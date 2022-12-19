Read full article on original website
Wichita man sentenced for murder
45-year-old Seth Collins of Wichita has been sentenced to 12 years and three months in prison for the fatal stabbing of Kayla Brown in 2016. Collins was charged with one count of murder
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Shoot-out at busy Wichita intersection
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Ring doorbell video shows exactly what happened on December, 10 around 4:30 p.m. It shows a person in red with a backpack sneaking through an alley near 17th and Oliver. He opened fire at a man across Oliver. That man then fired back. “It's nonsense,” said...
Wichita man sentenced in stabbing of twins, one fatally, in brawl over parking space
Authorities have said Seth Collins got upset when he couldn’t pull into a parking spot because one of the twins was talking to a friend in an adjacent stall.
WPD arrest mom after child hospitalized from house fire
A Wichita mom was arrested on Wednesday after her children were hospitalized from a house fire while they were left home alone.
KAKE TV
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 death of a woman in Wichita motel room
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Ricky Hollins has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a woman whose body was found in a south Wichita motel room in 2020. The 42-year-old was found guilty early this year of first-degree murder, but not guilty of buying sexual relations and a misdemeanor.
kfdi.com
Wichita woman arrested after children found in burning home
A 24-year-old Wichita woman is facing charges as a result of a fire investigation. Police were called to a domestic violence report Wednesday afternoon in the 4400 block of East Bayley. They saw a four-year-old boy crying on the porch of a nearby home. Believing that the boy was locked out of his home, they went to his home and opened the door, and a large amount of smoke came out. Officers found a two-year-old boy on a couch and a fire in the kitchen. They got the boy outside and also removed a three-month-old child who was in a back bedroom.
Wichita police officer charged by DA’s office
A Wichita police officer has been charged following an aggravated assault firearms investigation from November.
KAKE TV
Wichita woman left her 3 young kids home alone, police say. Then the kitchen caught fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say officers rescued young children from a smoke-filled home after their mother allegedly left them alone to go get Christmas presents. Officers responded at around 1 p.m. Wednesday to a domestic violence report in the 4400 block of East Bayley, near Lincoln and Oliver. They arrived to find a 4-year-old boy crying on the porch of a different address.
Wichita man indicted for cocaine
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A federal grand jury has indicted Clinton Bruner, 49, of Wichita, based on a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation. According to court documents, these are the indictments: The DEA continues to investigate the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Treaster is prosecuting it.
WPD detective retrieves woman’s $5,000 from scammer
In most cases, once a scammer has gotten a hold of your money, it is gone. However, a Wichita police officer was able to intervene at just the right time to recover $5,000 for one local victim.
Wichita police veteran charged with two misdemeanors, accused of misconduct
He was charged in Sedgwick County District Court on Tuesday.
Wichita police notice smoke coming from home, 3 kids found alone taken to hospital
Three kids left home alone were taken to a local hospital after smoke was found coming from their home.
KAKE TV
Former Kansas lawmaker found guilty of COVID relief fraud
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Former state lawmaker Michael Capps has been found guilty on 12 of 18 counts of fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering of COVID relief funds. Prosecutors accused Capps of lying repeatedly to get pandemic relief funds meant for struggling businesses during the lockdown. Capps, of Wichita,...
Ex-Sedgwick County deputy involved in racist text messages loses certification after stalking
He had previously resigned after being arrested.
WIBW
Wichita man federally charged on cocaine trafficking, firearms charges
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man has been federally indicted on charges related to the trafficking of cocaine and illegal possession of firearms. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says on Wednesday, Dec. 21, a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted Clinton Bruner, 49, of Wichita, with crimes related to drug trafficking and firearms.
Body found west of Hutchinson
An investigation is underway after a body was found west of Hutchinson late Monday afternoon.
Hundreds of calls: Here’s a breakdown of Sedgwick County accidents amid snowstorm
There were roughly six times more calls than a similar time period earlier in the week.
WIBW
Wichita daughter, father plead guilty to thousands in Medicaid fraud
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A father and daughter pair from Wichita has pleaded guilty to thousands of dollars in Medicaid fraud. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that Kyla Kongvongsay, 22, of Wichita, has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to repay more than $16,000 to the Kansas Medicaid system for convictions on two Medicaid fraud charges.
Driver ejected, seriously injured in Wichita crash
A Belle Plaine man was hospitalized on Wednesday after being ejected in a crash on I-135 in Wichita.
KWCH.com
Body found in Reno County
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found Wednesday afternoon. Deputies responded to the west edge of Hutchinson around 4;15 p.m. where they found a person who was deceased. The sheriff’s office said once the person is identified, further details...
