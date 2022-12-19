Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, MassachusettsoffMetro.comWestford, MA
Bridging The Graduation Gap For Low Income and First Generation College Students One Relationship at a TimeAmy Feind ReevesNeedham, MA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenWorcester, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Related
Longest Night Vigil: Remembering Worcester's homeless
WORCESTER — The Longest Night Vigil, an evening of remembrance and hope to honor community members lost through homelessness, held a candlelight vigil Wednesday night in front of the Mustard Seed food pantry and soup kitchen on Piedmont Street. This year's solemn event was the 32nd annual in the city, coinciding with National Homeless...
spectrumnews1.com
36 years of iconic Worcester ornaments at Sharfmans Jewelers
WORCESTER, Mass. - For 36 years now, Sharfmans Jewelers has made a new ornament showcasing one of Worcester's greatest landmarks. "It started back in 1986 with Elm Park," Sharfmans employee Mark Fitzpatrick said. "We've always picked iconic locations or buildings in Worcester that have a lot of sentimental meaning." Each...
thisweekinworcester.com
Toys for Recovery Gift Giveaway Helps Families in Worcester
WORCESTER - Dozens of families lined up in downtown Worcester on Tuesday afternoon for a Christmas gift giveaway to help make the holidays a little easier for families in need. The Toys for Recovery event was organized by Fresh Start Wellness Center, in partnership with Everyday Miracles Recovery Center and...
thisweekinworcester.com
George's Coney Island Hosts Free 'Grinch' Read-Along for Kids
WORCESTER - George's Coney Island, at 158 Southbridge St. in Worcester, is hosting a jukebox read-along of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" every day from now through Dec. 31. The events are free and open to the public. Children who attend get free hot chocolate and candy canes. Books are...
spectrumnews1.com
NEADS searching for volunteer service dog puppy raisers
PRINCETON, Mass. - NEADS World Class Service Dogs is in search of full-time puppy raisers in Worcester County. They've ramped up their training program to keep up with the growing need of service dogs. NEADS is searching for about 50 to 60 volunteers to care for a puppy for a year.
WBUR
In record numbers, families without shelter are turning to Massachusetts emergency departments
A relentless headache first brought Oscar to the emergency department. But it was a lack of housing that sent her, and her 8-year-old son, back the next night. In late November, they stepped off a bus and onto Massachusetts soil for the first time. They hoped this would be the final stop in a five-year journey from Haiti, through South and Central America, to the United States.
WCVB
The mystery behind this little stone house in Burlington, Mass.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Preserve Rhode Island does more than “save” historic buildings; its mandate is to find productive uses for them. In the case of the Valentine-Whitman stone ender, Preserve Rhode Island spearheaded the restoration of the old home, preparing it for sale to a private owner.
Apartments at former Fairway Beef to be new ‘front door’ to Worcester’s Canal District, architect says
The former site of Fairway Beef in Worcester’s Canal District may soon be home to a nine-story, 90,000-square-foot apartment building. The building at 102 Temple St., which is being proposed by Boston-based AKROS Development, would include 105 apartments, about 1,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a parking garage with 72 spaces. The plans were approved by the Planning Board in September and the property was officially purchased by AKROS on Dec. 14 for $900,000, according to documents filed with the Registry of Deeds.
communityadvocate.com
Truck strikes bridge in downtown Westborough
WESTBOROUGH – Drivers in downtown may be facing major delays. A truck has struck the East Main Street bridge in downtown Westborough, according to a post by the Westborough Fire Department on Facebook. A photo shared by the fire department shows that a part of the roof of the...
MassLive.com
Single family residence sells for $457,500 in Worcester
Wildiana Baptiste and Wilner Baptiste bought the property at 20 Scandinavia Avenue, Worcester, from Dianne Aguirre and Geoff Duverge on Nov. 30, 2022. The $457,500 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $373. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an underground/basement. The unit sits on a 7,000-square-foot lot.
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester Business Development Corporation celebrates opening of Reactory Drive
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Business Development Corporation held a ribbon cutting Tuesday for a new roadway to allow for better access to The Reactory. The 46-acre biomanufacturing park was developed by the WBDC, who say federal and state money allowed them to create the new road, named Reactory Drive. WBDC President Craig Blais said the new road creates opportunity for new developments.
Polar Park contractor will pay $1.9 million for allegedly deceiving Worcester officials
WORCESTER — The company in charge of constructing Polar Park has agreed to pay $1.9 million for allegedly falsifying its efforts to hire woman- and minority-owned businesses as subcontractors on the multimillion-dollar ballpark project. The penalty against Gilbane/Hunt was filed Wednesday in Suffolk Superior Court by the office of...
What are these vacant lots, buildings in Warwick turning into?
There are a number of new plans on the table for new homes and businesses in the city, specifically along Post Road and Jefferson Boulevard.
MassLive.com
Single-family home sells in Worcester for $455,000
Monica Bermejo Calle bought the property at 21 Gambier Avenue, Worcester, from Jonathan Belkin and Nelson R Church on Dec. 2, 2022. The $455,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $316. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and an underground/basement, as well as a pool in the backyard and sits on a 9,096-square-foot lot.
WATCH: Runaway deer rips Christmas lights off front of Massachusetts home
DOUGLAS, Mass. — Residents of one Massachusetts home had to redecorate for the holidays after a deer got hold of a large strand of Christmas lights and fled the scene. Video shared with Boston 25 showed the deer sniffing around near an illuminated bush in front of a home in Douglas earlier this week.
wgbh.org
Dracut farm offers free, fresh crops to neighbors in need
Four overflowing giant wooden bins holding 3,000 of pounds of McIntosh apples marked the start of a post-harvest food giveaway in Dracut Wednesday. It’s become a regular event for Farmer Dave’s since the start of the pandemic, said owner David Dumaresq, where anyone walking in could leave with a share of potatoes, squash and some of the many thousands of pounds of apples he’s ready to offer up for free.
NEADS World Class Service Dogs seeks puppy raisers in Worcester County
Worcester County residents can now sign up to volunteer with the puppy raiser program to train future service dogs as part of the Princeton-based nonprofit organization NEADS World Class Service Dogs. The need for proper training is a result of the “ever-growing demand for service dogs,” the organization said in...
spectrumnews1.com
Saint Vincent Hospital one of five Massachusetts hospitals with Aquablation Therapy
WORCESTER, Mass. - Saint Vincent Hospital is now the first central Massachusetts hospital to offer aquablation therapy, and one of five in the state. The therapy is a minimally invasive robotic treatment designed to help treat benign prostatic hyperplasia, a non-cancerous enlarged prostate. What You Need To Know. Aquablation therapy...
Fall River Cat Found Stranded with Her Kittens Needs a Good Home [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Another Wednesday, another adorable animal to talk about. On Wet Nose Wednesday, we get a chance to shine a light on one of the hundreds of animals on the SouthCoast waiting for their forever families. With the help of local shelters, we share their stories, and this week, a young cat from Fall River is hoping to bring happiness to a home.
WCVB
Go inside Mass. General Hospital's hidden gem gift shop
BOSTON — When you think about Massachusetts General Hospital’s rich history, you likely think about medical care and life-saving research. But maybe the unique gift shop should also come to mind. "I don't even think they realize what a gem we are, hidden gem," said Shannon Hoyt, director...
Comments / 0