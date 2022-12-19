Read full article on original website
kfgo.com
Driver injured in rollover on icy I-29 in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND (KFGO) – One person was injured in a crash in Richland County Tuesday night. It happened at MM 1 on I-29 around 8 p.m. The State Patrol says the driver of a pickup was headed north, lost control on the icy road and slid into the east ditch, rolled, and landed on its roof.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
One Person hurt in fire at Grand Forks business
(Grand Forks, ND) -- One person is injured after a fire at a Grand Forks business. Crews responded Tuesday afternoon to a report of an explosion at LM Wind Power in the 15-hundred block of South 48th Street. The building was evacuated when crews arrived and the fire protection system...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Student arrested after threat to Polk County school
(Polk County, MN) -- No injuries or issues reported after a threat was made to a Polk County, Minnesota school Tuesday. The Polk County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio that they received a report of school violence made on social media by a student in the Fertile-Beltrami School District. The...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
UPDATED: Crews respond to South Fargo apartment fire
(UPDATE: 1:54 p.m) -- WDAY Radio has learned more details in a sub-zero temperature fire that took place this morning. Crews were called to 1360 32nd Street S at 9:07 a.m and found smoke coming from an apartment complex's third floor. Crews located the blaze quickly and extinguished it before neighboring units were severely impacted. No one was inside the apartment directly affected by the blaze when authorities arived, but two neighbors on the third floor suffered minor smoke inhalation when they attempted to leave the building. First responders say the injuries were minor and the individuals refused treatment.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Gunshots, SWAT standoff leads to arrest in Otter Tail County
(Pelican Rapids, MN) -- No injuries were reported after several gunshots and a SWAT standoff led to an arrest in Otter Tail County over the weekend. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio deputies responded to reports of five to six shots fired at an apartment complex off Northwest 6th Street in Pelican Rapids around 2:51 a.m. Saturday.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Fire Department warns residents to clear vents and gas meters of snow buildup
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department is reminding you to check gas meters and vents following the recent winter weather. Heavy or hard-packed snow and ice on meters or external exhaust vents can present a safety hazard. Gas meters have a vent to regulate pressure. High snow...
valleynewslive.com
FPD ‘stay interviews’ released, show concerns and praises from officers, civilian staff
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Nearly one year after the Fargo Police Department came under fire for a toxic work environment and low morale which lead to more than 30 officer and civilian resignations, the department says things are in a better place and are continuing to improve. At...
valleynewslive.com
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 19, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Jason Daniel Jarvis, 51, of Erskine, for Contempt of Court. Dulce Maria Peterson, 20, of Hermantown, for 5th-Degree Assault. Alexandro Vargas, 31, of Crookston, for Driving after Driver’s License Revocation. Arleigh Wayne John Vilas, 39, of Mahnomen, for 1st-Degree Burglary.
Charges: Fergus Falls man fatally shot girlfriend in St. Paul apartment
A Fergus Falls man has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend at her St. Paul apartment Friday, which he initially claimed was a suicide. Charges against Matthew Phillip Ecker, 44, say continued to change his story to police regarding the death of 32-year-old Alexandra Pennig at about 3 a.m. in an apartment building at 5th and Wall Street in Lowertown.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota man pleads guilty to deadly pileup near Grand Forks
(Grand Forks, ND) -- A Minnesota man is facing final sentencing for causing a deadly pileup near Grand Forks. It's a story WDAY Radio has followed for you for months. Court records show 55-year-old Steven Piechowski pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter, three felony counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and two misdemeanor counts of assault and simple assault.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Self-Serving bar receives thumbs up from Fargo Liquor Control Board
(Fargo, ND) -- The Liquor Control Board in Fargo has approved a license for a self-serve bar in Fargo. The owners of Crafty Taps learned the city-run board gave the thumbs-up on the project on Wednesday. Customers would be able to serve themselves with the swipe of a credit card. Crafty Taps hopes to open in the West Acres Mall in Fargo in March upon the final approval from the city council.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Sub-zero temperatures create extra challenges for fire crews responding to blazes
(Fargo, ND) -- The sub-zero temperatures dominating the weather picture across the FM metro create extra challenges for fire crews responding to blazes. "the winter weather can make it difficult as everybody knows. I mean everything from driving to the scene is slowed down, and then working on the scene can be more difficult, just the traction, simply as trying to walk and pull a hose line and then obviously the cold affects everything we're trying to do with the hose lines, you know with things freezing up, it's hard on equipment, that type of stuff," said Fargo Fire Marshall Ryan Erickson.
kvrr.com
Commuter jet diverts to Fargo for mechanical issue
FARGO (KVRR) – A commuter jet heading to Devils Lake Wednesday morning made an unscheduled stop in Fargo because of a mechanical issue. Fargo Airport Authority Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein says the United Express flight originated in Denver. There were 36 people on board. The flight landed in Fargo...
froggyweb.com
Challenges mount for homeless people during frigid temps, F-M shelters full
FARGO (KFGO) – Wednesday is the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year, and with temperatures again dipping into the negative double digits and Fargo-Moorhead’s homeless shelters completely full, challenges for the unhoused in the community are mounting. Mark was homeless for years but he got sober...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Sheriff Jesse Jahner: Cass County deputies performing more evictions
(Fargp, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says his deputies are performing a growing number of evictions. "Our guys do an excellent job with number one making sure that they plan these things safely, doing a good job doing some background intelligence work before they go to the property and then also working with that person specifically to try to make it a safe thing," said Jahner.
valleynewslive.com
Self-serve bar could soon be coming to West Acres Mall in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A self-serve bar could soon be coming to West Acres Mall in Fargo. The Liquor Control Board approved a license for “Crafty Taps” Wednesday afternoon. Beer and wine would be served, as well as growlers for off-sale. Customers would be carded at...
froggyweb.com
Contractor has excavating license revoked, plans legal action against City of Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – A local contractor said he plans to take legal action against the City of Fargo after the City Commission voted unanimously to revoke his company’s excavation license at a special meeting Wednesday morning. City officials said they have worked with Drain Services, Inc. for a...
