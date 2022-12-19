Read full article on original website
Vancouver Business Journal
City Council approves six-month temporary moratorium on large warehouse, distribution facilities
During a Dec. 12 Vancouver City Council meeting, council members voted to declare an emergency to approve a six-month moratorium on new applications for large warehouse and distribution facilities in Vancouver. According to a news release from the city, the moratorium was enacted to enable planning staff to study the...
Readers respond: Tolling diversion will harm communities
The cities along the proposed I-205 tolling corridor are frustrated with the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT is not listening. Oregon City has been asking for answers over the past two years regarding the impacts of tolling. The I-205 segment proposed for tolling negatively affects our communities. It is no...
beavertonvalleytimes.com
Proposed 'land swap' between Washington, Clackamas counties highlights gap in planning for growth
Washington County is poised to accelerate its remarkable residential growth in coming years, over the objections of the majority of the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners. Metro, the elected regional government, is expected to approve a land swap between the two counties on Feb. 2, 2023. It would expand the...
thereflector.com
Ecology settles with contractor for $135,000 water quality fine
A Portland-based contractor has settled with the Washington State Department of Ecology over a $135,000 penalty for water quality violations at a Ridgefield residential construction site. On Dec. 12, Ecology announced they had settled with 1108 South Hillhurst Road LLC over violations at the Vista Ridge Planned Urban Development. The...
multco.us
NEWS RELEASE, Tuesday, Dec. 20: Multnomah County, City of Portland declare state of emergency as bitter cold settles over region
With bitter cold forecast to arrive in Multnomah County on Wednesday night, Chair Deborah Kafoury declared a state of emergency (71.94 KB) starting Tuesday, Dec. 20, to alert the public to the life-threatening temperatures and give the County maximum flexibility to respond. The County and the City of Portland and...
yamhilladvocate.com
VIDEO: Yamhill County Sheriff Deputy Threatens to Arrest Journalist for Recording City Councilor At Public Meeting
(If you would like to donate to my newspaper so I can continue bringing you investigative journalism please subscribe to my SubscribeStar page by clicking here. With more funding I can hire additional reporters and expose corruption faster.) As I explained in the article, Newberg City Councilor Elise Hollamon Attempts...
beckersasc.com
Providence Health sells Oregon medical office building
Renton, Wash.-based Providence Health sold a medical office building in Clackamas, Ore., Commercial Property Executive reported Dec. 21. The 19,916-square-foot property was acquired by healthcare real estate company Anchor Health Properties and is part of a two-building campus, with each facility being individually managed. The building's tenants include Clackamas Radiation...
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecast
Photo by(Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Dec. 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Preserved 1902 house, owned by one Oregon family, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places
The 120-year-old Riverdale residence of influential judge Charles H. Carey, considered one of the most important lawyers and political power brokers in early Oregon, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November. The Colonial Revival-style house, near the west bank of the Willamette River between Portland and...
2023 predictions for Portland real estate
Real estate experts explain what Portland home buyers should know and predict whether we’ll see prices continue to rise in 2023.
Chronicle
Officer Who Shot Man Saturday in Cowlitz County Named
Clark County officials announced Tuesday the Kelso officer who fatally shot a man Saturday is Austin Foley, 25. Police were called at 11:55 p.m. Saturday to the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue in Longview because a man with a gun was reported to be suicidal and homicidal with his wife and children inside a home, according to officials. Joseph R. Coons, 38, died after being transferred to a hospital.
Kate Brown diversified Oregon’s bench; challengers ousted 3 judges
When Gov. Kate Brown appointed Chanpone Sinlapasai to the Multnomah County Circuit Court bench in September 2021, Sinlapasai became the first ethnic Lao judge in the United States. The judge’s milestone reflected a deliberate change under Brown. As governor, Brown made the point of diversifying Oregon’s judiciary. Of her...
Portland nonprofit Brown Hope has yet to cut checks to the 25 families it promised guaranteed basic income
The 25 Black Portland households selected to receive a monthly stipend of up to $2,000 from the embattled racial justice nonprofit Brown Hope were supposed to get their first installment this week, in time for Christmas. They are still waiting. The guaranteed, three-year basic income program is a signature initiative...
kptv.com
Multnomah Co., City of Portland declare state of emergency ahead of bitterly cold winter storm
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County and Portland officials issued a state of emergency Tuesday afternoon ahead of a bitterly cold winter storm that was forecasted to arrive in the area starting Wednesday. The state of emergency, which started Tuesday, Dec. 20, was meant to alert the public to the...
KGW
Biden administration rolls out big housing-first plan to address homelessness
The administration said it hopes to reduce homelessness by 25% in the next two years. The plan doesn’t look much like Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s.
Downtown Portland restaurateur to leaders: ‘We ask for change’
DarSalam is not alone. Just a few blocks away, Raven's Manor cocktail bar recently reported at least 5 of their windows were broken in a one-week period.
Oregon ice storm: This is where forecasters say the storm will hit, and where it won’t
By now many of us are battening down the hatches for the wind, snow and ice storm that forecasters say is about to strike the Portland area. The National Weather Service expects temperatures in the mid-teens, a wind chill factor of zero and freezing rain that will make streets and sidewalks super slick.
kptv.com
Oregon City police searching for missing, endangered elderly couple
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon City Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered couple. Richard L. Wise, 83, and his wife, Louise M. Wise, 93, left their home at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday to go grocery shopping and never returned home. Police said they could not be reached by phone.
WWEEK
Portland Gets 20 Degrees Colder Overnight, but the Real Question Is Ice
Temperatures plunged into the 20s after sundown in Portland and are expected to keep dropping overnight, the opening salvo in what weather forecasters say will be a dangerous 48 hours of ice and cold. But forecasters express optimism that the region will avoid a repeat of the 2021 ice storm that caused the largest power outage in Oregon history.
KATU.com
WATCH | Pilots handle strong gusts by ‘crabbing’ at Portland International Airport
PORTLAND, Ore. — Facing strong wind on Thursday, airline pilots landing at the Portland International Airport had to approach the runway at an angle. The technique, which looks frightening, is called 'crabbing,' and is used fairly often. Pilots angle towards the wind with their wings level so that the...
