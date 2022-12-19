ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxbow, ND

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfgo.com

Driver injured in rollover on icy I-29 in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, ND (KFGO) – One person was injured in a crash in Richland County Tuesday night. It happened at MM 1 on I-29 around 8 p.m. The State Patrol says the driver of a pickup was headed north, lost control on the icy road and slid into the east ditch, rolled, and landed on its roof.
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

One Person hurt in fire at Grand Forks business

(Grand Forks, ND) -- One person is injured after a fire at a Grand Forks business. Crews responded Tuesday afternoon to a report of an explosion at LM Wind Power in the 15-hundred block of South 48th Street. The building was evacuated when crews arrived and the fire protection system...
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Student arrested after threat to Polk County school

(Polk County, MN) -- No injuries or issues reported after a threat was made to a Polk County, Minnesota school Tuesday. The Polk County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio that they received a report of school violence made on social media by a student in the Fertile-Beltrami School District. The...
POLK COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

UPDATED: Crews respond to South Fargo apartment fire

(UPDATE: 1:54 p.m) -- WDAY Radio has learned more details in a sub-zero temperature fire that took place this morning. Crews were called to 1360 32nd Street S at 9:07 a.m and found smoke coming from an apartment complex's third floor. Crews located the blaze quickly and extinguished it before neighboring units were severely impacted. No one was inside the apartment directly affected by the blaze when authorities arived, but two neighbors on the third floor suffered minor smoke inhalation when they attempted to leave the building. First responders say the injuries were minor and the individuals refused treatment.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Gunshots, SWAT standoff leads to arrest in Otter Tail County

(Pelican Rapids, MN) -- No injuries were reported after several gunshots and a SWAT standoff led to an arrest in Otter Tail County over the weekend. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio deputies responded to reports of five to six shots fired at an apartment complex off Northwest 6th Street in Pelican Rapids around 2:51 a.m. Saturday.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Polk County student arrested after report of "school violence" made on social media

POLK COUNTY, Minn. -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a student is in custody after a social media post that involved school violence. According to the sheriff's office, they received a report Tuesday of "school violence made on social media" by a student at Fertile-Beltrami School, located in Fertile, Minnesota. The student, a juvenile, was later arrested. Authorities say there is no immediate threat at this time.The investigation is ongoing. Details are limited. 
POLK COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

One injured in Grand Forks business fire

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is hurt and authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a Grand Forks business. Around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, fire crews were called to LM Wind Power, 1580 S. 48th St., for a report of an explosion. When crews arrived, they found the building was evacuated and the fire protection system was operating.
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 19, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Jason Daniel Jarvis, 51, of Erskine, for Contempt of Court. Dulce Maria Peterson, 20, of Hermantown, for 5th-Degree Assault. Alexandro Vargas, 31, of Crookston, for Driving after Driver’s License Revocation. Arleigh Wayne John Vilas, 39, of Mahnomen, for 1st-Degree Burglary.
CROOKSTON, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota man pleads guilty to deadly pileup near Grand Forks

(Grand Forks, ND) -- A Minnesota man is facing final sentencing for causing a deadly pileup near Grand Forks. It's a story WDAY Radio has followed for you for months. Court records show 55-year-old Steven Piechowski pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter, three felony counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and two misdemeanor counts of assault and simple assault.
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Self-Serving bar receives thumbs up from Fargo Liquor Control Board

(Fargo, ND) -- The Liquor Control Board in Fargo has approved a license for a self-serve bar in Fargo. The owners of Crafty Taps learned the city-run board gave the thumbs-up on the project on Wednesday. Customers would be able to serve themselves with the swipe of a credit card. Crafty Taps hopes to open in the West Acres Mall in Fargo in March upon the final approval from the city council.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Sub-zero temperatures create extra challenges for fire crews responding to blazes

(Fargo, ND) -- The sub-zero temperatures dominating the weather picture across the FM metro create extra challenges for fire crews responding to blazes. "the winter weather can make it difficult as everybody knows. I mean everything from driving to the scene is slowed down, and then working on the scene can be more difficult, just the traction, simply as trying to walk and pull a hose line and then obviously the cold affects everything we're trying to do with the hose lines, you know with things freezing up, it's hard on equipment, that type of stuff," said Fargo Fire Marshall Ryan Erickson.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Commuter jet diverts to Fargo for mechanical issue

FARGO (KVRR) – A commuter jet heading to Devils Lake Wednesday morning made an unscheduled stop in Fargo because of a mechanical issue. Fargo Airport Authority Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein says the United Express flight originated in Denver. There were 36 people on board. The flight landed in Fargo...
FARGO, ND
froggyweb.com

Challenges mount for homeless people during frigid temps, F-M shelters full

FARGO (KFGO) – Wednesday is the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year, and with temperatures again dipping into the negative double digits and Fargo-Moorhead’s homeless shelters completely full, challenges for the unhoused in the community are mounting. Mark was homeless for years but he got sober...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Sheriff Jesse Jahner: Cass County deputies performing more evictions

(Fargp, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says his deputies are performing a growing number of evictions. "Our guys do an excellent job with number one making sure that they plan these things safely, doing a good job doing some background intelligence work before they go to the property and then also working with that person specifically to try to make it a safe thing," said Jahner.
valleynewslive.com

Self-serve bar could soon be coming to West Acres Mall in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A self-serve bar could soon be coming to West Acres Mall in Fargo. The Liquor Control Board approved a license for “Crafty Taps” Wednesday afternoon. Beer and wine would be served, as well as growlers for off-sale. Customers would be carded at...
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy