(Fargo, ND) -- The sub-zero temperatures dominating the weather picture across the FM metro create extra challenges for fire crews responding to blazes. "the winter weather can make it difficult as everybody knows. I mean everything from driving to the scene is slowed down, and then working on the scene can be more difficult, just the traction, simply as trying to walk and pull a hose line and then obviously the cold affects everything we're trying to do with the hose lines, you know with things freezing up, it's hard on equipment, that type of stuff," said Fargo Fire Marshall Ryan Erickson.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO