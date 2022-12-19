Read full article on original website
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FChandler, AZ
Popular Local Mexican Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FGlendale, AZ
A Group In Scottsdale Will Make the Largest Private Rainwater Harvesting Site in the U.S. in its New Luxury CondosMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Massage therapist in Scottsdale agrees to surrender license after allegations of inappropriate touchingEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
Major Announcement Made In The NBAOnlyHomersPhoenix, AZ
KTAR.com
Suspect arrested after holding gun against own head during standoff in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after holding a gun against his head during an hourslong standoff in Phoenix, authorities said. Officers attempted to pull over a vehicle with three occupants near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road around 8:45 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. The...
fox10phoenix.com
Man, woman arrested after shooting in Laveen neighborhood
Police say a suspect who pointed a gun at Phoenix officers in a Laveen neighborhood, prompting a shooting, has been arrested. A woman who police say was also involved in the incident was arrested.
AZFamily
Police ID employee, suspect killed in murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have released the names of a man and an employee killed in a murder-suicide at a central Phoenix gas station on Wednesday afternoon. The gas station employee has been identified as Shane Knoll, 30, and police say the shooter was Jaime Flores, 40. Officers were...
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa officers find fentanyl, malnourished dogs inside man's car: police
MESA, Ariz. - A man is accused of animal cruelty after police say they found fentanyl and three malnourished dogs inside his car at a Mesa apartment complex. According to court documents, officers were called on Dec. 21 to an apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road after the property manager called police to check on a man who was asleep inside a car.
fox10phoenix.com
Gas station employee, suspect dead following shooting in Phoenix, police say
The incident happened in the area of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, and police say this is an apparent murder-suicide case. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports. (Help is available. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available.)
12news.com
Man in custody after shooting involving Phoenix police
PHOENIX — Authorities say a man is in custody after Phoenix police shot at him and had to negotiate with him for three hours to surrender. Phoenix police said officers were in the area of 47th Avenue and Vineyard Road when they attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle. The driver of the car failed to stop and continued into a neighborhood near 43rd Avenue and Alta Vista Road.
Police: 2 dead after suspect shoots convenience store worker then himself in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Police said a convenience store employee and a suspected shooter are dead after a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road Wednesday evening. Phoenix police said when officers arrived at the store; the shooting suspect had already left the scene. Authorities said witnesses told officers the...
AZFamily
Mother killed in hit-and-run crash in Peoria
Salvation Army volunteers are busy bagging up thousands of toys for Christmas, but more donations are still needed. Under state law, brain cancer is presumed to be occupational cancer for firefighters, but officials confirm Mark Fowl's claim has not been covered yet. App helps Arizona workers find side gigs during...
fox10phoenix.com
Nearly 2 dozen arrested in massive El Mirage drug bust
Nearly two dozens suspect who allegedly controlled a large drug trade operation in El Mirage have been arrested. Police say search warrants were served at four homes near the U.S. 60 and Thompson Ranch Road. Over 400 fentanyl pills and several hundred grams of methamphetamine were found. The suspects are accused of a slew of drug charges, including the sale of dangerous drugs.
Man allegedly killed father looking at Christmas lights with family in Arizona
PHOENIX — A man allegedly killed a father who was looking at Christmas lights with his family earlier this month in Phoenix, Arizona. On Dec. 8, Phoenix Police Department officers were called out to a shooting at Sunridge Park near 63rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street. When officers arrived, they located a gun, shell casing, a cellphone, a rifle and blood on McKinley Street,which is near the park, according to KTVK.
ABC 15 News
Deadly shooting under investigation in neighborhood near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in a neighborhood in west Phoenix. Officers were called to an area near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road for reports of shots fired before 7 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man in the roadway who...
AZFamily
Mother killed in hit-and-run crash in Peoria with car full of Christmas presents
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family woke up to shocking news hearing their mom was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Peoria just days before Christmas. The driver is still on the run. “That’s what hurts the most is not knowing if she was laying there alive. This person just drove off like she was just a piece of trash,” said Anthony Cortez, Nichole’s father.
AZFamily
Teen kidnapped in home invasion, shooting that left man wounded in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a teen kidnapped during a home invasion in west Phoenix early Monday morning. A man at the home was also shot during the incident. Police say two armed men broke into a home near 88th Avenue...
Chevron worker, suspect dead after shooting near 19th Ave and Bethany Home
At about 4:30 Wednesday, officers were called to the area of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road for reports of a shooting.
AZFamily
Suspect accused of killing father looking at Christmas lights with family in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of killing a father who was looking at Christmas lights with his family earlier this month in Phoenix. Police say 19-year-old Isaish Joshua Nash was taken into custody in Mesa on Friday. On Dec. 8, Phoenix police were called out to a...
AZFamily
More kids and teens facing "sextortion" digital crimes
Ms. Michaela Puffer at Midtown Primary School in central Phoenix is the latest Silver Apple Award winner. Brayden, a teen from New River, is cancer free after an over two-year-long battle. Tuesday morning, he rang the bell at Phoenix Children's Hospital to mark the occasion. FBI reports rise in sextortion...
'It was a nightmare': Valley family reunited with father who spent months in Mexican prison for accidentally bringing gun on vacation
GLENDALE, Ariz. — It happens more often than you may think. Families driving south to Mexico for a fun vacation end up behind bars for accidentally bringing a firearm with them. That's what happened to Ira Beavers and his family. “This can absolutely destroy your life," says Francine Nicholson,...
Police investigating Indigenous people getting 'recruited' to check into Phoenix rehab centers
TUBA CITY, Ariz. — Indigenous residents in Northern Arizona are allegedly being targeted by people trying to take them to behavioral health centers in the Phoenix area, police say. Sgt. Rowland Dash with the Navajo Police Department said he's never seen anything like this before. The situation came to...
Arrest made in deadly shooting at Phoenix house party in May
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly shooting at a house party that happened in May. Six teenagers were shot at a house on May 29 in the area of 59th Avenue and Thomas Road, according to police. Luis Torres, 18, was killed in the shooting.
KTAR.com
Suspect accused of shooting 3 people during street fight in Mesa
PHOENIX — A suspect is in custody after three people were wounded when gunfire broke out during a street fight in Mesa on Sunday night, authorities said. Daniel Omar Berrelleza-Reyes, 23, was arrested and booked for aggravated assault after the incident in a neighborhood near Broadway Road and Horne, according to court documents.
