Waco, TX

JUCO Nose Tackle Jerrell Boykins Commits to Baylor Bears

By Cameron Stuart
 3 days ago

Bears adding depth on defensive line through Hutchinson Community College product.

The Baylor Bears are starting to re-tool a depleted defensive line unit for 2023 as they got a commitment from Hutchinson Community College (KS) nose tackle Jerrel Boykins, who announced his decision on Twitter Monday.

In 10 games at Hutchinson this season, Boykins collected 18 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. The Gonzales, Louisiana native started his college career at Louisiana Tech, but entered the transfer portal shortly after Sonny Combie was hired in late 2021, settling at Hutchinson.

Boykins received plenty of interest this season, getting offers from Washington State, Colorado and Western Kentucky. Baylor was relatively late to his recruitment, being the most recent offer of the bunch on November 21. Boykins took an official campus visit Friday and announced his commitment three days later.

The Bears may have to replace their entire defensive line going into the 2023 season. Current nose tackle Siaki Ika will likely enter the 2023 NFL Draft, being regarded as one of the country's best defensive line prospects. Fellow defensive linemen Jaxon Player and Cole Maxwell have graduated and the Bears are still waiting to hear whether Gabe Hall will return for his senior season.

Boykins' commitment is the second the Bears have grabbed from the transfer portal, picking up BYU offensive lineman Campbell Barrington.

