Charles Aisha
3d ago
wow only 10 pizzas that's a slap in the face to the police department!!! what a cheap person
Chef-Owned Casual Dining to Open in Central Florida
The menu for the restaurant takes its inspiration from celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, known for his appearance on Bravo TV's “Top Chef,” "Top Chef: All Stars" and "Life After Top Chef."
Bojangles Seems to Be Planning New Clermont Location
While the plan review does not disclose an official address, it does list “Collina Terrace” as a site for the upcoming restaurant.
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in Florida
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Florida carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. Keep reading to learn more.
Where You Can Find Florida's Best Mac And Cheese
Tasting Table has the scoop on the most delicious macaroni and cheese dishes in the country.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Guy Fieri delivers pizza to Ocala Police Department
Guy Fieri, Food Network's own mayor of Flavortown, gave back to a central Florida police department this holiday season.
wild941.com
Florida Restaurants You Must Visit
According to Culturetrip.com, these are some of the best Florida restaurants in 2022! I love this list, especially since one of the restaurants is right here in Tampa.In Florida we have great weather all year round, so many of these locations have outside seating with great views. The one in Tampa I have eaten at but I can’t wait to travel to other parts of the state to eat at the other locations. Culture Trip says these are restaurants we must visit. Below are the restaurants in no particular order.
Husband of woman who took dishwasher job during pandemic to keep them together dies 'peacefully'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Their love inspired us all during the pandemic. Mary Daniel shared that her husband, Steve, passed away peacefully on Wednesday at Community Hospice. Their story touched the First Coast after she took a job as a dishwasher during the pandemic to be with her husband who had Alzheimer's.
naturecoaster.com
Florida Manatee Festival Returns to Downtown Crystal River for the 36th Year
The Florida Manatee Festival returns for its 36th year to downtown Crystal River, the manatee capital of the world, on Saturday and Sunday, January 14 and 15! Presented by The Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, we are pleased to welcome Bailey Electric & Signs as our presenting sponsor for the second year in a row.
See eateries that will open soon
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Across the Orlando area, there are several eateries that have plans to open soon. They include:. In the Winter Park area, a mattress store is...
fox35orlando.com
St Cloud's real life 'Santa' drops Christmas gifts in secret places
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - St Cloud's very own Santa Claus plans to do another gift drop tonight! While he says, he got the idea from someone else who did it in the past, he plans to continue the tradition!. "It took about 5 ½ hours to lay 7 gifts out...
A Pink "Cloud of Death" (maybe) was the cause of a dozen people going missing in Florida
Stock image of spooky pink fog.Photo byCC0 Public Domain PXhere. I have heard (and experienced) a lot of terrifying things in my time. Legends that you might not believe. From the Devil himself hanging his hat on my mother in law's door knob in the islands to actual demons haunting not only my own home, but every on the military base where I once lived. But honestly, I don't think something is going to keep me up more at night than this story right here.
This "pointless" road in Titusville has a grisly legend attached to it
A closed off road near Merritt Island Wildlife RefugePhoto byRusty Clark on Flickr.com. This might not be the most normal observation about Florida, but it is one I noticed time and again: There are a lot of weird roads in Florida. Like, pretty much every road you can go down has some kind of past, and the story is usually historical and very shocking. From Spook Hill to the I-4 Deadzone, Florida's collection of roads with some serious baggage is unlike any other state (or country) I've lived in. And honestly, I thought I knew about all of the strange and haunted roads around Florida, and then I came across "Suicide Road".
nomadlawyer.org
05 Best Places to Live in Florida
Best Places to Live in Florida: Is the sunshine state calling your name? Florida is a great place to call home with its warm weather, sandy beaches, and zero-income state taxes. Whether you’re a single professional, a young couple, or a family looking to relocate. For the Web-Story of...
fox35orlando.com
Does it snow in Florida? It has in Orlando, Miami, and Tampa; here's a look back at when
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A massive winter storm is brewing for millions across the Midwest, Great Lakes, and Northeast, packing dangerous threats of heavy snow, rain, damaging winds, and plummeting temperatures that could snarl travel at the peak of the busy holiday season. The arctic blast that is covering much...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida woman wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket before Christmas
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida woman got an early Christmas gift after winning $1 million on a lucky scratch-off ticket!. Karen Gibbons, 61, of Sebastian, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. Gibbons purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 13435 US Highway 1 in Sebastian.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Florida
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Florida. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
How to protect your plants as Florida temperatures drop
Florida is having winter weather, so here's what to know to protect your plants.
This Florida Destination Is One Of America's Best Christmas Cities
WalletHub found the best U.S. cities that'll get you in the holiday spirit.
