NBC Miami
Surveillance Video Shows Attempted Abduction in Pompano Beach
Surveillance video shows the frightening moment investigators say a man riding a bike followed three young girls walking home, then tried to kidnap one of them in Pompano Beach. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday near NE 8th Court and NE 28th Avenue, according to the Broward Sheriff's...
KIDNAPPING ATTEMPT CAUGHT ON CAMERA, WATCH THE VIDEO
Teen Girl Nearly Abducted In North Broward County As Friends Flee, Call Police. Do You Know The Suspect? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl was nearly abducted Sunday night in an incident caught on camera. The video surveillance was just released by […]
Click10.com
Man arrested for allegedly attacking woman on bus, trying to pull her pants off
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida man was arrested for allegedly attacking a woman on a transit bus. That man is 48-year-old Derrick Perry, seen in a mugshot with his yellow shirt partially soaked with blood after officers said he resisted arrest following some very disturbing allegations. It...
WSVN-TV
Woman returns full-size reindeer stolen from Fort Lauderdale hotel
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A holiday display at a Fort Lauderdale hotel lobby is once again complete, weeks after a woman was caught on surveillance video walking out of a hotel lobby, and it turns out a 7News viewer played a part in the change of heart. Thursday morning,...
WSVN-TV
Homicide investigation underway after police discover bullet-riddled car in Miami Gardens
MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A significant police presence was spotted in a Miami Springs neighborhood. An incident took place in the area of South Drive and Northwest 36th Street, Wednesday night. 7News was there as a car riddled with bullets was towed away. On Tuesday morning, police were seen...
NBC Miami
Detectives Seek Suspect Who Stabbed Two Teens in Fort Lauderdale Nightclub
Detectives are searching for a man who they said stabbed two teen girls inside a Fort Lauderdale nightclub. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. back on Nov. 27 at SWAY nightclub at 111 Southwest 2nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said Wednesday. Officers who responded to the club found two...
WSVN-TV
City of Miami Special Victims Unit needs help searching for 20-year-old woman
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit needs the public’s help in searching for a 20-year-old woman. Cassandra Jean Risso was last seen in the area of Brickell on Dec. 20. She stands at 5-foot-6, weighs 120 pounds has blond hair and blue eyes.
Boca Raton Criminal Attorney Jailed On DUI Charge
Defense Attorney Edward Kone Arrested Following Palmetto Park Road Crash. Allegedly Admitted To Drinking “Two Beers” At Flanigan’s Before Wreck. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton Criminal Defense Attorney apparently needs a defense attorney himself after Boca Raton Police arrested the man […]
NBC Miami
cw34.com
Fatal shooting discovered from rollover crash in South Florida
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they are investigating a crash turned fatal shooting and need the public's help. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on Dec. 16, just after 4 p.m. Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to the scene on West Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 47th Terrace, that's when paramedics rush to the aid of 49-year-old Joseph Copeland. But, he was pronounced dead at the scene on 4:17 p.m.
WSVN-TV
Suspect transported to hospital after attempting to evade police by jumping into lake in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect has been captured after he attempted to evade police by jumping into a lake. Pembroke Pines Police arrived to the scene in the area of Northwest 155th Avenue and Fifth Street, Tuesday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a large police presence,...
Florida Gang Member Sentenced To Life After 3 Murders During Home Invasions
A Florida gang member has been sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years for murders committed during a series of home invasion robberies in Broward County. According to evidence presented at trial, Derrick Slade (aka “D” or “Solja”) joined a criminal enterprise in November
Towing company owner from Boca Raton sentenced to prison
A business owner from Boca Raton was sentenced to 15 months in prison after he was found guilty of tax evasion.
NBC Miami
1 Hospitalized, 1 in Custody After Stabbing in Hialeah Neighborhood
One man was hospitalized and another man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after a stabbing in a Hialeah neighborhood. Officers arrived at the scene in the 2400 block of West 6th Court and marked the area off with police tape. “I see everything all lit in red and blue...
Click10.com
Hollywood shooting kills man, police say
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead in Hollywood on Monday morning. According to Hollywood Police Spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to a shooting in front of a convenience store located at 2402 Sheridan St. Bettineschi said the initial...
Woman caught on video throwing monitor at ticket counter employee at MIA
MIAMI - A woman who was caught on video throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines ticket agent at Miami International Airport appeared before a judge on Wednesday.Camila McMillie, 25, is facing charges of aggravated battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. During the hearing, her bond was set at $4,500. Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer found probable cause for the charges against McMillian.According to investigators, on Tuesday McMillie was traveling from Alabama to New York City connecting at MIA.McMillie checked in to her flight at gate D-39, after being rebooked for missing her previous flight."While the subject was with the gate agent,...
Body of missing 17-year-old boy found near Loxahatchee
The body of a missing 17-year-old was found Wednesday in Loxahatchee, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
NBC Miami
Recent Uptick in Highway Shootings Raise Concerns Among Local Law Enforcement
After yet another shooting on Interstate 95 in South Florida this past weekend, officials said they've seen a recent uptick in highway shootings in the last few weeks with many cases still unsolved. The suspect is still on the loose after the shooting Sunday morning as Broward Sheriff's deputies are...
NBC Miami
Police Investigating Possible Stabbing in Hialeah Neighborhood
Police are at the scene Tuesday morning of a possible stabbing in a Hialeah neighborhood. Officers arrived at the scene in the 2400 block of West 6th Court, where the area was marked off with police tape before 5 a.m. At least one person was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center...
NBC Miami
Man Dies After Being Shot Near NW Miami-Dade Metrorail Station
Police are investigating a shooting near a Metrorail station in northwest Miami-Dade that left one man dead late Tuesday. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place near the station located at 6250 Northwest 27th Avenue. Officers arrived and found the victim had been shot in the chest. The victim, who...
