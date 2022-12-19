ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Mesa officers find fentanyl, malnourished dogs inside man's car: police

MESA, Ariz. - A man is accused of animal cruelty after police say they found fentanyl and three malnourished dogs inside his car at a Mesa apartment complex. According to court documents, officers were called on Dec. 21 to an apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road after the property manager called police to check on a man who was asleep inside a car.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Gas station employee, suspect dead following shooting in Phoenix, police say

The incident happened in the area of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, and police say this is an apparent murder-suicide case. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports. (Help is available. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available.)
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Man in custody after shooting involving Phoenix police

PHOENIX — Authorities say a man is in custody after Phoenix police shot at him and had to negotiate with him for three hours to surrender. Phoenix police said officers were in the area of 47th Avenue and Vineyard Road when they attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle. The driver of the car failed to stop and continued into a neighborhood near 43rd Avenue and Alta Vista Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mother killed in hit-and-run crash in Peoria

Salvation Army volunteers are busy bagging up thousands of toys for Christmas, but more donations are still needed. Under state law, brain cancer is presumed to be occupational cancer for firefighters, but officials confirm Mark Fowl's claim has not been covered yet. App helps Arizona workers find side gigs during...
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Nearly 2 dozen arrested in massive El Mirage drug bust

Nearly two dozens suspect who allegedly controlled a large drug trade operation in El Mirage have been arrested. Police say search warrants were served at four homes near the U.S. 60 and Thompson Ranch Road. Over 400 fentanyl pills and several hundred grams of methamphetamine were found. The suspects are accused of a slew of drug charges, including the sale of dangerous drugs.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man allegedly killed father looking at Christmas lights with family in Arizona

PHOENIX — A man allegedly killed a father who was looking at Christmas lights with his family earlier this month in Phoenix, Arizona. On Dec. 8, Phoenix Police Department officers were called out to a shooting at Sunridge Park near 63rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street. When officers arrived, they located a gun, shell casing, a cellphone, a rifle and blood on McKinley Street,which is near the park, according to KTVK.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mother killed in hit-and-run crash in Peoria with car full of Christmas presents

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family woke up to shocking news hearing their mom was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Peoria just days before Christmas. The driver is still on the run. “That’s what hurts the most is not knowing if she was laying there alive. This person just drove off like she was just a piece of trash,” said Anthony Cortez, Nichole’s father.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

More kids and teens facing "sextortion" digital crimes

Ms. Michaela Puffer at Midtown Primary School in central Phoenix is the latest Silver Apple Award winner. Brayden, a teen from New River, is cancer free after an over two-year-long battle. Tuesday morning, he rang the bell at Phoenix Children's Hospital to mark the occasion. FBI reports rise in sextortion...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect accused of shooting 3 people during street fight in Mesa

PHOENIX — A suspect is in custody after three people were wounded when gunfire broke out during a street fight in Mesa on Sunday night, authorities said. Daniel Omar Berrelleza-Reyes, 23, was arrested and booked for aggravated assault after the incident in a neighborhood near Broadway Road and Horne, according to court documents.
MESA, AZ

