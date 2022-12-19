ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miramar, FL

NBC Miami

Surveillance Video Shows Attempted Abduction in Pompano Beach

Surveillance video shows the frightening moment investigators say a man riding a bike followed three young girls walking home, then tried to kidnap one of them in Pompano Beach. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday near NE 8th Court and NE 28th Avenue, according to the Broward Sheriff's...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

KIDNAPPING ATTEMPT CAUGHT ON CAMERA, WATCH THE VIDEO

Teen Girl Nearly Abducted In North Broward County As Friends Flee, Call Police. Do You Know The Suspect? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl was nearly abducted Sunday night in an incident caught on camera. The video surveillance was just released by […]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Criminal Attorney Jailed On DUI Charge

Defense Attorney Edward Kone Arrested Following Palmetto Park Road Crash. Allegedly Admitted To Drinking “Two Beers” At Flanigan’s Before Wreck. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton Criminal Defense Attorney apparently needs a defense attorney himself after Boca Raton Police arrested the man […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Fatal shooting discovered from rollover crash in South Florida

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they are investigating a crash turned fatal shooting and need the public's help. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on Dec. 16, just after 4 p.m. Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to the scene on West Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 47th Terrace, that's when paramedics rush to the aid of 49-year-old Joseph Copeland. But, he was pronounced dead at the scene on 4:17 p.m.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

1 Hospitalized, 1 in Custody After Stabbing in Hialeah Neighborhood

One man was hospitalized and another man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after a stabbing in a Hialeah neighborhood. Officers arrived at the scene in the 2400 block of West 6th Court and marked the area off with police tape. “I see everything all lit in red and blue...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Hollywood shooting kills man, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead in Hollywood on Monday morning. According to Hollywood Police Spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to a shooting in front of a convenience store located at 2402 Sheridan St. Bettineschi said the initial...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Woman caught on video throwing monitor at ticket counter employee at MIA

MIAMI - A woman who was caught on video throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines ticket agent at Miami International Airport appeared before a judge on Wednesday.Camila McMillie, 25, is facing charges of aggravated battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. During the hearing, her bond was set at $4,500. Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer found probable cause for the charges against McMillian.According to investigators, on Tuesday McMillie was traveling from Alabama to New York City connecting at MIA.McMillie checked in to her flight at gate D-39, after being rebooked for missing her previous flight."While the subject was with the gate agent,...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Police Investigating Possible Stabbing in Hialeah Neighborhood

Police are at the scene Tuesday morning of a possible stabbing in a Hialeah neighborhood. Officers arrived at the scene in the 2400 block of West 6th Court, where the area was marked off with police tape before 5 a.m. At least one person was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center...
NBC Miami

Man Dies After Being Shot Near NW Miami-Dade Metrorail Station

Police are investigating a shooting near a Metrorail station in northwest Miami-Dade that left one man dead late Tuesday. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place near the station located at 6250 Northwest 27th Avenue. Officers arrived and found the victim had been shot in the chest. The victim, who...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

