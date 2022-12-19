MIAMI - A woman who was caught on video throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines ticket agent at Miami International Airport appeared before a judge on Wednesday.Camila McMillie, 25, is facing charges of aggravated battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. During the hearing, her bond was set at $4,500. Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer found probable cause for the charges against McMillian.According to investigators, on Tuesday McMillie was traveling from Alabama to New York City connecting at MIA.McMillie checked in to her flight at gate D-39, after being rebooked for missing her previous flight."While the subject was with the gate agent,...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO