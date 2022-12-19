Read full article on original website
Getting into the holiday spirit at Alpine Academy
We love getting into the holiday spirit and so does Alpine Academy of Rockford. We’re checking out their Christmas program and Scott is telling us about how the community can get involved at Alpine Academy. Scott is proud of the education that is offered at Alpine Academy, and he believes the quicker a child can start learning the more beneficial it will be. For more information about Alpine Academy of Rockford head to alpineacademyofrockford.com or call (815) 227-8894.
Group donates $50K to OSF Saint Anthony cancer center
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Temperatures have been dropping across the Stateline which could put your home's pipes in danger. "It's better to be preventative than have to call out a plumber after hours or on holidays because it's not going to be a small bill," said David Mapes the owner of Mapes Plumbing and Heating.
Rockford holds holiday dinner for kids
Talking about the Chicago Avenue Streetscape with Greater Freeport
Nicole and Andrea from Greater Freeport Partnership are talking to us about their commitment to making Freeport and Stephenson County a better place. They’re so excited about the completion of the Chicago Avenue Streetscape and the Art Corridor. This project is hoping to bring more local shopping and dining to the area.
Rockford holds memorial service for homeless residents
Wednesday was the "Winter Solstice," the shortest day of the year. Homeless advocates, however, said that it was also the darkest night for people sleeping on the streets. A ceremony was held Wednesday evening to honor the homeless men and women that passed away this year. Rockford holds memorial service...
Freeport locals offer free toy giveaway Wednesday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Northern Illinois Radon Remedies and Mort’s Bar & Grill are teaming up to give back to community members this Wednesday. The inaugural toy drive kicked off at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 114 N. Walnut Ave. in Freeport. Organizers said the drive is a...
See the breathtaking Sinnissippi Station display at Nicholas Conservatory
There is always such beautiful exhibits and displays at Nicholas Conservatory and the Sinnissippi Station Garden Railway Display is no exception. The Sinnissippi Station is a miniature display with miniature Rockford landmarks and trains riding through the whole exhibit. The display is open until January 29th, 2023, giving everyone plenty of time to check it out.
13-year-old girl located in Beloit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit Police Department thanked the public for their support Thursday night after noting a 13-year-old girl they had been searching for was found. The police department had said in a Facebook post around 7:20 p.m. that the teen was last seen on the 800 block of Wisconsin Avenue walking north. She was located later Thursday evening.
Throwback Thursday Christmas pictures
We have absolutely loved seeing all of your throwback Christmas pics all month long. We also want to see your current Christmas pictures, send us your pics to GDS@Fox39.com.
Rockford tow-truck driver warns of winter storm dangers
A to Z Towing President Bill Wishard is a 3rd generation tow-truck driver. He's been helping motorists for 24 years. With extremely cold temperatures blowing into the Rockford area this weekend, Wishard stressed the importance of being prepared in case you get stuck. Rockford tow-truck driver warns of winter storm...
Someone dropped two gold coins into Rockford Salvation Army kettle
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Someone secretly deposited two gold coins into a Salvation Army kettle in Rockford. Each year at Christmastime, Salvation Army volunteers stand in the vestibules of local stores as part of the Red Kettle Campaign to raise money for the homeless. “The two ¼-ounce gold Canadian Maple Leaf coins were dropped into […]
Rockford Paranormal Files: Possible Rockford Mothman Sighting Near the Airport in early 2022
I read some of your posts on facebook about the Rockford Mothman. In (edited 2022) my friend and I were driving along the airport and had our own terrifying experience!. I recall it being around 11 pm and we were driving along the side of the airport. (Edit: South side)
Keeping pets safe during bitter cold
Safety tips for shoveling snow
Shoppers stock up on snow shovels ahead of winter storm
After 25 years, Rockford Fire’s Matthew Knott leaving for Green Bay
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Fire Department Division Chief Matthew Knott said his goodbyes at a retirement party held Thursday afternoon. Knott has served the city for 25 years in various roles, with both Fire and Emergency Management Systems. He served as Division Chief for over 12 years, and said Thursday he would miss the […]
RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle Vs Tree In Rockford
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
Janesville police investigating fire at crafts store as possible arson
Janesville police say they are investigating a commercial fire Wednesday night as a possible case of arson.
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in Rockford?
With the first significant snowfall of the winter season about to hit the Rockford area, it's time to get your shovels and salt ready to clear a path. Every state has vastly different requirements when it comes to the removal of snow and ice on public walkways and driveways around homes.
Jefferson's Tyler Gaines commits to NIU
