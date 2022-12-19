Read full article on original website
Holiday shopping with Gregg Young & the 2nd Street Band at Friday Farmer’s Market for MADE by Millworks
Gregg Young & the 2nd Street Band will be spreading holiday cheer at MADE by Millworks, a lovely gift boutique and art gallery in Long Beach that offers Arts, Crafts and Clothing made by local artisans and local artists. Bring the whole family along!. The lineup inclues R. Scott/Keys, Casey...
O.C. Roosters Foundation holiday meals giveaway a success
The Roosters Foundation of Orange County continued their traditional Annual Holiday Meals Giveaway on Saturday, December 17th at the OC Food Bank in Garden Grove, CA. 47 Rooster Foundation members and friends gathered in the early morning to commence building and filling 1000 boxes with 19 food items including 2 canned hams. These boxes were picked up by ten different organizations including H.O.P.E., Miracles for Kids, Boys and Girls Club of Tustin, and Summer Harvest Food for Kids. Rooster Member and Feed OC Chairman Dan Stone led the group with his knowledge and expertise in food drives. Past President Paul Robidoux, and longtime Rooster member Jon Giberson, helped Stone with organizing and executing this event to make it a true success. Rick McAuley, of Santa Ana, has been a member of the Roosters Foundation for 18 years and truly enjoys this event. “Their fundraising and charter to help small charities have always broadened me. Helping small charities in Orange County, especially for children, is my calling and their calling, too.”
Local Woman Supports Firefighters with Baked Goods, Holiday Cheer
Born out of a generational family tradition, one San Clemente woman has found a way to thank local first responders while keeping a heritage alive. Cindy Henry, 75, grew up in Crete, Nebraska and bounced around the United States before landing in town in December 2005. Having fallen in love with San Clemente and wanting to further engage with the community, Henry decided to share her family’s raised donuts with firefighters in town.
Pageant of the Masters announces Open Casting Call for volunteers January 6 – 8, 2023
Excitement is already building for the 2023 Pageant of the Masters as it celebrates the 90th anniversary of living pictures in Laguna Beach. In preparation for next summer’s show, Art Colony: In the Company of Artists, the Pageant is looking for men, women and children to volunteer. People of all sizes and ages are needed to be cast members in the world’s most famous presentation of tableaux vivants. No theater experience is necessary. The only requirement is the ability to stand still and have fun.
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club enjoyed singing songs and dancing hulas
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club of Cerritos has a membership of 141 members in 2022, and of that number 72 members came to enjoy all the wonderful activities that were planned for the club’s Holiday Party on December 8, 2022. The tables in the Maple Room at the Cerritos Senior Center were colorfully decorated by Program VP’s Sherrie Dixon and Donna Ray and their committee with red tablecloths, small Christmas trees as centerpieces, miniature snowmen, and other decorations. Members came dressed festively for the party wearing outfits of red and green or other colorful Hawaiian shirts or dance costumes.
Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange gives holiday gifts to families of local U.S. Marines
Marines from Camp Pendleton stopped by Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange on Wednesday to pick up holiday gifts that will be delivered to military families. This marks the 13th year that Providence St. Joseph Hospital has been working with the military families from the 1st Battalion 11th Marines stationed in Camp Pendleton. This holiday season, the hospital helped 11 military families.
2ND & PCH and Tichenor Clinic partner to bring Silent Santa to children and adults with sensory sensitivities
Santa came to town early this year for the inaugural Silent Santa event at 2ND & PCH, Long Beach’s premier outdoor shopping center. This event for children and adults with sensory sensitivities took place Sunday, December 11th, and was an instant hit–the reservation based event was fully committed within 48 hours.
Church of Scientology Los Angeles Holiday Gift Giveaway and Family Fun Day 2022 Welcomes 4,000 Angelinos
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — It was clear skies and perfect weather for a family outing this Sunday when more than 4,000 Angelenos filled the Church of Scientology Los Angeles and L. Ron Hubbard Way for the Church’s annual toy giveaway. Children left clutching presents after an afternoon of ice skating, donut-eating contests, face painting, and complimentary cocoa, cookies, popcorn and cotton candy.
Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts welcomes back The Lettermen with special guest Debby Boone in Concert on Sunday, January 29, 2023
Join music icons The Lettermen and special guest Debby Boone in concert at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Sunday, January 29 at 3:00 p.m. Comedian John Wing hosts while the Les Brown Alumni Big Band and Southern California native singer Nicole Kubis provide musical accompaniment. Tickets start at $50.
Festive trip ideas: Ride the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner to Southern California’s top holiday events and attractions
The Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® is the perfect holiday adventure, with iconic views of the Southern California coast, a comfortable ride, and convenient access to some of the most popular events and attractions of the season. Here’s a list of trip ideas sure to inspire a day trip or...
NOCCCD Board of Trustees presented with 2022 CAPED Community Recognition Award
The California Association for Postsecondary Education and Disability (CAPED) presented the North Orange County Community College District (NOCCCD) Board of Trustees with the Community Recognition Award at the CAPED President’s Dinner Reception, Awards, and Scholarships in Marina Del Rey, CA on October 24, 2022. A team of NOCCCD faculty and staff were in attendance to receive the award on behalf of the Board of Trustees.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, December 23, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, December 23, 2022:. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Highs...
Rancho Mission Viejo Year in Review: Rodeo Returns and Other Highlights from 2022
As was the case elsewhere in South Orange County, 2022 was the year during which Rancho Mission Viejo mostly got back to business as usual. One of this year’s most notable events was the return of the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo in August—noteworthy both because it hadn’t been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and also being the 20th anniversary for the event.
The City of Santa Ana shut down over 100 illegal street food vendors
In response to community concerns, the City of Santa Ana and the Orange County Health Care Agency investigated and shut down over 100 sidewalk food vending locations that were found to be selling food unfit for human consumption and operating without the proper health permit over the past six weeks.
Corona man arrested on charges of armed robbery of stores in Santa Ana and Westminster
George Arizon, 27, a Corona man, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec 21, on charges of using a gun to threaten employees and demand cash from at least 10 different businesses across central Orange County last month, according to police investigators. Arizon walked into five different stores in Santa Ana on...
PHOTOS: Calvary Chapel rallies in second half to defeat Santa Ana in league game
Calvary Chapel’s Caiden Curran is defended by Santa Ana’s Jack Rivera. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). Calvary Chapel High School’s boys basketball team overcame a 14-point deficit in the third quarter to defeat Santa Ana 77-67 Wednesday night in an Orange Coast League game at Calvary Chapel. Santa...
Councilmember James Assaulted Outside of San Clemente Home
Councilmember Gene James was taken to a hospital on Monday night, Dec. 19, after being assaulted with a skateboard outside of his San Clemente home, resulting in multiple facial injuries, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. James, 68, was reportedly released from the hospital later that evening after...
Man found shot in Cypress Civic Center parking lot
According to County News, a passerby found a man bleeding in a gray car in the parking lot of the Cypress Civic Center on Tuesday, December 20. The passerby informed police in the Department building nearby. When police investigated, they found a man bleeding inside the car, and a firearm...
Cerritos native conducts maintenance aboard USS Abraham Lincoln
Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Sean Cortez, from Cerritos, Calif., conducts maintenance on an airspeed drive aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet.
Cypress police blotter, December 12 to December 18, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. December 12, 2022. Road Rage –...
