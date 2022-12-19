ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

North Platte Telegraph

Signee Spotlight: Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman chose Nebraska twice

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. A longtime Nebraska recruiting target, Coleman attended every NU home game during the 2022 season and committed to Nebraska in October. People are also...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

South Loup boys, girls defeat Maxwell to win Maxwell Tournament

MAXWELL – Cache Gracey scored a game-high 16 points as the South Loup boys basketball team defeated Maxwell 50-26 Tuesday to win the Maxwell Tournament. “I thought the boys played with a great deal of composure and a lot more under control than what we did last night,” South Loup coach Jeff Cole said.
MAXWELL, NE

