ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West View, PA

Police investigating accusations of money missing from Cupcakes for Cohen

By Nicole Ford, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uDi1D_0jo9Z4GM00

PITTSBURGH — For the last five years in the North Hills, you’ve likely heard of Cohen.

“Cohen was diagnosed with a craniopharyngioma, which is a brain tumor that grows off the pituitary gland,” Cohen’s grandmother told Channel 11.

At just 4 years old, he spent a lot of time in and out of Children’s Hospital. His grandmother said with those trips came a mountain of hospital bills before insurance finally kicked in.

“At that time, he was going to his preschool and they asked if they could do a fundraiser. I bake, so I made some cupcakes for the fundraiser, and they sold very quickly,” she said.

That’s where the idea for Cupcakes for Cohen was born; to help pay for Cohen’s care. His mom and stepdad took the orders and sold the cupcakes. Channel 11 even did stories on the cause and years later, the business continues, but after a Facebook post on the business account over the weekend, there are now allegations of missing money.

Grandma now has custody of Cohen and said there are customers reporting paid orders, but never receiving the cupcakes. The Facebook account now says the business is closed. West View Police are looking into those allegations, but said it’s very early in the investigation.

“When I posted that yesterday, people’s hearts are so big. They are coming forward and saying, ‘What can we do for the kids?’ Nothing, we got this. I don’t need people’s money to take care of grandchildren,” said Cohen’s grandmother.

West View Police are asking anyone who feels they are a victim of the business or have any information about Cupcakes for Cohen to give their department a call.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVmt5_0jo9Z4GM00
16-year-old girl shot in Mount Oliver

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 dead in Fayette County fire

One person died in a house fire in Fayette County this morning. The coroner has been called to the scene, along Hawkins Hollow Road in Springfield Township. A 911 dispatcher previously said a juvenile male was possibly trapped in the fire. The identity of the victim has not been released.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews battle house fire in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Crews responded to a house in McKeesport for reports of a fire Monday evening. According to Allegheny County 911, first responders were called to the 400 block of 32nd Street at 7:47 p.m. There’s no word on if anyone was injured in the blaze. Download...
MCKEESPORT, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

City of Beaver Falls Fire Department delivers gifts to children on Christmas morning

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — Members of the City of Beaver Falls Fire Department delivered gifts to families on Christmas morning. Firefighters met with staff members of the Beaver Falls Central Elementary School and asked them if they could think of any families they felt would need help to have an extra special Christmas. The staff members identified two families. Both families have children with some additional medical needs. Both families also had two children.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 rescued from early morning fire in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Two people were rescued from a fire in Pittsburgh early this morning. Channel 11 has learned three people were home at the time of the fire. A woman who was rescued was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The condition of a man who was rescued is not known.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Westmoreland man was drunk when he tried to steal cop car after crash with off-duty officer

State police say a Unity man was drunk when he crashed into an off-duty police officer then tried to escape by stealing a police cruiser. Richard Allen Wilden, 32, was charged with a felony count of attempted theft in addition to misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, institutional vandalism and driving under the influence along with five traffic citations for the alleged incident, according to Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
113K+
Followers
143K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy