Police investigating accusations of money missing from Cupcakes for Cohen

PITTSBURGH — For the last five years in the North Hills, you’ve likely heard of Cohen.

“Cohen was diagnosed with a craniopharyngioma, which is a brain tumor that grows off the pituitary gland,” Cohen’s grandmother told Channel 11.

At just 4 years old, he spent a lot of time in and out of Children’s Hospital. His grandmother said with those trips came a mountain of hospital bills before insurance finally kicked in.

“At that time, he was going to his preschool and they asked if they could do a fundraiser. I bake, so I made some cupcakes for the fundraiser, and they sold very quickly,” she said.

That’s where the idea for Cupcakes for Cohen was born; to help pay for Cohen’s care. His mom and stepdad took the orders and sold the cupcakes. Channel 11 even did stories on the cause and years later, the business continues, but after a Facebook post on the business account over the weekend, there are now allegations of missing money.

Grandma now has custody of Cohen and said there are customers reporting paid orders, but never receiving the cupcakes. The Facebook account now says the business is closed. West View Police are looking into those allegations, but said it’s very early in the investigation.

“When I posted that yesterday, people’s hearts are so big. They are coming forward and saying, ‘What can we do for the kids?’ Nothing, we got this. I don’t need people’s money to take care of grandchildren,” said Cohen’s grandmother.

West View Police are asking anyone who feels they are a victim of the business or have any information about Cupcakes for Cohen to give their department a call.

