Breaking: 5-Star Peyton Bowen Flips Decision Day After Commitment
A day after flipping his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon, Peyton Bowen revealed a new decision. On Thursday, the five-star recruit shocked the college football world again by committing to Oklahoma. Bowen apologized for how he handled the process but asked everyone to "respect my decision." "As I reflect...
Look: Football World Reacts To 5-Star Commitment Drama
On National Signing Day, 2023 five-star safety Peyton Bowen shocked the world by flipping his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon. But it appears that joining the Ducks won't be as simple as that for Bowen. According to Ari Wasserman of The Athletic, Oregon faces "a very steep uphill climb"...
Oregon Flips 5-Star Recruit From College Football Power
Oregon got a big-time commitment on Wednesday afternoon. Dan Lanning was able to flip five-star safety Peyton Bowen from Notre Dame. Bowen announced his commitment at his high school when he picked up an Oregon hat. Bowen is one of the best recruits in the 2023 class. He's the third-best...
WNDU
Indiana Mr. Football Drayk Bowen commits to Notre Dame
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday was National Signing Day for high school football players across the country. Based on the list of players that signed their letters on intent to Notre Dame, Head Coach Marcus Freeman will have the 9th-ranked recruiting class in 2023, according to 24/7 Sports. One of...
Former Notre Dame Running Back Released By NFL Team
Former Notre Dame running back Tony Jones Jr. is now looking for a new NFL team. The Seattle Seahawks waived Jones on Wednesday in order to sign defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon. The 25-year-old was claimed off waivers by Seattle in October after being released by the New Orleans Saints. In...
WNDU
Irish men’s hoops still in ‘bounce back mode’ after losing back-to-back games
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team will stay in “bounce back mode” as they resume ACC play against Florida State on Wednesday night. The Irish dropped their second straight game over the weekend against Georgia and now sit at 7-4 on the season.
