Houston was under a boil notice for two days this year, but that could be just a sign of things to come if the state doesn’t start investing in water infrastructure. Much like the electric grid, Texas’s water infrastructure is aging and poorly maintained, and in fact the two are often closely related. It was a loss of power that put the state’s largest city under a boil notice and closed schools all across the metropolitan area. When water pressure drops, even briefly, bacteria can seep in through holes and cracks in the pipes and lead to public health emergencies.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO