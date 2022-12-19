ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localocnews.com

O.C. Roosters Foundation holiday meals giveaway a success

The Roosters Foundation of Orange County continued their traditional Annual Holiday Meals Giveaway on Saturday, December 17th at the OC Food Bank in Garden Grove, CA. 47 Rooster Foundation members and friends gathered in the early morning to commence building and filling 1000 boxes with 19 food items including 2 canned hams. These boxes were picked up by ten different organizations including H.O.P.E., Miracles for Kids, Boys and Girls Club of Tustin, and Summer Harvest Food for Kids. Rooster Member and Feed OC Chairman Dan Stone led the group with his knowledge and expertise in food drives. Past President Paul Robidoux, and longtime Rooster member Jon Giberson, helped Stone with organizing and executing this event to make it a true success. Rick McAuley, of Santa Ana, has been a member of the Roosters Foundation for 18 years and truly enjoys this event. “Their fundraising and charter to help small charities have always broadened me. Helping small charities in Orange County, especially for children, is my calling and their calling, too.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Local Woman Supports Firefighters with Baked Goods, Holiday Cheer

Born out of a generational family tradition, one San Clemente woman has found a way to thank local first responders while keeping a heritage alive. Cindy Henry, 75, grew up in Crete, Nebraska and bounced around the United States before landing in town in December 2005. Having fallen in love with San Clemente and wanting to further engage with the community, Henry decided to share her family’s raised donuts with firefighters in town.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Pageant of the Masters announces Open Casting Call for volunteers January 6 – 8, 2023

Excitement is already building for the 2023 Pageant of the Masters as it celebrates the 90th anniversary of living pictures in Laguna Beach. In preparation for next summer’s show, Art Colony: In the Company of Artists, the Pageant is looking for men, women and children to volunteer. People of all sizes and ages are needed to be cast members in the world’s most famous presentation of tableaux vivants. No theater experience is necessary. The only requirement is the ability to stand still and have fun.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club enjoyed singing songs and dancing hulas

Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club of Cerritos has a membership of 141 members in 2022, and of that number 72 members came to enjoy all the wonderful activities that were planned for the club’s Holiday Party on December 8, 2022. The tables in the Maple Room at the Cerritos Senior Center were colorfully decorated by Program VP’s Sherrie Dixon and Donna Ray and their committee with red tablecloths, small Christmas trees as centerpieces, miniature snowmen, and other decorations. Members came dressed festively for the party wearing outfits of red and green or other colorful Hawaiian shirts or dance costumes.
CERRITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange gives holiday gifts to families of local U.S. Marines

Marines from Camp Pendleton stopped by Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange on Wednesday to pick up holiday gifts that will be delivered to military families. This marks the 13th year that Providence St. Joseph Hospital has been working with the military families from the 1st Battalion 11th Marines stationed in Camp Pendleton. This holiday season, the hospital helped 11 military families.
ORANGE, CA
localocnews.com

Church of Scientology Los Angeles Holiday Gift Giveaway and Family Fun Day 2022 Welcomes 4,000 Angelinos

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — It was clear skies and perfect weather for a family outing this Sunday when more than 4,000 Angelenos filled the Church of Scientology Los Angeles and L. Ron Hubbard Way for the Church’s annual toy giveaway. Children left clutching presents after an afternoon of ice skating, donut-eating contests, face painting, and complimentary cocoa, cookies, popcorn and cotton candy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localocnews.com

Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts welcomes back The Lettermen with special guest Debby Boone in Concert on Sunday, January 29, 2023

Join music icons The Lettermen and special guest Debby Boone in concert at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Sunday, January 29 at 3:00 p.m. Comedian John Wing hosts while the Les Brown Alumni Big Band and Southern California native singer Nicole Kubis provide musical accompaniment. Tickets start at $50.
CERRITOS, CA
localocnews.com

NOCCCD Board of Trustees presented with 2022 CAPED Community Recognition Award

The California Association for Postsecondary Education and Disability (CAPED) presented the North Orange County Community College District (NOCCCD) Board of Trustees with the Community Recognition Award at the CAPED President’s Dinner Reception, Awards, and Scholarships in Marina Del Rey, CA on October 24, 2022. A team of NOCCCD faculty and staff were in attendance to receive the award on behalf of the Board of Trustees.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, December 23, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, December 23, 2022:. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Highs...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Rancho Mission Viejo Year in Review: Rodeo Returns and Other Highlights from 2022

As was the case elsewhere in South Orange County, 2022 was the year during which Rancho Mission Viejo mostly got back to business as usual. One of this year’s most notable events was the return of the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo in August—noteworthy both because it hadn’t been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and also being the 20th anniversary for the event.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
localocnews.com

The City of Santa Ana shut down over 100 illegal street food vendors

In response to community concerns, the City of Santa Ana and the Orange County Health Care Agency investigated and shut down over 100 sidewalk food vending locations that were found to be selling food unfit for human consumption and operating without the proper health permit over the past six weeks.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Councilmember James Assaulted Outside of San Clemente Home

Councilmember Gene James was taken to a hospital on Monday night, Dec. 19, after being assaulted with a skateboard outside of his San Clemente home, resulting in multiple facial injuries, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. James, 68, was reportedly released from the hospital later that evening after...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Man found shot in Cypress Civic Center parking lot

According to County News, a passerby found a man bleeding in a gray car in the parking lot of the Cypress Civic Center on Tuesday, December 20. The passerby informed police in the Department building nearby. When police investigated, they found a man bleeding inside the car, and a firearm...
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

Cerritos native conducts maintenance aboard USS Abraham Lincoln

Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Sean Cortez, from Cerritos, Calif., conducts maintenance on an airspeed drive aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet.
CERRITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Cypress police blotter, December 12 to December 18, 2022

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. December 12, 2022. Road Rage –...
CYPRESS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy