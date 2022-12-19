ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

spectrumnews1.com

36 years of iconic Worcester ornaments at Sharfmans Jewelers

WORCESTER, Mass. - For 36 years now, Sharfmans Jewelers has made a new ornament showcasing one of Worcester's greatest landmarks. "It started back in 1986 with Elm Park," Sharfmans employee Mark Fitzpatrick said. "We've always picked iconic locations or buildings in Worcester that have a lot of sentimental meaning." Each...
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Toys for Recovery Gift Giveaway Helps Families in Worcester

WORCESTER - Dozens of families lined up in downtown Worcester on Tuesday afternoon for a Christmas gift giveaway to help make the holidays a little easier for families in need. The Toys for Recovery event was organized by Fresh Start Wellness Center, in partnership with Everyday Miracles Recovery Center and...
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

George's Coney Island Hosts Free 'Grinch' Read-Along for Kids

WORCESTER - George's Coney Island, at 158 Southbridge St. in Worcester, is hosting a jukebox read-along of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" every day from now through Dec. 31. The events are free and open to the public. Children who attend get free hot chocolate and candy canes. Books are...
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

NEADS searching for volunteer service dog puppy raisers

PRINCETON, Mass. - NEADS World Class Service Dogs is in search of full-time puppy raisers in Worcester County. They've ramped up their training program to keep up with the growing need of service dogs. NEADS is searching for about 50 to 60 volunteers to care for a puppy for a year.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
WBUR

In record numbers, families without shelter are turning to Massachusetts emergency departments

A relentless headache first brought Oscar to the emergency department. But it was a lack of housing that sent her, and her 8-year-old son, back the next night. In late November, they stepped off a bus and onto Massachusetts soil for the first time. They hoped this would be the final stop in a five-year journey from Haiti, through South and Central America, to the United States.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

The mystery behind this little stone house in Burlington, Mass.

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Preserve Rhode Island does more than “save” historic buildings; its mandate is to find productive uses for them. In the case of the Valentine-Whitman stone ender, Preserve Rhode Island spearheaded the restoration of the old home, preparing it for sale to a private owner.
BURLINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Apartments at former Fairway Beef to be new ‘front door’ to Worcester’s Canal District, architect says

The former site of Fairway Beef in Worcester’s Canal District may soon be home to a nine-story, 90,000-square-foot apartment building. The building at 102 Temple St., which is being proposed by Boston-based AKROS Development, would include 105 apartments, about 1,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a parking garage with 72 spaces. The plans were approved by the Planning Board in September and the property was officially purchased by AKROS on Dec. 14 for $900,000, according to documents filed with the Registry of Deeds.
WORCESTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Truck strikes bridge in downtown Westborough

WESTBOROUGH – Drivers in downtown may be facing major delays. A truck has struck the East Main Street bridge in downtown Westborough, according to a post by the Westborough Fire Department on Facebook. A photo shared by the fire department shows that a part of the roof of the...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $457,500 in Worcester

Wildiana Baptiste and Wilner Baptiste bought the property at 20 Scandinavia Avenue, Worcester, from Dianne Aguirre and Geoff Duverge on Nov. 30, 2022. The $457,500 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $373. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an underground/basement. The unit sits on a 7,000-square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester Business Development Corporation celebrates opening of Reactory Drive

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Business Development Corporation held a ribbon cutting Tuesday for a new roadway to allow for better access to The Reactory. The 46-acre biomanufacturing park was developed by the WBDC, who say federal and state money allowed them to create the new road, named Reactory Drive. WBDC President Craig Blais said the new road creates opportunity for new developments.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family home sells in Worcester for $455,000

Monica Bermejo Calle bought the property at 21 Gambier Avenue, Worcester, from Jonathan Belkin and Nelson R Church on Dec. 2, 2022. The $455,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $316. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and an underground/basement, as well as a pool in the backyard and sits on a 9,096-square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
wgbh.org

Dracut farm offers free, fresh crops to neighbors in need

Four overflowing giant wooden bins holding 3,000 of pounds of McIntosh apples marked the start of a post-harvest food giveaway in Dracut Wednesday. It’s become a regular event for Farmer Dave’s since the start of the pandemic, said owner David Dumaresq, where anyone walking in could leave with a share of potatoes, squash and some of the many thousands of pounds of apples he’s ready to offer up for free.
DRACUT, MA
WCVB

Go inside Mass. General Hospital's hidden gem gift shop

BOSTON — When you think about Massachusetts General Hospital’s rich history, you likely think about medical care and life-saving research. But maybe the unique gift shop should also come to mind. "I don't even think they realize what a gem we are, hidden gem," said Shannon Hoyt, director...
BOSTON, MA

