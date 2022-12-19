ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

The Oregonian

Readers respond: Tolling diversion will harm communities

The cities along the proposed I-205 tolling corridor are frustrated with the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT is not listening. Oregon City has been asking for answers over the past two years regarding the impacts of tolling. The I-205 segment proposed for tolling negatively affects our communities. It is no...
OREGON CITY, OR
thereflector.com

Ecology settles with contractor for $135,000 water quality fine

A Portland-based contractor has settled with the Washington State Department of Ecology over a $135,000 penalty for water quality violations at a Ridgefield residential construction site. On Dec. 12, Ecology announced they had settled with 1108 South Hillhurst Road LLC over violations at the Vista Ridge Planned Urban Development. The...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
beckersasc.com

Providence Health sells Oregon medical office building

Renton, Wash.-based Providence Health sold a medical office building in Clackamas, Ore., Commercial Property Executive reported Dec. 21. The 19,916-square-foot property was acquired by healthcare real estate company Anchor Health Properties and is part of a two-building campus, with each facility being individually managed. The building's tenants include Clackamas Radiation...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Chronicle

Officer Who Shot Man Saturday in Cowlitz County Named

Clark County officials announced Tuesday the Kelso officer who fatally shot a man Saturday is Austin Foley, 25. Police were called at 11:55 p.m. Saturday to the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue in Longview because a man with a gun was reported to be suicidal and homicidal with his wife and children inside a home, according to officials. Joseph R. Coons, 38, died after being transferred to a hospital.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Oregon City police searching for missing, endangered elderly couple

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon City Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered couple. Richard L. Wise, 83, and his wife, Louise M. Wise, 93, left their home at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday to go grocery shopping and never returned home. Police said they could not be reached by phone.
OREGON CITY, OR
WWEEK

Portland Gets 20 Degrees Colder Overnight, but the Real Question Is Ice

Temperatures plunged into the 20s after sundown in Portland and are expected to keep dropping overnight, the opening salvo in what weather forecasters say will be a dangerous 48 hours of ice and cold. But forecasters express optimism that the region will avoid a repeat of the 2021 ice storm that caused the largest power outage in Oregon history.
PORTLAND, OR

