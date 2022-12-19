The Roosters Foundation of Orange County continued their traditional Annual Holiday Meals Giveaway on Saturday, December 17th at the OC Food Bank in Garden Grove, CA. 47 Rooster Foundation members and friends gathered in the early morning to commence building and filling 1000 boxes with 19 food items including 2 canned hams. These boxes were picked up by ten different organizations including H.O.P.E., Miracles for Kids, Boys and Girls Club of Tustin, and Summer Harvest Food for Kids. Rooster Member and Feed OC Chairman Dan Stone led the group with his knowledge and expertise in food drives. Past President Paul Robidoux, and longtime Rooster member Jon Giberson, helped Stone with organizing and executing this event to make it a true success. Rick McAuley, of Santa Ana, has been a member of the Roosters Foundation for 18 years and truly enjoys this event. “Their fundraising and charter to help small charities have always broadened me. Helping small charities in Orange County, especially for children, is my calling and their calling, too.”

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO