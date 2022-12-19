NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday granted clemency to 16 people, including two inmates who will be eligible for parole. In the Republican's second round of clemency actions since taking office in 2019, Lee approved 13 pardons and three commutations, including the elimination of parole restrictions for one 78-year-old man who has been out of prison for 18 years. Fourteen of the 16 are no longer in prison, according to Lee's office.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO