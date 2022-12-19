ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, OH

International Business Times

Over 40 Beagles Forced To Live In 'Filthy Conditions' Rescued From Cleveland Home

More than 40 beagles that were found living in "filthy conditions" at a residence in Cleveland, Ohio, were rescued Monday. Officers responded to a residence on the 1600 block of Waterbury Road in Lakewood after receiving multiple complaints in the past about dogs barking and strong odors emanating from the house. The homeowner let the police in, who then discovered dozens of neglected dogs living in an unhygienic environment, News5Cleveland reported.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

More than 40 dogs removed from ‘uninhabitable’ home in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Police and animal control officials rescued more than 40 dogs Monday after they were found living in a home in “extremely unsatisfactory conditions.”. Police say officers were called to the home on the 1600 block of Waterbury Road after receiving “numerous” complaints about the number of dogs living there. The home’s owner allowed police inside and officers found 42 dogs, mostly beagles, living inside.
LAKEWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man wanted for biting, strangling victim in 2017 attack

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Stemming from a 2017 incident, Clarence Flowers is charged with abduction, assault and petty theft. According to Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers, Flowers strangled and bit the victim of the event in their right leg as they attempted to escape from his car. After driving the victim to...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Squatters may have started fire in Cleveland home, firefighters say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters battled a house fire in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood early Wednesday morning. Crews were called out to the home in the 3400 block of E. 125th Street around 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, heave smoke was seen coming from the back of the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

65-year-old woman dies in Shaker Heights fire

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 65-year-old woman died in a house fire Wednesday afternoon. Shaker Heights police said firefighters responded to the home in the 3000 block of Strathavon Road around 12:10 p.m. Firefighters were able to safely evacuate an adult man and two children out of the multi-family...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
iheart.com

Man missing from Cleveland VA Hospital

Be on the lookout for a missing adult. On Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 3:11 PM, Eric. Reese walked away from the Cleveland Veteran Affairs Medical Center on East Boulevard. Eric Reese is a Black male, age 69, is 6'2" tall, weighs 224 lbs, and has gray hair and brown eyes. Mr. Reese suffers from Dementia. He was last seen wearing an orange hoodie with red and black checkered pants.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

5-month-old Columbus boy remains missing after being kidnapped Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Columbus police have now issued BOLO, Be-On-the-LookOut for, alerts to Ohio’s five adjoining states to find the woman accused of stealing a car with infant twin brothers inside. Five-month-old Kason and Kyair Thomas were inside their mom’s Honda when it was stolen from the Donatos...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

19 Troubleshooter: Elyria apartment resident battles mold, plumbing issues, no heat

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people in a local apartment complex say they’re dealing with mold, plumbing issues, and no heat right before this winter storm. “I had raw sewage all over my bathroom because the toilet overflowed,” said Rosewood Apartments Tenant James Houchins. “In my bathroom, it had started leaking, and it was like that for over five days.”
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Euclid mom desperate for her 2 sons to return home

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy and his 16-year-old brother have been missing for several weeks now and their mom said she is very afraid for their safety. Le’Shawn Terrell didn’t come home from school on Dec. 12. Leon Terrell Jr. ran away from his grandmother’s Cleveland...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

3-year-old sets example for those that take every day for granted

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashton Taylor has been through a lot. The 3-year-old boy from Elyria has spent most of his life fighting a rare brain cancer called Diffuse Midline Astrocytoma. His parents Tara and Joe Taylor spoke to 19 News about this heart-wrenching experience. “It’s also just taught us...
AVON, OH
Cleveland.com

‘They will get you’: Vehicle theft surges in Cuyahoga County suburbs, as thieves steal Kias and Hyundais

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Julianne Mellon’s stolen Kia Forte was branded by a pair of teenagers who made off with her car from Cleveland’s Edgewater neighborhood. “I feel violated,” she said of the incident that took place Oct. 8. “I woke up, and my car was gone. My neighbor’s car was also broken into. It’s just ridiculous. Windows were shattered, and everything inside the car was stolen. They took everything. And they used my red Sharpie marker and wrote, ‘Cle Kia Boyz’ all over,” a reference to the social media craze that has dubbed thieves “Kia Boyz.”
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing 60-year-old Elyria man last seen Dec. 4

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police asked the community on Dec. 22 to help find missing 60-year-old Ronny Rowe. Rowe was reported missing by a friend and was last seen on Dec. 4 at Bridgeport Commons at 338 East Bridge St., according to police. Call Det. T. Loesch at 440-326-1205...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Careless smoking causes deadly fire, Mentor firefighters say

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters announced Monday smoking was the cause of a deadly mobile home fire over the weekend which killed a 63-year-old woman. Firefighters responded to the Mentor Green Mobile Estates around 2 a.m. Sunday after a neighbor noticed heavy smoke and called 911. When they arrived, firefighters...
MENTOR, OH

