CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
CNBC

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022: Cramer buys more shares of this beaten-down entertainment stock

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down Tuesday's market action after the Bank of Japan shocked global markets by shifting its 10-year government bond price range target. They discuss the chances of a potential Santa Claus rally later this week and how it factors into their most recent portfolio purchase at market open. Jim also shares his long-term outlook on one portfolio holding just hit with a massive fine.
CNBC

Countdown to 2023: Wrap it or scrap it

The traders look at stocks and determine whether to wrap it or scrap it. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami, Karen Finerman and Tim Seymour.
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year

Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
CNBC

Options Action: Bets AMC is going lower

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on multiple institutional bets AMC is headed lower. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami, Dan Nathan and Courtney Garcia.
thenewscrypto.com

CNBC’s Jim Cramer Warns Investors to Sell Their Crypto Holdings

Jim Cramer advised investors that they still have time to liquidate their crypto holdings. XRP, ADA, Matic, and Doge are expected to decline much more, possibly to zero as per Cramer. Jim Cramer, head of CNBC’s Mad Money, cautioned investors that they still had time to liquidate their cryptocurrency holdings....
PYMNTS

Coinbase Offers No-Fee Conversion of USDT to USDC

Coinbase is offering to convert USDT to USDC with no fees. The firm said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) blog post that the recent turmoil in the cryptocurrency markets had seen a “flight to safety,” even from fiat-backed stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies pegged to reserve assets like the U.S. dollar.
CNBC

Cramer says he likes these technology and real-estate stocks for 2023

Tech and real estate have been among the S&P 500's worst sectors in 2022. Cramer said he believes tech and real estate will continue to struggle next year; however, tech may start to see its fortunes improve after the first half of 2023. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday highlighted technology...
CNBC

Retail reports: Trading Lululemon

The traders look at LULU after earnings. With CNBC's Dominic Chu and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Courtney Garcia, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.

