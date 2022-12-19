'They have a plan': Why explosive quarterback transfer Jeff Sims chose Nebraska

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska adds Baylor transfer receiver Josh Fleeks
On early signing day for prep prospects, Nebraska is also welcoming in a veteran receiver transfer from the Big 12. Former Baylor playmaker Joshua Fleeks is joining the Huskers, according to the school’s signing-day show Wednesday morning. The former four-star prospect committed to now-Nebraska coach Matt Rhule at Baylor as part of the 2018 class and has appeared in 43 career games with the Bears.
McKewon: Matt Rhule starts strong in rebuilding a faster and better Nebraska defense
LINCOLN — Matt Rhule’s assistants have already established themselves as recruiting grinders. Defensive backs coach Evan Cooper has the bleariest eyes of the night owls. He scours tape into the wee, graveyard hours of the night. He’s got more tips for Rhule than a stock analyst. Texts at 3 a.m.
Signee Spotlight: Nebraska gains an athletic defensive lineman with Elijah Jeudy
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Other key offers: Boston College, Syracuse, Colorado, Temple. How he got here. People are also reading…. Jeudy saw 21 total snaps across four games...
Signee Spotlight: Riley Van Poppel may be Nebraska's best D-line commit in years
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Other key offers: TCU, Michigan, Arkansas, Washington. How he got here. People are also reading…. The son of former Major League Baseball pitcher Todd...
McKewon: Three takes on linebacker Eric Fields committing to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commit from Ardmore (Oklahoma) linebacker Eric Fields. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder:. A defender who makes plays all over the field. Fields logged 180 total tackles in 2022 for Ardmore, which has produced some excellent players — Jermaine Greshman and Justin Blackmon among them — over the years. Fields played four-to-six yards off the ball at Ardmore, running around and past blockers to make plays sideline-to-sideline. He'll have to engage blockers more often in college — play through guys instead of flying around them — but Fields is a natural, free-flowing runner to the ball. How'd he end up as a no-star kid when his teammate is committed to Illinois to play quarterback?
Rhule: No guarantee NU transfers would be brought back
Matt Rhule doesn’t have one singular stance on dealing with players who leave Nebraska for the transfer portal and change their minds. He’s open to bringing some back. “To me it’s like anything in life,” Rhule said. “Anytime any of us say, ‘You know what, I’m done with something,’ you walk away from something — you walk away from buying a house, you walk away from taking a job — you kind of leave it in other people’s fate.”
Signee Spotlight: Brice Turner's speed could be a game-changer for Nebraska
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Other key offers: Eastern Washington, Texas Southern. How he got here. The first commit of the Matt Rhule era at Nebraska, Turner is a...
Big smiles and red hats: Busy signing day breaks Nebraska's way to secure 2023 class
LINCOLN – The first letter of intent became official shortly after 6 a.m. The last decision of interest went public nearly 12 hours later. In between was a wacky, entertaining and mostly successful signing day for Nebraska and its new coaching staff. The Huskers secured 27 scholarship players for...
Signee Spotlight: Westside's Jaylen Lloyd brings speed and explosiveness to Nebraska
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Wide receiver/defensive back • Omaha Westside • 5-11, 160. 247Sports composite: 3 stars. On3 composite: 3 stars. Rivals: 3 stars. ESPN: 3...
Unsung prospect Kwinten Ives fits new Nebraska blueprint for running back
Nebraska’s first running back signee under coach Matt Rhule didn’t have a major recruiting profile. But Kwinten Ives was just the kind of player the new Husker coaches were looking for. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound rusher from Palmyra, New Jersey, was one of the flurry of late adds under...
Signee Spotlight: Kai Wallin adds 'aggressive and hungry' edge rusher to Nebraska's roster
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Edge rusher • American Rivers Community College (Sacramento, California) • 6-6, 240. 247Sports composite: 3 stars. On3 composite: 3 stars. Rivals: 3...
What we learned from Matt Rhule's Signing Day news conference
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule took the podium for the first time since his Nov. 28 introductory press conference Wednesday afternoon and touched on a variety of topics. From recruiting to the coaching staff, here’s what we learned at Memorial Stadium:. Potential is there: Rhule said it Wednesday morning...
McKewon: Three takes on defensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson committing to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commit from Harrisburg (Pa.) Central Dauphin East defensive tackle Vincent Carroll-Jackson. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-5, 285-pounder:. What a story — probably the best of Matt Rhule’s inaugural class. Carroll-Jackson has been playing football for all of one year, only doing so at the urging of his high school coach, Lance Deane, who once trained the best player to come out of Harrisburg, Micah Parsons. Football is a sport that can be taken up as a near-adult and perfected over the course of four or five years, and Carroll-Jackson’s story, as documented by PennLive.com, includes a fascination with Gordon Ramsay and a heroic mom who kept things afloat with Carroll-Jackson and his eight siblings. Carroll-Jackson was so good, in his one season, that he has a solid recruiting grade and plenty of offers. He hasn’t learned many bad habits, either. He’s raw, with major upside.
Signee Spotlight: Jaidyn Doss comes to Nebraska after Huskers' recruiting push in Kansas City
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Wide receiver • Raymore-Peculiar (Mo.) • 6-0, 195. 247Sports composite: 3 stars. On3 composite: 3 stars. Rivals: 3 stars. ESPN: 3 stars.
Signee Spotlight: Lincoln Southeast's Gunnar Gottula was a Husker from the start
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Pretty quickly. It didn’t take long for the son of Southeast football coach Ryan Gottula to decide he’d become a Husker, committing in the summer of 2021. Gunnar has been a clear Power Five prospect for the majority of his high school career, anchoring a Knight line that has embraced the power run game for years. He joins a long history of Southeast linemen who have played for the Big Red.
'We're coming in now': Nebraska staff locked in on in-state talent in 2023 and beyond
Ed Foley has been settling in at Nebraska. He’s recruited around Omaha and gotten to know Lincoln. The new Huskers special teams coordinator said his priorities have been, in order: Find the best talent, then find the best restaurants. “I’m not going to come here and go recruiting and...
Florida linebacker Chief Borders transfers to Nebraska
Another former high-end prospect with SEC experience is coming to Nebraska as a transfer. Linebacker Chief Borders becomes the Huskers’ fourth offseason portal addition — the third to previously play at Florida — following his commitment Tuesday. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder has three years of eligibility remaining after appearing in 16 games as a Gator, mostly on special teams.
Signee Spotlight: Scottsbluff's Brock Knutson has an edge Raiola will like on the O-line
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the Huskers' 2023 class, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. Other key offers: Iowa State, Kansas State, Wyoming. How he got here. To look at Knutson’s frame and physicality is to know he’ll play...
‘It’s my city:’ Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman makes signing day pick of Nebraska over Colorado
After an up-and-down month of uncertainty for Malachi Coleman, he’s decided to end up at the same place he started. The Lincoln East standout announced on Wednesday that he will be committing to Nebraska for the second time, a decision that marks a major signing day win for the Huskers.
Signing Day at home a fitting touch for Southeast's Gottula, who sticks with Huskers
Gunnar Gottula’s recruitment started at home — wearing masks, doing Zoom calls and trying to get through high school in a pandemic. The process came to an end in the same place. After Lincoln Public Schools canceled school Wednesday due to weather, Lincoln Southeast's Signing Day ceremony didn't...
