King tides are coming for the holiday week; free sandbags available to residents and businesses.
King tides are coming for the holiday week. Free sandbags are available to residents and businesses at the following locations:. Public Works Yard: 1776 Adolfo Lopez Dr. (8am-5pm) Fire Station 44: 718 Central Ave. 8th Street Beach Parking Lot. Hide Tide Forecast:. Dec 21 6:48 am 6.6′. Dec 22 7:29...
Applications open for potential District 4 City Council appointment
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Dec. 21, 2022) — Anaheim has opened the application process for candidates to be considered for an appointment to fill a City Council vacancy representing District 4 in central-south Anaheim. Anaheim’s District 4 seat was made vacant by the Dec. 4 resignation of former Council member Avelino...
Man found shot in Cypress Civic Center parking lot
According to County News, a passerby found a man bleeding in a gray car in the parking lot of the Cypress Civic Center on Tuesday, December 20. The passerby informed police in the Department building nearby. When police investigated, they found a man bleeding inside the car, and a firearm...
2ND & PCH and Tichenor Clinic partner to bring Silent Santa to children and adults with sensory sensitivities
Santa came to town early this year for the inaugural Silent Santa event at 2ND & PCH, Long Beach’s premier outdoor shopping center. This event for children and adults with sensory sensitivities took place Sunday, December 11th, and was an instant hit–the reservation based event was fully committed within 48 hours.
NOCCCD Board of Trustees presented with 2022 CAPED Community Recognition Award
The California Association for Postsecondary Education and Disability (CAPED) presented the North Orange County Community College District (NOCCCD) Board of Trustees with the Community Recognition Award at the CAPED President’s Dinner Reception, Awards, and Scholarships in Marina Del Rey, CA on October 24, 2022. A team of NOCCCD faculty and staff were in attendance to receive the award on behalf of the Board of Trustees.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, December 23, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, December 23, 2022:. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Highs...
O.C. Roosters Foundation holiday meals giveaway a success
The Roosters Foundation of Orange County continued their traditional Annual Holiday Meals Giveaway on Saturday, December 17th at the OC Food Bank in Garden Grove, CA. 47 Rooster Foundation members and friends gathered in the early morning to commence building and filling 1000 boxes with 19 food items including 2 canned hams. These boxes were picked up by ten different organizations including H.O.P.E., Miracles for Kids, Boys and Girls Club of Tustin, and Summer Harvest Food for Kids. Rooster Member and Feed OC Chairman Dan Stone led the group with his knowledge and expertise in food drives. Past President Paul Robidoux, and longtime Rooster member Jon Giberson, helped Stone with organizing and executing this event to make it a true success. Rick McAuley, of Santa Ana, has been a member of the Roosters Foundation for 18 years and truly enjoys this event. “Their fundraising and charter to help small charities have always broadened me. Helping small charities in Orange County, especially for children, is my calling and their calling, too.”
The City of Santa Ana shut down over 100 illegal street food vendors
In response to community concerns, the City of Santa Ana and the Orange County Health Care Agency investigated and shut down over 100 sidewalk food vending locations that were found to be selling food unfit for human consumption and operating without the proper health permit over the past six weeks.
Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange gives holiday gifts to families of local U.S. Marines
Marines from Camp Pendleton stopped by Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange on Wednesday to pick up holiday gifts that will be delivered to military families. This marks the 13th year that Providence St. Joseph Hospital has been working with the military families from the 1st Battalion 11th Marines stationed in Camp Pendleton. This holiday season, the hospital helped 11 military families.
Rancho Mission Viejo Year in Review: Rodeo Returns and Other Highlights from 2022
As was the case elsewhere in South Orange County, 2022 was the year during which Rancho Mission Viejo mostly got back to business as usual. One of this year’s most notable events was the return of the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo in August—noteworthy both because it hadn’t been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and also being the 20th anniversary for the event.
Small Business Administration Financing Helps Business Remain in Santa Ana
Eberhard Equipment: From Long-Term Lessee to Property Owner. SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA Eberhard Equipment has been at their 2-acer lot on Warner Avenue and Harbor Boulevard since 1977 and they have doing business in Santa Ana since 1945.The heavy equipment facility sells, repairs, overhauls, and rents landscaping and construction equipment. They also supply parts and have service trucks that will go to the job site to repair equipment or bring it back to the state-of-the-art repair shop located in their Santa Ana 10,000 square foot facility. Additionally, the business an Elite Dealership for Kubota which makes earth moving equipment as well as a dealership for Jacobson maker of wide cut path mowers for parks, schools and golf courses. They even sell and service the latest electric powered equipment such as the Jacobson Eclipse 360 mower and Kubota LXe-261 electric tractor. The business has nearly two dozen employees, including many who have been with the company for decades and who are also employee-owners.
Huntington Beach Police Department makes arrest for murder in relation to the December 5, 2022, homicide
On Saturday, December 17, 2022, the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) arrested 33-year-old Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula for the murder of 31-year-old Jimmy Sengpaseuth of Los Angeles. Since December 5, 2022, Detectives from the Huntington Beach Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit have tirelessly worked to identify and arrest...
Two suspects planning on shipping Fentanyl out of Orange County arrested
Huntington Beach police officers on patrol conducted an enforcement stop after observing a driver and passenger exit a vehicle and litter. Upon contacting the driver and passenger, they admitted to having narcotics in their possession. The driver also told officers he was on probation and consented to a search of the vehicle. Inside the car, officers located 5 pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Festive trip ideas: Ride the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner to Southern California’s top holiday events and attractions
The Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® is the perfect holiday adventure, with iconic views of the Southern California coast, a comfortable ride, and convenient access to some of the most popular events and attractions of the season. Here’s a list of trip ideas sure to inspire a day trip or...
Breakthrough program for 8th Graders at The Youth Center
“It’s more than what you see,” shared Sarah, a 12 year old participant at The Youth Center. “I might be smiling and you might mistake me for a happy teenager, but deep inside I struggle with insecurities, hurt, and fear.” For the last 2 years, The Youth Center has been working with licensed clinician, Tara Farajian, and Cal State Long Beach on developing a program that can help teens like Sarah. Starting in January of 2023 the program View U is coming to Los Alamitos, California. The program is open to all 8th graders that need extra support in overcoming emotional obstacles. Students, in small groups, will participate in group therapy, learn how to find their voice, overcome challenges, and put into practice what they learn.
Cypress police blotter, December 12 to December 18, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. December 12, 2022. Road Rage –...
Councilmember James Assaulted Outside of San Clemente Home
Councilmember Gene James was taken to a hospital on Monday night, Dec. 19, after being assaulted with a skateboard outside of his San Clemente home, resulting in multiple facial injuries, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. James, 68, was reportedly released from the hospital later that evening after...
The Garden Grove police arrested a homeless porch pirate who was on probation
Garden Grove police detectives were investigating a series of package thefts and recently identified a suspect, Michael Biel, a 23-years old transient. The porch pirate was following delivery drivers, while wearing an Amazon vest he stole from an actual Amazon driver. Earlier today, Garden Grove Property Crimes Detectives were able...
Cerritos native conducts maintenance aboard USS Abraham Lincoln
Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Sean Cortez, from Cerritos, Calif., conducts maintenance on an airspeed drive aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet.
Board of Supervisors votes to terminate Local Health Emergency related to RSV.
N response to the US Health and Human Services (HHS) notifications (on 12/2/22 and 12/15/22) to State Governors by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, that tools and resources have been added to the US COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE) which expand capacity to respond to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other infectious diseases, the OC Board of Supervisors voted to terminate the Local Health Emergency related to RSV.
