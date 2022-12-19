Steamboat Springs offers free Christmas tree recycling starting Friday

Read full article on original website
Everyone welcome to enjoy free Community Christmas Dinner this weekend
For the 35th year in a row, the Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors is hosting a Community Christmas Dinner on Sunday, Dec. 25. The dinner is from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Steamboat Springs Community Center at 1605 Lincoln Ave. and is prepared to feed hundreds of people on the holiday.
Explore More: 9 upcoming events not to miss
Friday, Dec. 23, noon-4 p.m. Steamboat Springs Central Fire Station, 840 Yampa St., Steamboat Springs. The Steamboat Group is teaming up with Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue to collect donations for LiftUp food bank. We will be at the downtown station with hot chocolate and donuts. Come on down and meet the firefighters.
Where to worship this holiday season in Routt County
Residents and visitors looking to celebrate the holidays in Routt County are invited to join congregations across the city and beyond. Many congregations have multiple events or services to suit anyone’s holiday schedule. Christmas Eve. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church | 846 Oak St. 5 p.m. — Family Christmas...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife investigating potential wolf tracks in South Routt County
ROUTT COUNTY — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating whether a series of tracks found in South Routt County along County Road 15 belong to wolves. Greg Brice, who frequently walks his dog along the road, found the tracks on Saturday, Dec. 17. Brice said he hasn’t seen any sign of the alleged wolves since, and snowfall on Tuesday, Dec. 20, buried the tracks he had earlier photographed.
Tree well, deep snow suffocation risk serious this season
Ski patrol and communication staff at Steamboat Resort are pushing out a strong message about tree well and deep snow immersion hazard conditions so that skiers and riders will take the educational warnings seriously with the current deep snow conditions. Two new signs are posted outside the exits at Thunderhead...
UPDATED: U.S. Highway 40 reopens over Rabbit Ears Pass, expect ‘adverse conditions’
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 9:20 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 to update the road closure and conditions. 9:20 a.m.: Rabbit Ears Pass has reopened, but the Colorado Department of Transportation still describes the stretch of road experiencing “high wind with snow and adverse conditions” and drivers should take extreme caution.
CPW investigating potential wolf tracks in South Routt
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating whether a series of tracks found in South Routt County along County Road 15 belong to wolves. Greg Brice, who frequently walks his dog along the road, found the tracks on Saturday, Dec. 17. Brice said he hasn’t seen any sign of the alleged wolves since, and snowfall on Tuesday, Dec. 20, buried the tracks he had earlier photographed.
New Howelsen skatepark kickflips into place next fall
With official approval from Steamboat Springs City Council, the Howelsen skatepark will receive a total makeover tentatively planned for the fall of 2023. As it stands, the current skatepark has had infrastructure issues and continually requires repairs, replacements and other maintenance done for safety. The ramps have been re-skinned and...
Mountain resort towns get creative to solve affordable housing crisis
From modular homes to affordable housing neighborhoods, mountain resort towns are getting creative to solve the housing crisis.
The Record for Dec. 12-18
9:05 a.m. — The Steamboat Springs Police Department investigated a reported burglary at the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road. 2:13 p.m. — Both the SSPD and the Routt County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a drunk pedestrian at the 1800 block of Ski Time Square.
Burglary nearly put Craig Apothecary out of business, owner says
A burglary at the Craig Apothecary in October threatened to close the medical marijuana dispensary, but the owner said he wanted to keep the store open so his longtime clients wouldn’t have to leave town to get their medical marijuana products. The Craig Apothecary on Breeze Street was burglarized...
Emergency Department doctor retires after 40 years serving Steamboat
After working as an emergency medicine physician in Steamboat Springs for 40 years and treating almost every type of case imaginable, Dr. David Wilkinson served his last shift on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the Emergency Department at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center. A group from Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue stopped...
Meghan Lukens: Our Future. Our Colorado. Let’s Get to Work.
With the broad support of voters in Moffat, Rio Blanco, Eagle, and Routt counties, it is an honor and a privilege to be the next Colorado state representative of House District 26. During my campaign, I focused on the concerns of my neighbors, my community and the hardworking people of...
Bigger and better: Murphy Roberts Holiday Classic sees strongest field, largest purse in history
With continued growth in popularity, prize money and expanded races, the 21st annual Murphy Roberts Holiday Classic hosted one of the strongest competition fields in its history with the top Alpine ski racers from across the nation competing for a piece of the $34,000 purse. The competition is named in...
Steamboat Council tables discussion on short-term rental license exemptions
Steamboat Springs City Council is reviewing an ordinance that would allow certain “quasi-hotel” properties to be excepted from the short-term rental licensing process. The spirit of the ordinance is to allow properties that function similar to a hotel, such as the units at the Steamboat Grand, to be licensed in one fell swoop — saving the city time and resources while saving the property owners money on license fees.
Tennis Center acknowledged with two awards for successful 2022
The Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center’s success in 2022 has received recognition as the public facility was recently presented with two prestigious awards. In November, the United States Tennis Association acknowledged just 18 facilities in the country as a “Premier Facility.” Steamboat’s facility is one of those 18 and was celebrated for its ability to integrate tennis and pickleball within its respective community.
Case involving two teenagers arrested at school will extend into next year
Charged with attempted menacing and interfering with an educational institution, two Steamboat teenagers will see their cases extend into 2023. During separate court appearances on Wednesday, Dec. 21, Zachery Durham and Damion Rhodes were both granted a continuance. They are scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 25. During...
Hayden boys basketball rallies late for narrow win
Competing in its last game before the holiday break, Hayden boys basketball invited North Park to Routt County on Friday, Dec. 16. It was a back and forth affair between the two teams. The Tigers held the halftime advantage but the visiting Wildcats stormed back in the third quarter to lead by three heading into the fourth.
