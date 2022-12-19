ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Shoot-out at busy Wichita intersection

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Ring doorbell video shows exactly what happened on December, 10 around 4:30 p.m. It shows a person in red with a backpack sneaking through an alley near 17th and Oliver. He opened fire at a man across Oliver. That man then fired back. “It's nonsense,” said...
kfdi.com

Wichita woman arrested after children found in burning home

A 24-year-old Wichita woman is facing charges as a result of a fire investigation. Police were called to a domestic violence report Wednesday afternoon in the 4400 block of East Bayley. They saw a four-year-old boy crying on the porch of a nearby home. Believing that the boy was locked out of his home, they went to his home and opened the door, and a large amount of smoke came out. Officers found a two-year-old boy on a couch and a fire in the kitchen. They got the boy outside and also removed a three-month-old child who was in a back bedroom.
KAKE TV

Wichita woman left her 3 young kids home alone, police say. Then the kitchen caught fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say officers rescued young children from a smoke-filled home after their mother allegedly left them alone to go get Christmas presents. Officers responded at around 1 p.m. Wednesday to a domestic violence report in the 4400 block of East Bayley, near Lincoln and Oliver. They arrived to find a 4-year-old boy crying on the porch of a different address.
KSN News

Wichita man indicted for cocaine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A federal grand jury has indicted Clinton Bruner, 49, of Wichita, based on a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation. According to court documents, these are the indictments: The DEA continues to investigate the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Treaster is prosecuting it.
KAKE TV

Former Kansas lawmaker found guilty of COVID relief fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Former state lawmaker Michael Capps has been found guilty on 12 of 18 counts of fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering of COVID relief funds. Prosecutors accused Capps of lying repeatedly to get pandemic relief funds meant for struggling businesses during the lockdown. Capps, of Wichita,...
WIBW

Wichita man federally charged on cocaine trafficking, firearms charges

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man has been federally indicted on charges related to the trafficking of cocaine and illegal possession of firearms. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says on Wednesday, Dec. 21, a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted Clinton Bruner, 49, of Wichita, with crimes related to drug trafficking and firearms.
WIBW

Wichita daughter, father plead guilty to thousands in Medicaid fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A father and daughter pair from Wichita has pleaded guilty to thousands of dollars in Medicaid fraud. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that Kyla Kongvongsay, 22, of Wichita, has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to repay more than $16,000 to the Kansas Medicaid system for convictions on two Medicaid fraud charges.
KWCH.com

Body found in Reno County

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found Wednesday afternoon. Deputies responded to the west edge of Hutchinson around 4;15 p.m. where they found a person who was deceased. The sheriff’s office said once the person is identified, further details...
RENO COUNTY, KS

