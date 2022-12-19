ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Z94

Texas Plans Charging Stations For EVs Every 50 Miles Starting With Interstates

Texas is going to make it easier for us to purchase electric vehicles by putting charging stations every 50 miles beginning with interstates that are in Texas. According to the Texas Tribune, the state has $408 million in federal funds from the Biden Administration and the state of Texas wants to build enough charging stations to support over a million electric vehicles.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas

PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
PLANO, TX
Reform Austin

Texas Water Infrastructure Needs Big Fixes

Houston was under a boil notice for two days this year, but that could be just a sign of things to come if the state doesn’t start investing in water infrastructure. Much like the electric grid, Texas’s water infrastructure is aging and poorly maintained, and in fact the two are often closely related. It was a loss of power that put the state’s largest city under a boil notice and closed schools all across the metropolitan area. When water pressure drops, even briefly, bacteria can seep in through holes and cracks in the pipes and lead to public health emergencies.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Gov. Greg Abbott, state utility leaders say power grid ‘ready and reliable’ for hard freeze

AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott and state utility leaders said the power grid is reliable enough to withstand the hard freeze that’s expected to hit Texas on Thursday afternoon. Abbott spoke at a news conference on Wednesday morning at the State Operations Center in Austin alongside Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Public Utility Commission Chairman Peter Lake, and Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Pablo Vegas. See the briefing in the video player above.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

5 things to take out of your car ahead of freeze

HOUSTON — Millions of motorists across Texas recently found themselves thinking about the things they needed in their cars in case of a cold-weather crisis. What about the stuff you need to take out of your car when the mercury plunges?. Much of the country, including Texas, is bracing...
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Texas Legislature May Impose Road-Use Fee On Owners Of EVs

In the upcoming legislative session, state lawmakers may impose a road-use fee on the owners of electric vehicles in Texas. Two bills that would enact such fees are already filed ahead of the legislative session, which starts on January 10th. The idea is to make up for the gasoline taxes...
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Amazing temperature swings occur as arctic front moves south

25 WEATHER — The arctic cold front that we've been discussing at length for a while is on its way. Over the past couple days, brutally cold air has been bottling up in Canada and the northern Plains. Wednesday morning, that air mass finally started to move, bringing about...
CHEYENNE, WY
fox26houston.com

Houston freeze 2022: Arctic blast timeline for Southeast Texas

HOUSTON - We are only hours away from what will be the biggest surge of chilly air since the "Big Freeze" back in February 2021!. This cold snap thankfully won't last as long or come with any snow or ice, but it will produce dangerous cold that will lead to a widespread hard freeze for multiple nights. Wind gusts near 40 mph will produce the threat of scattered power outages and dangerously low wind chill values.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Protect your pipes ahead of the arctic blast

Pipes in homes all over Texas froze and burst during the winter storm of 2021 resulting in the biggest insurance claim event in the state's history. Phil Hollibaugh with ServiceMaster Restoration and Cleaning shows how to prep your outdoor pipes to avoid a disaster.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy