
Aho (lower body) won't play Thursday versus the Penguins, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Aho is considered to need more practice time before returning from his injury, so he should probably be considered doubtful for Friday's game versus the Flyers as well. With Aho missing a seventh straight game, Paul Stastny will continue to pick up extra playing time in a top-six role.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Cleared for contact
Wilson (knee) is practicing in a normal jersey Wednesday. This is a major step in Wilson's recovery, as it marks the first time he's taken contact in a practice this season. The 28-year-old winger will likely need to log a number of full practices before getting the green light to enter the lineup, but it appears as though Wilson will likely be cleared to make his season debut sooner rather than later. He racked up 24 goals, 52 points, 151 shots and 240 hits through 78 games last season.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Closing in on 50 points
Kucherov notched a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Red Wings. Kucherov helped Brayden Point open the scoring just 1:29 into this one, but Detroit scored five of the next seven goals before Kucherov pulled the Lightning within one with 3:47 left in the third. While that's as close as Tampa Bay would get, Kucherov managed to add to what has been yet another spectacular campaign. His 49 points through 32 games are the fourth-most in the league.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Will miss next two games
Oshie (upper body) won't play Thursday versus Ottawa or Friday against Winnipeg, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com. Oshie also missed Monday's 4-3 overtime victory against Detroit because of the injury. He has five goals and 11 points in 22 contests this season. The 35-year-old is likely to serve in a top-six role once he's healthy.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Plucks another apple Wednesday
Karlsson logged a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes. Karlsson has a goal and five assists over his last five games. His helper Wednesday was his first power-play point since Dec. 1. The 29-year-old center has 24 points (five on the power play, three shorthanded), 67 shots on net, 24 blocked shots, 23 hits and a plus-1 rating through 35 outings.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Resumes skating
MacKinnon (upper body) has resumed skating and remains on track for a return in early January, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. MacKinnon, who hasn't played since Dec. 5, was originally slated to be sidelined for four weeks. He has registered eight goals and 34 points in 23 games this season.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Expected to play Thursday
Knight (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Jaguars, is in line to play, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports. Despite being listed as a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Knight still took a designation into the Week 16 contest. Fantasy managers who are planning on using Knight this week will still want to ensure that he's officially cleared when the Jets release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Knight has taken hold of the lead role out of the New York backfield, but after three quality performances to kick off his NFL career, the undrafted rookie out of NC State stumbled in last week's loss to the Lions. He carried 13 times for just 23 yards against Detroit and failed to draw a target across his 28 snaps.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads all scorers in loss Thursday
Beal ended Thursday's 120-112 loss to the Jazz with 30 points (13-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes. Beal topped 30 points for just the fourth time this season, continuing what has been a nice stretch of games after coming off an injury. Since returning to the court, he has scored at least 27 points in all three games, shooting the ball well from both the field and the charity stripe. He now sits as the 36th-ranked player for the season, right around where he was being drafted.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Deemed questionable against Boston
Gobert is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Celtics due to a left ankle sprain. Gobert returned to action Wednesday after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury. If Gobert is unable to play against the Celtics, Naz Reid will likely be inserted into the starting lineup.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable Friday
Murray (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports. Murray was sidelined for Tuesday's game against Memphis but was a full participant during Thursday's practice session that didn't include any live portions. He'll be re-evaluated after the Nuggets' shootaround Friday, but he'll have a chance to suit up against Portland.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Turns back clock Monday
McCollum closed Monday's 128-119 loss to the Bucks with 31 points (11-24 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and nine assists over 41 minutes. McCollum has been enduring a rough season and has been New Orleans' third-best scoring threat at times behind Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram (toe) when the latter is healthy, but he turned back the clock here and notched a season-best scoring mark. He's been playing very well of late and has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five outings, averaging 25.8 points per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from deep in that span.
