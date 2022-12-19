ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Willie McGinest Jr arrested in alleged assault in California

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29LyGh_0jo9Y1io00

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest Jr. was arrested Monday in connection with an assault at a Southern California nightclub, authorities said.

The incident occurred Dec. 9 at a West Hollywood club and witnesses identified McGinest as one of the people who were involved, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

McGinest was arrested for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon after coming to the West Hollywood sheriff’s station to give a statement about the incident.

He posted bond and was released, the sheriff’s statement said. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney to comment on the allegation.

McGinest spent 15 years in the NFL with New England and Cleveland after playing college ball at the University of Southern California.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Man who escaped LA County conservation camp arrested in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — A man who escaped from Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County was found and arrested in Modesto after weeks on the run. Juan Avina, 39, walked away from the camp Dec. 2 and was arrested without incident around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was a "minimum-security incarcerated person," according to officials.
MODESTO, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to fatally stabbing Hells Angels affiliate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A biker gang member has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the 2019 stabbing death of a man affiliated with the Hells Angels, according to court records. Russell Raymond Vannoy faces six years in prison at his Feb. 16 sentencing, prosecutors say. He also pleaded no contest Wednesday to a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Key News Network

Alleged Knife Wielding Pursuit Suspect in Custody

Montebello, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect allegedly armed with a knife led deputies on a chase from East Los Angeles into the city of Montebello where successful attempts to slow the vehicle brought the pursuit to an end late Wednesday night, Dec. 21. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s East Los...
MONTEBELLO, CA
The Dogington Post

2 Dogs Dead, 1 Injured After Deadly Coyote Attack

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. In the San Fernando Valley, in Los Angeles, a coyote attacked three Chihuahuas, leaving two of them dead and one injured. The dogs’ names were Gizmo, Salen, and Ella.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Lancaster standoff suspect dead, baby rescued

A man who barricaded himself for nearly 20 hours inside a Lancaster mobile home was fatally shot by deputies Wednesday night after they say he held a gun to the head of a baby while law enforcement personnel were trying to communicate with him. The shooting occurred around 9 p.m., several hours after the suspect […]
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

LAPD officer pleads not guilty to secretly sharing intimat photos of his wife

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles police officer pleaded not guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor charges of distributing “intimate” photos of his wife without her consent. Brady Lamas, 45, is charged with six misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct by distributing multiple private intimate images without consent, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot in Compton

A man was fatally shot Wednesday in Compton, but the circumstances of the crime remained unclear. The shooting occurred at about 2:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s officials said the shooting was not reported to authorities...
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

Pregnant woman injured in possible road-rage shooting in San Bernardino

An expectant mother was shot during a possible road-rage incident in San Bernardino Thursday, authorities said. It happened around 12:15 p.m. near Sycamore Creek Drive and Clearwater Parkway. A woman was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. An initial investigation determined that some sort of […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

A Fond Farewell to TV News Icon Chuck Henry

One of Southern California’s most recognized and respected journalists is saying goodbye to the viewers he served for generations. Chuck Henry is signing off from KNBC-TV one last time Thursday. Since he started in television news more than 50 years ago, his reporting has taken him around the world....
HAWAII STATE
texasbreaking.com

Texas Man Detained in Beverly Hills for Committing Anti-Semitic Hate Crime

On Sunday evening, Beverly Hills Police received a report that a person had vandalized a Menorah on private property near Sunset Boulevard and Foothill Road. After being seen on camera hurling debris at a Menorah, Dallas, Texas resident Eric Brian King was detained. According to the first inquiry, King etched Nazi emblems into the Menorah’s base. He faces criminal vandalism and hate crime charges. Detectives from the BHPD are conducting a follow-up investigation that might result in more charges.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HeySoCal

Deputies kill suspect who held gun to infant’s head

An armed man who barricaded himself in his Lancaster mobile home with a year-old infant following a high-speed pursuit was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies when he allegedly pointed a gun at the child’s head, authorities said Thursday. Authorities had previously said the suspect was taken into custody.
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Body found on Pacific Palisades hiking trail

A person was found dead on a hiking trail in Pacific Palisades Thursday afternoon. The body was discovered around 3 p.m. in the 17900 block of Surfview Lane, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A hiker encountered the deceased person on the trail and alerted authorities. It was unknown how the person died or […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
601K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy