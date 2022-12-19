Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
CNBC
Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022: Cramer buys more shares of this beaten-down entertainment stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down Tuesday's market action after the Bank of Japan shocked global markets by shifting its 10-year government bond price range target. They discuss the chances of a potential Santa Claus rally later this week and how it factors into their most recent portfolio purchase at market open. Jim also shares his long-term outlook on one portfolio holding just hit with a massive fine.
CNBC
Expect the Santa Claus rally to last into January: Essex Investment's Nancy Prial
Nancy Prial of Essex Investment Management on what's next for the market. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami, Karen Finerman and Tim Seymour.
CNBC
Tesla tumbles: Is there more to the story than Twitter distractions?
Tesla stock tumbles and the traders discuss whether there's more to the story. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
CNBC
Countdown to 2023: Wrap it or scrap it
The traders look at stocks and determine whether to wrap it or scrap it. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami, Karen Finerman and Tim Seymour.
CNBC
Some Wells Fargo customers have already received their share of the $2 billion misconduct settlement. Here's what you need to know
Wells Fargo also agreed to pay a $1.7 billion civil penalty, which marks the largest fine ever doled out by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. $1.3 billion of the $2 billion in consumer redress already has reached 11 million accounts, according to the CFPB. If you are among the customers...
torquenews.com
Bad News For Tesla Investors As Elon Musk Is Considering Taking Out Tesla-Backed Margin Loan For Twitter
Since Elon Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter, Tesla's stock price has gone down by 47% or by around $500 billion. However, there might be more bad news for Tesla investors as a new report suggests Musk is reconsidering taking out a Tesla-backed margin loan to ease Twitter's Debt burden.
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
decrypt.co
Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’
Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting. Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong on Saturday condemned Sam Bankman-Fried’s account of how FTX found itself in an $8 billion hole. Armstrong said there is no way billions...
Benzinga
If You Invested $1,000 In Apple Stock When Tim Cook Became CEO, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Technology giant Apple Inc AAPL has had several CEOs leading the company over the years, including co-founder Steve Jobs heading the company through a period of innovative products like the iPod, iPhone and iPad. With big shoes to fill, Tim Cook took over for Jobs in 2011. Here’s a look at how the stock has since performed.
CNBC
Options Action: Bets AMC is going lower
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on multiple institutional bets AMC is headed lower. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami, Dan Nathan and Courtney Garcia.
thenewscrypto.com
CNBC’s Jim Cramer Warns Investors to Sell Their Crypto Holdings
Jim Cramer advised investors that they still have time to liquidate their crypto holdings. XRP, ADA, Matic, and Doge are expected to decline much more, possibly to zero as per Cramer. Jim Cramer, head of CNBC’s Mad Money, cautioned investors that they still had time to liquidate their cryptocurrency holdings....
CNBC
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Wednesday: Santa coming? Nike pops.
1. U.S. stock futures point to a higher open after the. broke four-session losing streaks. Is Santa Claus coming to town? Historically, the final five trading days of the year and the first two of the new year tend to be strong. According to chartist Larry Williams, Thursday may be the time to buy.
Coinbase Offers No-Fee Conversion of USDT to USDC
Coinbase is offering to convert USDT to USDC with no fees. The firm said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) blog post that the recent turmoil in the cryptocurrency markets had seen a “flight to safety,” even from fiat-backed stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies pegged to reserve assets like the U.S. dollar.
CNBC
I see so many individual stocks I want to buy, says Jim Cramer
Can the market still expect a Santa Claus rally? With CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' investment committee, Karen Firestone, Jason Snipe, Joe Terranova and Mad Money's Jim Cramer.
CNBC
From $250,000 to $10,000 price calls: How market watchers got it wrong with bitcoin in 2022
From Tim Draper to top crypto bosses, the market was awash with pundits predicting new record highs for bitcoin in 2022. Other market players were less positive, and some correctly called bitcoin sinking below the $20,000 mark, even as low as $10,000. But the failure of stablecoin terraUSD, liquidity issues...
Some 401(k) Plans Starting to Offer Option of Putting Retirement Money Into Cryptocurrency
While many employers and regulators remain cautious, some 401(k) plans are starting to offer the option of putting retirement money into cryptocurrency, writes Anne Tergesen for The Wall Street Journal. Around 24,500 401(k) plans administered by Fidelity Investments began offering bitcoin in their investment menus this fall. Employees can put...
CNBC
Cramer says he likes these technology and real-estate stocks for 2023
Tech and real estate have been among the S&P 500's worst sectors in 2022. Cramer said he believes tech and real estate will continue to struggle next year; however, tech may start to see its fortunes improve after the first half of 2023. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday highlighted technology...
The Gemini crypto exchange run by the Winklevoss twins is owed $900 million following FTX's collapse, report says
Crypto lender Genesis owes exchange platform Gemini $900 million, the Financial Times reported. Gemini, run by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, is trying to recover its customers' funds. It has created a creditors committee and has hired an investment bank to devise solutions. A crypto exchange run by the Winklevoss twins...
CNBC
Retail reports: Trading Lululemon
The traders look at LULU after earnings. With CNBC's Dominic Chu and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Courtney Garcia, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
Comments / 0