ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

CHP’s new family nurse practitioner residency program addressing provider shortage

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. - Nurse practitioners often fill a need for patient care in areas where there aren’t many physicians. UMass Chan Medical School has a pilot program in place which is helping health systems across Massachusetts, like Berkshire County's Community Health Programs, attract and provide more learning opportunities for new nurse practitioners.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield announces new round of ARPA funding awards

Holyoke behavioral health center helps give gift of warmth to local homeless. With the rise of homelessness and the temperatures dropping, we’re getting answers from two local organizations working together to help those in need. Updated: 6 hours ago. This month, we’re celebrating an educator at Ludlow High School...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Massachusetts activities for families during school break

With kids out of school for the week between Christmas and New Year’s, many families will be looking to finish their holiday season with some fun. Here’s a roundup of some of the many family-friendly events happening around central and western Massachusetts. Worcester County. Old Sturbridge Village –...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

NEADS searching for volunteer service dog puppy raisers

PRINCETON, Mass. - NEADS World Class Service Dogs is in search of full-time puppy raisers in Worcester County. They've ramped up their training program to keep up with the growing need of service dogs. NEADS is searching for about 50 to 60 volunteers to care for a puppy for a year.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Salvation Army distributing Toys for Joy to children in need

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Salvation Army’s Toy for Joy drive ended on Tuesday. “They are glad to have the help and they are glad we are here to help,” said Salvation Army social services director Danielle Lataille. The drive ended today after collecting donations to help bring...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield firefighters hand out toys to kids in need at drive-thru giveaway

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Fire Department and the Springfield Association of Firefighters (I.A.F.F. Local 648) hosted two different drive-thru toy giveaway events Monday night. One was at Station 8 on Eastern Avenue and the other was at the Carew Street Fire House. Springfield firefighters handed out toys for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Toys for Recovery Gift Giveaway Helps Families in Worcester

WORCESTER - Dozens of families lined up in downtown Worcester on Tuesday afternoon for a Christmas gift giveaway to help make the holidays a little easier for families in need. The Toys for Recovery event was organized by Fresh Start Wellness Center, in partnership with Everyday Miracles Recovery Center and...
WORCESTER, MA
iBerkshires.com

18 Degrees Announces Next President and CEO

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The 18 Degrees Board of Directors has announced that Stephanie Steed will assume the position of president and CEO on Jan. 1, 2023. Steed, a longtime employee of the agency and current vice president of programs, assumes the position following the departure of Sarah Cook, who is leaving Western Massachusetts to spend more time with family.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy