Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Maple Heights Councilman Timothy Tatum, District Three, Brings Holiday Cheer to the Senior CommunityBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Where to see the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Heights Law Department Claims No Cameras During November 10th Car Accident with Off-Duty City EmployeeBrown on ClevelandCleveland Heights, OH
Related
International Business Times
Over 40 Beagles Forced To Live In 'Filthy Conditions' Rescued From Cleveland Home
More than 40 beagles that were found living in "filthy conditions" at a residence in Cleveland, Ohio, were rescued Monday. Officers responded to a residence on the 1600 block of Waterbury Road in Lakewood after receiving multiple complaints in the past about dogs barking and strong odors emanating from the house. The homeowner let the police in, who then discovered dozens of neglected dogs living in an unhygienic environment, News5Cleveland reported.
42 dogs in limbo following rescue from 'terrible conditions' in Lakewood house
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Footage obtained by 3News shows the first moments after one of the 42 dogs found in a Lakewood home were brought outside. The video was captured by Stefanie Valentic, who helped report this case. "I came across these two beagles in Kamm's Corner about mid-August," Valentic...
‘A very sad situation’: Dozens of beagles rescued from Lakewood home
Most of the beagles are now getting the care they need at the Lakewood Animal Shelter.
More than 40 dogs removed from ‘uninhabitable’ home in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Police and animal control officials rescued more than 40 dogs Monday after they were found living in a home in “extremely unsatisfactory conditions.”. Police say officers were called to the home on the 1600 block of Waterbury Road after receiving “numerous” complaints about the number of dogs living there. The home’s owner allowed police inside and officers found 42 dogs, mostly beagles, living inside.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man wanted for biting, strangling victim in 2017 attack
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Stemming from a 2017 incident, Clarence Flowers is charged with abduction, assault and petty theft. According to Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers, Flowers strangled and bit the victim of the event in their right leg as they attempted to escape from his car. After driving the victim to...
Training program gives ‘unadoptable’ shelter dogs a chance at finding forever homes
A new training program is giving previously “unadoptable” shelter dogs a chance at finally finding a forever home.
cleveland19.com
Strongsville homes across 3 streets damaged by group of suspects, police say
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Strongsville Police urge the community to come forward and identify the multiple males accused of causing damage to several homes in the city. The damaged homes are located on Woodfield Trail, Spruce Pointe, and Olde Creek Trail, according to police. Police said the homes were damaged...
cleveland19.com
Squatters may have started fire in Cleveland home, firefighters say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters battled a house fire in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood early Wednesday morning. Crews were called out to the home in the 3400 block of E. 125th Street around 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, heave smoke was seen coming from the back of the...
cleveland19.com
65-year-old woman dies in Shaker Heights fire
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 65-year-old woman died in a house fire Wednesday afternoon. Shaker Heights police said firefighters responded to the home in the 3000 block of Strathavon Road around 12:10 p.m. Firefighters were able to safely evacuate an adult man and two children out of the multi-family...
Parma woman dies after struck by SUV in Giant Eagle parking lot
PARMA, Ohio – A woman died after being struck by a vehicle in a grocery store parking lot in Parma on Wednesday, police said. Joan Litvin, 83, was walking in front of Giant Eagle in the 7400 block of Broadview Road when the accident happened. She was transported to...
iheart.com
Man missing from Cleveland VA Hospital
Be on the lookout for a missing adult. On Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 3:11 PM, Eric. Reese walked away from the Cleveland Veteran Affairs Medical Center on East Boulevard. Eric Reese is a Black male, age 69, is 6'2" tall, weighs 224 lbs, and has gray hair and brown eyes. Mr. Reese suffers from Dementia. He was last seen wearing an orange hoodie with red and black checkered pants.
cleveland19.com
5-month-old Columbus boy remains missing after being kidnapped Monday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Columbus police have now issued BOLO, Be-On-the-LookOut for, alerts to Ohio’s five adjoining states to find the woman accused of stealing a car with infant twin brothers inside. Five-month-old Kason and Kyair Thomas were inside their mom’s Honda when it was stolen from the Donatos...
cleveland19.com
19 Troubleshooter: Elyria apartment resident battles mold, plumbing issues, no heat
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people in a local apartment complex say they’re dealing with mold, plumbing issues, and no heat right before this winter storm. “I had raw sewage all over my bathroom because the toilet overflowed,” said Rosewood Apartments Tenant James Houchins. “In my bathroom, it had started leaking, and it was like that for over five days.”
cleveland19.com
Euclid mom desperate for her 2 sons to return home
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy and his 16-year-old brother have been missing for several weeks now and their mom said she is very afraid for their safety. Le’Shawn Terrell didn’t come home from school on Dec. 12. Leon Terrell Jr. ran away from his grandmother’s Cleveland...
cleveland19.com
3-year-old sets example for those that take every day for granted
AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashton Taylor has been through a lot. The 3-year-old boy from Elyria has spent most of his life fighting a rare brain cancer called Diffuse Midline Astrocytoma. His parents Tara and Joe Taylor spoke to 19 News about this heart-wrenching experience. “It’s also just taught us...
‘They will get you’: Vehicle theft surges in Cuyahoga County suburbs, as thieves steal Kias and Hyundais
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Julianne Mellon’s stolen Kia Forte was branded by a pair of teenagers who made off with her car from Cleveland’s Edgewater neighborhood. “I feel violated,” she said of the incident that took place Oct. 8. “I woke up, and my car was gone. My neighbor’s car was also broken into. It’s just ridiculous. Windows were shattered, and everything inside the car was stolen. They took everything. And they used my red Sharpie marker and wrote, ‘Cle Kia Boyz’ all over,” a reference to the social media craze that has dubbed thieves “Kia Boyz.”
VIDEO: House explosion reported in Summit County
A house explosion was reported in the township Thursday afternoon.
Resident spends $6,000 on fake Pokemon cards: Bay Village Police Blotter
At 3:31 p.m. Dec. 12, a resident reported that he had been the victim of an online fraud. He had purchased $6,000 worth of unopened Pokemon cards from an online seller in Pennsylvania. He then resold the cards to another online buyer. When the second buyer received the cards, it was determined that the cards were fake.
cleveland19.com
Missing 60-year-old Elyria man last seen Dec. 4
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police asked the community on Dec. 22 to help find missing 60-year-old Ronny Rowe. Rowe was reported missing by a friend and was last seen on Dec. 4 at Bridgeport Commons at 338 East Bridge St., according to police. Call Det. T. Loesch at 440-326-1205...
cleveland19.com
Careless smoking causes deadly fire, Mentor firefighters say
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters announced Monday smoking was the cause of a deadly mobile home fire over the weekend which killed a 63-year-old woman. Firefighters responded to the Mentor Green Mobile Estates around 2 a.m. Sunday after a neighbor noticed heavy smoke and called 911. When they arrived, firefighters...
Comments / 5