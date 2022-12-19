Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Signee Spotlight: Transfer Jeff Sims is a dual-threat QB looking for opportunity at Nebraska
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Sims had no direct ties to Nebraska when he entered the portal in late November but bought into a message of development and opportunity in Lincoln before committing Dec. 18.
North Platte Telegraph
'Welcome to the club': Maverick Noonan signs with Nebraska and continues family legacy
Danny Noonan picked the wrong morning to hunt for donuts. With school canceled and a blizzard looming, the Noonans moved their Signing Day ceremony from the Elkhorn South gym to the family basement Wednesday morning. They hung school banners and set up tables. They invited the Storm coaches. But you...
North Platte Telegraph
Signee Spotlight: Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman chose Nebraska twice
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. A longtime Nebraska recruiting target, Coleman attended every NU home game during the 2022 season and committed to Nebraska in October. People are also...
North Platte Telegraph
South Loup boys, girls defeat Maxwell to win Maxwell Tournament
MAXWELL – Cache Gracey scored a game-high 16 points as the South Loup boys basketball team defeated Maxwell 50-26 Tuesday to win the Maxwell Tournament. “I thought the boys played with a great deal of composure and a lot more under control than what we did last night,” South Loup coach Jeff Cole said.
Comments / 0