A 24-year-old Wichita woman is facing charges as a result of a fire investigation. Police were called to a domestic violence report Wednesday afternoon in the 4400 block of East Bayley. They saw a four-year-old boy crying on the porch of a nearby home. Believing that the boy was locked out of his home, they went to his home and opened the door, and a large amount of smoke came out. Officers found a two-year-old boy on a couch and a fire in the kitchen. They got the boy outside and also removed a three-month-old child who was in a back bedroom.

WICHITA, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO