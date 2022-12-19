ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Thieves target Pennsylvania Lions Clubs

By Liz Kilmer, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pGX0C_0jo9ZoaP00

PITTSBURGH — Lions Clubs across Pennsylvania are being advised to “be extra vigilant” concerning bank accounts and transactions after thieves targeted at least two clubs in the state.

A Facebook post from the Pennsylvania State Council of Lions Clubs’ acting administrator reports that incidents have been reported in club chapter 14-B, which serves Allegheny County, as well as 14-E, which serves Westmoreland County.

On Monday, Channel 11 spoke with Dr. Kamal Gella, the district governor for 14-B. Gella explained that scammers have managed to duplicate the service organization’s checks. The thief or thieves also managed to get a cashier’s check with the organization’s account numbers.

With the investigation ongoing, he didn’t want to state exactly how much money had been stolen, but he wanted to make sure the community is aware of these types of schemes.

“It can happen to any one of us. When we write a check and we mail it, the check has our account number and routing number,” he said. “This new scam is getting ahold of the check, photoshopping a signature and ordering checks.”

He said “some banks were able to catch it, (but) some banks were not able to catch it.”

Lions Clubs are located all across the globe and are dedicated to serving the community. Individual chapters, he said, contribute to a wide array of charities, from donating food to area banks and pantries to contributing to University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

“We work very hard to collect through fundraising to help the community. It is sad to see the scammers hit the bottom line of service organizations like us. With COVID, there are a lot of people looking for help, and we work hard to raise money and help communities.”

Gella said the Lions Clubs are always accepting donations, and they are currently seeking new members. Anyone interested in getting involved can visit https://www.lionsclubs.org/.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jeYyW_0jo9ZoaP00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Nina Cerulli
3d ago

How low can people go? It's a charity! Instead of stealing, they should be volunteering to help raise money. Hope Karma strikes these criminals hard and swift!

Reply
4
Related
CBS Philly

Where's the money going? See how Pa. split $170 million in police grants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In Philadelphia, millions of grant dollars from the state of Pennsylvania will fund new forensic scientists and an expansion of the crime lab. SEPTA, the regional transit authority, will use $5 million in money on ZeroEyes, an artificial intelligence program that can detect guns and serve as an "early warning system."CBS Philadelphia's Madeleine Wright reported that the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office will use its portion of the grant money for license plate reader technology, installing more cameras and expanding its digital evidence lab.Pittsburgh and Allegheny County are getting a sizable chunk of change too: the Steel City will get more than $17.5 million, while the county will receive about $2.3 million.Below is a searchable table showing which towns and agencies received money and which program it is for.The money is doled out through two programs: the Local Law Enforcement Support Program and the Gun Violence Investigation and Prosecution Program.The Wolf administration says the two programs are aimed at preventing gun violence.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
East Coast Traveler

8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - Pennsylvania has some great choices if you're craving a hot dog. This state has everything from the iconic Philadelphia hot dog to a delicious hole-in-the-wall in Scranton. There are several locations in Pennsylvania; below are a few of our picks for "The Best PA Hot Dog Joints."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillyvoice.com

Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores

A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Driver identified in deadly Altoona crash

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person has lost their life and two were taken to the hospital after an overnight car crash in Altoona. It has been confirmed that the deadly crash happened at the 1100 block of Altoona’s 10th Avenue expressway at 1:55 a.m. The driver of the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta, later identified […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania couple facing the death penalty after allegedly killing 3-month-old with fentanyl poisoning

WASHINGTON, PA (WTRF) — A Canonsburg couple charged with poisoning their infant baby, in a fentanyl death in August has the Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh pursuing the death penalty, according to a report by the Observer-Reporter. During the formal arraignment Tuesday for James May IV and Shannon McKnight, Walsh stated his decision. The […]
CANONSBURG, PA
wtae.com

'Shop with a Cop' tradition continues in Westmoreland County

DELMONT, Pa. — Days ahead of Christmas, children went shopping for their favorite toys with local law enforcement officers Tuesday in Westmoreland County. There were uniforms from Murrysville, Pennsylvania State Police, the county sheriff's office and a total of 16 departments at the annual "Shop with a Cop" event.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Woman Facing Hit And Run Charges

A Butler woman is facing charges after she crashed and fled the scene. Butler Township Police say the accident happened back on November 30th on Route 356. 37-year-old Shelley Hammond was driving an SUV and she rear-ended another SUV in front of her. After Hammond hit the car, she took...
explore venango

SUV Crashes into Cranberry Walmart Entrance

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Cranberry Township Walmart in Venango County shortly before noon today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 11:50 a.m. on December 20. Witnesses tell exploreVenango.com that they saw two elderly passengers exit...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wccsradio.com

HOMER CITY NATIVE EARNS PROMOTION WITH PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE

A Homer City native recently earned a promotion and relocation from the Pennsylvania State Police. According to a news release, Daniel J. McAnulty was promoted from Trooper First Class to Corporal on December 7th at a ceremony held at LCBC Manheim in Lancaster County. In addition to the promotion, McAnulty was relocated to serve his home area in Troop A, which covers all of Indiana County along with portions of Cambria and Westmoreland Counties.
HOMER CITY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
113K+
Followers
143K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy