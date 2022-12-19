Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
All Conspirators In $12 Mill. Dept. of Ed. Scam Are Going to PrisonTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
wrbl.com
Weather Aware: Dangerous cold moves in overnight
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tracking a strong Arctic cold front that will bring in dangerous wind chills and temperatures to the News 3 viewing area. We will stay cloudy with a few passing showers late this afternoon and evening, high temperatures today will warm up to the middle/upper 50s and even a few low 60s south of Columbus.
wrbl.com
WEATHER AWARE: Arctic air bringing prolonged period of sub-freezing readings; dangerous wind chills
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Arctic front arrives tonight with a small chance of a few showers ahead of the much colder air that will move in quickly with readings dropping steadily every hour as the wind ushers in the frigid Canadian air. WEATHER AWARE Thursday night – Friday...
wrbl.com
Clouds linger; Arctic air on the way
Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- Clouds will linger today as temperatures stay chilly, highs will only reach the low to middle 50s. Winds will occasionally gust up to 15 mph and this will make it feel colder. Our next front will arrive by late Thursday but ahead of it we will see...
WTVM
Drastic temperature change from Thursday night to Friday morning
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures will be near average for early winter Thursday before the arctic air arrives early Friday and stays through Christmas. Temperatures gradually warm up next week. Starting off with fog and some mist/drizzle on this Thursday. It will remain mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers...
WTVM
Cold rain Tuesday, Polar express arrives late week
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Scattered to numerous showers Tuesday and again Thursday ahead of what’s truly forecast to be the coldest air since 2015 around here. That arrives early Friday so get ready!. Cloudy and dreary today with a bit of a breeze. Showers increase in coverage as we...
wrbl.com
Wet and chilly Tuesday
Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- A wet and chilly Tuesday as low pressure moves just south of the News 3 viewing area, this will continue to push moisture into the area so keep the umbrella today. Breezy and chilly today with winds gusting up to 15 mph and temperatures holding in the 40s.More sun and slightly warmer on Wednesday, clouds move back in during the late evening ahead of our next cold front.
WTVM
Arctic Outbreak to Bring Bitter Cold for Friday & Christmas Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some of the coldest air in years will settle in to the Chattahoochee Valley Thursday Night into Christmas Day. Here’s a timeline of what to expect, and what you need to do in order to prepare!. THURSDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers during the evening...
Winter break hours for the Muscogee County School District
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School District wants to remind the public of its observed winter break hours. Schools and offices will close from Wednesday, Dec. 21 to Tuesday, Jan. 3. The district says faculty, staff and administrators will return on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Students return on Thursday, Jan. 5. For more information, […]
WTVM
Santa stops at Netta’s Southern Flava in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A special regular customer made a special stop this weekend at Netta’s Southern Flava in Columbus. He brought gifts for all the kids who came by to say hello. Meet Jerry Hall - better known as Santa. For the last 3 years, Santa has partnered...
‘I wanted to keep it going and continue my grandmother’s legacy’: 20-year-old holds annual ‘Keep Columbus Warm’ event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – 20-year-old Josiah Robinson gathered community members at the Frank D. Chester Recreation Center for the 5th annual “Keep Columbus Warm” event on Thursday. It is an event that distributes warm clothing items like coats, hats and socks to underserved individuals in the Fountain City. Robinson said he was inspired by his […]
COLUMBUS: Multi-car wreck on 13th St. viaduct
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Responders are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the 13th St. viaduct that goes over the Norfolk Southern railyard. At least four cars were involved in the wreck. Multiple Columbus police units are on the scene along with a firetruck. There is no additional information at this time. Stay […]
wfxl.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Log truck overturned in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. -- The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is advising drivers to avoid the area of Desoto Farm Seed Road and Pryor-Cobb Road, due to an overturned log truck causing hazardous driving conditions. If you must travel through this area, please use caution, drive slowly, and keep an eye...
wrbl.com
Russell County School District – Destined for Excellence!
HO HO HO! Mt. Olive Intermediate School celebrated their 5th annual Christmas toy drive with Santa. They’ve raised a total of 234 toys that will be donated to the Phenix City Christmas toy drive on Saturday. “We’re so excited!” says forth grade teacher, Dephenia Blount. Mrs. Blount gives thanks to everyone who contributed and loved the idea that they were able to give back to the community. Merry Christmas from Mt. Olive Intermediate School, whose students are Destined for Excellence!
Columbus mayor on Continental Carbon closing: ‘You cannot overlook the impact on the residents and the people who surround this particular plant’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — WRBL reported Friday that a Phenix City plant will shut down at the end of the month after losing its state environmental operating state permit. New details and reactions to Continental Carbon’s impending closure are emerging. Continental Carbon has had air-quality emissions issues going back to 2007. After 15 years of […]
Opelika-Auburn News
City of Opelika approves speed limit reductions to portions of Waverly Parkway and Hamilton Road
Tuesday night at the Opelika City Council meeting, the council approved speed limit changes for two roads in Opelika, which are now in effect. The City of Opelika has reduced the speed limit from 45 miles an hour to 35 miles an hour on Waverly Parkway between White Road and Veterans Parkway and also on Hamilton Road between Heritage Drive and Interstate Drive.
Phenix City First brings Christmas cheer to Parkwood Health Care with caroling
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — On Monday afternoon, residents of Parkwood Health Care moved onto the front porch of the facility to enjoy a concert by Christmas carolers. They were each offered a blanket to keep them warm. Soon, a bus full of nine carolers from Phenix City First, a local church, pulled into the […]
WTVM
Two local nonprofits hosts a food drive for south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Food Mill and Columbus Georgia Reloaded partnered together for the “South Columbus Pop Up” Saturday afternoon, giving away fresh produce in time for the holidays. “It’s food that they need, it’s nourishment for the mind, body, and soul,” says Laketha Ashe, president of...
Columbus Police Department presents check for $16,273.07 to Special Olympics Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Columbus Police Department presented a check in the amount of $16,273.07 to Special Olympics Georgia at Rally Point Harley Davidson on Williams Road in Columbus. The check presentation was a culmination of the River City Motorcycle Rodeo fundraiser hosted last month by the Columbus Police Department […]
opelika-al.gov
HL MANDO AMERICA CORPORATION CONTINUES TO GROW HEADQUARTERS IN OPELIKA, ALABAMA
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller announced yesterday that HL Mando America Corporation will be investing $11.1 million to upgrade their current facility and creating 26 new jobs. HL Mando’s Opelika operations continue to produce brake calipers and suspension systems to support its customer base located throughout the U.S. Mando Corporation...
Opelika police search for missing 68-year-old man
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 68-year-old man. Jimmie Roy Smith of Cusseta, Alabama, was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 19. Smith was being dropped off near the Greater Peace Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway. Police describe Smith as a black male […]
