Steamboat Springs offers free Christmas tree recycling starting Friday

Steamboat Springs City Council is reviewing an ordinance that would allow certain “quasi-hotel” properties to be excepted from the short-term rental licensing process. The spirit of the ordinance is to allow properties that function similar to a hotel, such as the units at the Steamboat Grand, to be licensed in one fell swoop — saving the city time and resources while saving the property owners money on license fees.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO