ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Braves sign veteran OF Luplow to 1-year, $1.4 million deal

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CgjID_0jo9XxM800

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves signed veteran outfielder Jordan Luplow, who has a .213 batting average in six seasons, to a $1.4 million, one-year contract on Monday.

The 29-year-old Luplow hit .176 with 11 homers and drove in 28 runs in 83 games with Arizona in 2022. The right-handed hitter had eight homers against left-handers last season.

Luplow made starts at all three outfield positions, including 25 in right field and 18 in left field for Arizona last season. He also can play first base.

Luplow made his major league debut with Pittsburgh in 2017 and set career highs by hitting .276 with 15 homers for Cleveland in 2019. He also has played with Tampa Bay.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

AP source: Mets swoop, snatch Correa for $315M, 12-year deal

Carlos Correa is headed to the free-spending New York Mets with a $315 million, 12-year contract after his pending deal with the San Francisco Giants came apart over concerns about an ankle injury sustained eight years ago. The agreement with the Mets was confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday by a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical. Correa had reached a $350 million, 13-year agreement with the Giants on Dec. 13. San Francisco on Monday announced a news conference for the following day, then called it off Tuesday morning and told Correa’s agent, Scott Boras, the team needed more time to examine medical records. Boras asked the Giants to set a deadline to finalize the deal. When a 1 p.m. PST deadline was set and passed, Boras reopened talks with other clubs. Houston announced on June 25, 2014, that Correa had surgery a day earlier after breaking his right fibula that June 20 while sliding into third base for Class A Lancaster. The injury ended Correa’s season.
QUEENS, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Giants issue statement about Carlos Correa fiasco

The San Francisco Giants are attempting to do some damage control after their megadeal with shortstop Carlos Correa fell through. Giants president Farhan Zaidi put out a brief statement about the Correa situation on Wednesday, blaming the lack of a deal on “a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination.” The statement... The post Giants issue statement about Carlos Correa fiasco appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
DawgsDaily

Tyler Williams Signs with Georgia

2023 wide receiver Tyler Williams has officially signed his letter of intent to play his college career at the University of Georgia.  Williams is listed as a 4-star prospect according to 247. He is ranked as the 15th-best wide receiver in the nation and the 22nd-best player in the state of ...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Signing Day 2022 Winners and Losers

There's never any such thing as putting a bow on Signing Day. As we exit Day 1 of the Early Signing Period, there are still signatures to sweat over, announcements in store and surprises surely on the horizon. All that said, we'll still do our best — as we do...
COLORADO STATE
Yardbarker

A Christmas wish list for the rest of the Braves offseason

By now, It’s rather apparent the Braves aren’t going to spend a ton of money this offseason. They’ve barely spent more than $1 million on free agents, and most of the marquee names have already signed lucrative deals. As currently constructed for 2023, the Braves already have the highest Opening Day payroll in franchise history, coming in just below the luxury tax — a place they’ve never been before.
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Bulldogs football National Signing Day HQ

The Georgia Bulldogs have piled up win after win over the last few years and currently stand two wins away from their second straight national title. That success has been years in the making thanks to how Kirby Smart and company have recruited, and on Wednesday, the coaching staff is set to add more talent to the roster.
ATHENS, GA
The Associated Press

Thursday’s Sports In Brief

NEW YORK (AP) — Trevor Bauer was reinstated Thursday by Major League Baseball’s independent arbitrator, allowing the pitcher to resume his career at the start of the 2023 season. The 31-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers star was given an unprecedented two-season suspension without pay by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred...
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Lawrence, Jaguars continue playoff push, outclass Jets 19-3

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence was in a celebratory mood, decked out in an ugly Christmas sweater while acknowledging it wasn’t exactly the prettiest performance he and his Jacksonville Jaguars have had during their playoff surge. It was plenty good enough, though. The Jags’ 19-3 victory over an embarrassed Zach Wilson and the slumping New York Jets on a rainy, windy Thursday night has them in control of their postseason destiny. “It’s just a big win,” Lawrence said. “It shows this team is growing. We don’t have to have 40 points to win. We don’t have to have all these yards. Whatever it takes to win, we’re able to do. To be able to adjust was really good for us.” Lawrence finished 20 of 31 for 229 yards and ran for 51 yards, including a leaping touchdown, on seven carries for the Jaguars (7-8), who moved within one-half game of skidding Tennessee in the AFC South. Jacksonville would win the division title with victories in its final two games — including the season finale against the Titans.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

The NL East Arms Race is the toughest challenge of Alex Anthpoulos career

The NL East is the toughest division in baseball. It produced two 100+ win clubs last season, sent three to the postseason, and one to the World Series. The Braves, Mets, and Phillies aren’t slowing down anytime soon either, in what has become an Arms Race of sorts. The...
The Associated Press

Florida visits New York in Eastern Conference play

Florida Panthers (15-15-4, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (18-14-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -116, Islanders -104; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders and the Florida Panthers hit the ice in Eastern Conference play. New York has a...
ELMONT, NY
The Associated Press

Trevor Bauer reinstated by MLB's independent arbitrator

NEW YORK (AP) — Trevor Bauer was reinstated Thursday by Major League Baseball’s independent arbitrator, allowing the pitcher to resume his career at the start of the 2023 season. The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was given an unprecedented two-season suspension without pay by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on April 29 for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy after a San Diego woman said Bauer beat and sexually abused her last year, an accusation the pitcher denied. The players’ association filed a grievance on Bauer’s behalf, and a three-person panel headed by independent arbitrator Martin Scheinman started hearing the case on May 23. Major League Baseball said Scheinman upheld a 194-game suspension but reinistated Bauer immediately. As a result, Bauer will lose pay for the final 144 games of last season and for the first 50 games of next season, through May 23 if there are no postponements.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Slavin scores in OT, streaking Hurricanes beat Penguins 4-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jaccob Slavin scored 23 seconds into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. Carolina won its seventh straight game and has points in 13 consecutive contests to match the franchise record. “We’ve been resilient, for sure,” captain Jordan Staal said. “A lot of the guys have stepped up and played some great hockey in big minutes and big roles. We’ve been staying with it and trusting our game.” In overtime, Brent Burns started a pretty passing sequence with his 800th NHL point and Slavin ended the play when he beat goalie Tristan Jarry at the top of the crease. Burns is the 18th defenseman in NHL history with 800 points.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Camden Chat

Orioles trade rumors: Jorge Mateo drawing interest from other teams

A lot of years and a lot of dollars went into this year’s “big four” crop of free agent shortstops: Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, and Trea Turner. Four teams laid out the cash for one of those guys and now they’re set, or they hope to be. Others who pursued them and came away empty-handed must turn elsewhere.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
601K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy