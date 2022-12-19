Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
This Small Cafe Serves Some of the Best Pierogies in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenWestfield, MA
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health ConcernsMatt LillywhiteGlastonbury, CT
Open Pantry serving Christmas meals at High School of Commerce in Springfield
The Open Pantry Community Services of Springfield will serve meals on Christmas Day to those in need.
thisweekinworcester.com
WATCH: Worcester Schools Superintendent Dr. Rachel Monárrez's Holiday Message
WORCESTER - Dr. Rachel Monárrez, the Superintendent of Worcester Public Schools, issued a holiday message by video to the school district on Wednesday. In the message, Monárrez also highlights what she describes as "key actions" that have taken place this school year. See Dr. Monárrez's message below.
Springfield Rescue Mission provides dinner and meals to-go for those in need
The Springfield Rescue Mission is providing meals to those in need on Friday.
Christmas meals for those in need handed out at the Springfield Police Training Facility
Families in need picked up Christmas dinner outside the Springfield Police Training Facility on Thursday.
Springfield awards $4.9 million in ARPA funds in eighth round of distributions
SPRINGFIELD — Christmas came early for Donald Mitchell, director of DM Renaissance Development, who received a $2.1 million Build Back Springfield grant from the city. “This is one of the best Christmas gifts I’ve got in a long time,” Mitchell said on Wednesday. This funding will allow...
spectrumnews1.com
CHP’s new family nurse practitioner residency program addressing provider shortage
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. - Nurse practitioners often fill a need for patient care in areas where there aren’t many physicians. UMass Chan Medical School has a pilot program in place which is helping health systems across Massachusetts, like Berkshire County's Community Health Programs, attract and provide more learning opportunities for new nurse practitioners.
Warming shelter to open in Holyoke Friday night
Providence Ministries will open a warming shelter at Kate's Kitchen in Holyoke.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield announces new round of ARPA funding awards
Holyoke behavioral health center helps give gift of warmth to local homeless. With the rise of homelessness and the temperatures dropping, we’re getting answers from two local organizations working together to help those in need. Updated: 6 hours ago. This month, we’re celebrating an educator at Ludlow High School...
Holyoke Public Schools plans pilot program to eliminate classroom cellphone use
HOLYOKE – The Holyoke Public Schools will launch a pilot program in the middle schools to reduce student cellphone use. Students will secure their phones daily in Yondr pouches, a soft-to-the-touch electronic device. It is the same program used at Chicopee High School and launched on a trial basis this fall at Springfield Central High School.
Pittsfield restaurant offers free Christmas breakfast
Otto's Kitchen and Comfort will be open to the public on Christmas morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The restaurant is providing a free breakfast with pancakes and bacon.
ARPA funding helps Springfield store get face lift
The former Kavanagh furniture store on State Street in Springfield is finally getting a facelift thanks to the latest round of ARPA funding.
spectrumnews1.com
Massachusetts activities for families during school break
With kids out of school for the week between Christmas and New Year’s, many families will be looking to finish their holiday season with some fun. Here’s a roundup of some of the many family-friendly events happening around central and western Massachusetts. Worcester County. Old Sturbridge Village –...
Owners of Northampton nursing home reaches settlement over substance use disorder needs
A Connecticut-based company operating nursing homes throughout Massachusetts, including Northampton, has reached a settlement by the Attorney General's Office over failure to meet the needs of residents with substance use disorder.
spectrumnews1.com
NEADS searching for volunteer service dog puppy raisers
PRINCETON, Mass. - NEADS World Class Service Dogs is in search of full-time puppy raisers in Worcester County. They've ramped up their training program to keep up with the growing need of service dogs. NEADS is searching for about 50 to 60 volunteers to care for a puppy for a year.
westernmassnews.com
Salvation Army distributing Toys for Joy to children in need
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Salvation Army’s Toy for Joy drive ended on Tuesday. “They are glad to have the help and they are glad we are here to help,” said Salvation Army social services director Danielle Lataille. The drive ended today after collecting donations to help bring...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield firefighters hand out toys to kids in need at drive-thru giveaway
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Fire Department and the Springfield Association of Firefighters (I.A.F.F. Local 648) hosted two different drive-thru toy giveaway events Monday night. One was at Station 8 on Eastern Avenue and the other was at the Carew Street Fire House. Springfield firefighters handed out toys for...
Baystate Medical Center reimbursed $3.7M for hiring temporary nurses during pandemic
Baystate Medical Center will receive more than $3.7 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reimburse the cost of hiring temporary nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
thisweekinworcester.com
Toys for Recovery Gift Giveaway Helps Families in Worcester
WORCESTER - Dozens of families lined up in downtown Worcester on Tuesday afternoon for a Christmas gift giveaway to help make the holidays a little easier for families in need. The Toys for Recovery event was organized by Fresh Start Wellness Center, in partnership with Everyday Miracles Recovery Center and...
iBerkshires.com
18 Degrees Announces Next President and CEO
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The 18 Degrees Board of Directors has announced that Stephanie Steed will assume the position of president and CEO on Jan. 1, 2023. Steed, a longtime employee of the agency and current vice president of programs, assumes the position following the departure of Sarah Cook, who is leaving Western Massachusetts to spend more time with family.
Springfield School Committee, City Council, Mayor to receive increased compensation in 2024
Elected officials in the city of Springfield are set to receive increased compensation as of 2024.
