News Channel Nebraska
Panhandle, western Nebraska highways continue to face closures
SIDNEY, Neb. -- Highways in the Nebraska Panhandle are taking a beating for the second straight week, with closures continuing Thursday morning. Starting one mile north of Kimball, Highway 71 is closed until three miles south of Scottsbluff. Highway 19 south of Sidney is closed through the Colorado state line. Highway 113 is closed in both directions in Colorado from US-138 to the Nebraska border.
WATCH: Nebraska State Patrol share footage of Wednesday night blizzard
Nebraska State Patrol released footage of the blizzard that rolled through Nebraska Wednesday night.
News Channel Nebraska
Highways shutting down in western Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Blizzard-like conditions are shutting down highways in north-central and northwest Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) was reporting multiple closed and impassable highways by mid-afternoon. The most significant closure was U.S. Highway 20 in both directions over a stretch of about 180 miles between Chadron and Wood...
Audubon decries state ruling denying it ‘standing’ to object to diversion from Platte River
LINCOLN — Audubon Nebraska is condemning a decision to deny it and several other parties legal standing to object to an interbasin transfer of water from the Platte River to the Republican Basin. One Audubon official called the ruling a “dishonor” to a state treasure — the annual migration of tourists to view hundreds of […] The post Audubon decries state ruling denying it ‘standing’ to object to diversion from Platte River appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol highway help line aids hundreds of motorists during storm
The Nebraska Dept. of Transportation reported normal to partly covered snow conditions on I-80 Thursday. But there were still plenty of drivers who ran into some trouble. The Nebraska State Patrol said they made more than 350 motor assists since Wednesday. Many of those calls came to *55. It's a...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Nebraska
Nebraska may be known for its wide-open prairies and hot summers, but did you know that it’s also home to some of the coldest temperatures in the country? Nestled in the Great Plains region, Nebraska experiences extreme temperature swings and can get downright frigid in the winter. Today, we will explore the coldest place in Nebraska and learn about the unique weather patterns that shape this Midwestern state. Let’s get started!
News Channel Nebraska
More cancellations reported at Nebraska's airports Thursday morning
OMAHA, Neb. -- Delays and cancellations are starting to stack up in some of Nebraska's airports. In Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, a total of 11 flights over the next 24 hours have already been cancelled, all of which are on either Southwest or Delta Airlines. Four arriving flights have been canceled for Thursday, all of which are Southwest flights from either Chicago or Denver.
kscj.com
NEBRASKA STATE PATROL WARNS OF HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS
MUCH OF EASTERN AND CENTRAL NEBRASKA LOOKS TO BE IN STORE FOR POTENTIAL. BLIZZARD CONDITIONS FROM NOW THROUGH THURSDAY, WITH DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS, INCLUDING EXTREME COLD IMPACTING TRAVELERS. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC OF THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS IF YOU ARE GOING OUT ON THE STATE’S HIGHWAYS THIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND, BE...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska's airports start to see delays, cancellations
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Flights are beginning to be delayed in Nebraska's airports. Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, is currently dealing with the most canceled commercial flights of the state's air travel facilities. By 4:00 p.m. CT, a total of eight flights scheduled to arrive in Omaha Wednesday or Thursday had been cancelled. An additional eight flights expected to leave Omaha during that span have also been cancelled.
1011now.com
Nebraska State Patrol urges caution while driving this holiday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Millions of people are traveling to celebrate the holidays with their friends and families. At least, they want to and hope the weather doesn’t get in the way. In Lincoln alone, a storm is brewing that could disrupt those plans, or make travel dangerous. According to...
klkntv.com
Nebraska spared worst of storm, but some spots see lowest wind chill in decades
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Dangerous weather is still in place in Nebraska, but it is not as bad as it is in other states. The cold blast has or will impact nearly every state this week. Nationwide, more than 90 million people are under winter weather alerts and more...
Residents Of This Nebraska City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
klkntv.com
Nonprofit rescues two armadillos in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — All animals are at risk when outside in extreme cold, especially if the critter is more built for the desert. On Saturday, Nebraska Wildlife Rehab found its first nine-banded armadillo in the south-central part of the state. The next day, it found another one. Officials...
Nebraska state troopers to get 22% raises under ‘historic,’ new labor contract
LINCOLN — The state troopers union and incoming Gov. Jim Pillen have agreed to a new labor contract granting 22% raises in the first year for the state’s top law enforcement agency. The raises, announced Wednesday, come after the Nebraska State Patrol’s wages for its uniformed troopers had slipped compared to other law enforcement agencies, […] The post Nebraska state troopers to get 22% raises under ‘historic,’ new labor contract appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
‘Be prepared and be patient’: What to do if you’re stranded in Nebraska winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The winter storm hitting Lincoln on Wednesday evening could bring whiteout conditions and extremely slick roads, making driving dangerous. “The combination between wind and snow is going to make your visibility go down to under a quarter of a mile or even zero,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Smith.
KETV.com
Pete Ricketts, Jim Pillen name new state senator for Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Gov.-elect Jim Pillen teamed up Thursday to announce the new representative for most of Lincoln, Waverly and northwest Lancaster County — Beau Ballard,. A 2016 graduate of Colorado Christian University, Ballard has worked as a legislative aide in Nebraska and...
News Channel Nebraska
'It's going to be very dangerous': Severe winter weather grips Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Winter storm warnings have been issued over much of the midwest and Nebraska is feeling the effects. On Wednesday morning in Norfolk, wind chills were down to -4 and it’s only expected to get colder as the week goes on. The distance operations maintenance manager for...
WOWT
Ricketts, Pillen announce Nebraska state senator appointment
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Businessman Beau Ballard has been appointed as Nebraska’s newest state senator. Ballard replaces State Sen. Mike Hilgers, who represents Dist. 21, as he takes on the role of Nebraska’s attorney general in January. The announcement was made Thursday morning during a joint news conference...
knopnews2.com
Preparing for sub-zero temperatures in Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With extreme cold temperatures expected this week, now is the time to prepare for those dangerously cold conditions. Emergency managers said it only takes 10 to 30 minutes for frost bite to set in. Aside from dressing in layers, having a survival kit in your vehicle is crucial.
News Channel Nebraska
Cambridge, Nebraska firm gets broadband support for SE Nebraska projects
BEATRICE – A Cambridge, Nebraska-based company that will be installing high-speed fiber in a City of Beatrice project, has been awarded several grants to bring high-speed broadband to other areas of southeast Nebraska. Pinpoint Communications says it has received more than $5 million in grants through the Nebraska Broadband...
