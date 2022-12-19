Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Major League Baseball Star Pitcher Surprisingly ReinstatedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
The Best Holiday Things to Do in Los Angeles this WeekCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
signalscv.com
Woman transported to hospital after traffic collision in Canyon Country
A woman was transported to a nearby hospital to treat her injuries after being involved in a traffic collision Thursday afternoon, according to emergency personnel. The Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call for service regarding a traffic collision on Soledad Canyon Road and Ruether Avenue in Canyon Country at approximately 11:53 a.m., according to Fire Department Inspector Craig Little.
2urbangirls.com
CHP announces Christmas weekend traffic enforcement operation
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Thursday announced a Christmas weekend enforcement effort in Los Angeles County and statewide targeting motorists driving drunk or violating other traffic laws. The 54-hour “maximum enforcement period” will begin at 6:01 p.m. Friday and continue through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the California Highway Patrol announced....
1 Struck, Killed on Freeway While Servicing Vehicle
Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to a traffic collision with reports of a person trapped under a vehicle on the 210 West to the 118 West transition just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. When LAFD arrived, firefighters found one person beyond...
signalscv.com
Marsha McLean | High-Speed Rail and Our Open Space
Even though it seems to have faded from the headlines… the California High-Speed Rail Project is not dead. For those of you not familiar with the plan, the long-term goal of the project is supposedly to build a bullet train line connecting San Francisco to the Los Angeles Basin in under three hours – clocking speeds at over 200 mph.
Suspected Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Traffic Collision Arrested for DUI
Point Mugu, Ventura County, CA: A suspected vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run traffic collision Wednesday night in the Point Mugu area of Ventura County was located… Read more "Suspected Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Traffic Collision Arrested for DUI"
1 dead in Griffith Park crash
One person was killed in a two-car crash in the Griffith Park area Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of Forest Lawn Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The site is near Forest Lawn Memorial Park. One victim needed to be rescued from one of the […]
Small plane makes emergency landing on Santa Monica beach
A small plane has crashed on the beach in Santa Monica, just south of the pier. The plane wound up flipped over on its wings.
10 injured, 1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim
A fatal multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim has left one person dead and 10 people injured. Paramedics took one of the injured to the hospital. According to the Anaheim Police Department, the eight-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road at about 2:15 p.m. on Thursday. While one of the victims was hospitalized, the remaining others suffered only minor injuries.
NBC Los Angeles
One Hospitalized Due to to Gas Leak and Fire in San Gabriel
One person was hospitalized Tuesday after a ruptured gas line caused a fire that sent flames through a hole in a San Gabriel street. The fire happened on the corner of East Saxon and Denton avenues. One person was taken to the hospital and is recovering from burn injuries. Art...
Body found on Pacific Palisades hiking trail
A person was found dead on a hiking trail in Pacific Palisades Thursday afternoon. The body was discovered around 3 p.m. in the 17900 block of Surfview Lane, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A hiker encountered the deceased person on the trail and alerted authorities. It was unknown how the person died or […]
More than 100 street vendors in Santa Ana shut down for selling unsafe food, city says
More than 100 street food vendors in Santa Ana have been shut down for selling unsafe food and operating without a proper health permit, the city announced.
Suspect barricaded with child in Lancaster mobile home park
A man who led authorities on a high-speed pursuit in Lancaster was barricaded in a mobile home park on Wednesday. The CHP contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which dispatched a SWAT team to the scene.
Person Hit by Amtrak Train and Killed in Pomona
A person was hit by an Amtrak train and killed Wednesday in Pomona, police said.
signalscv.com
City announces Christmas tree recycling
Waste Management has partnered with the city of Santa Clarita to establish three locations for residents to recycle their Christmas trees this holiday season. The locations offer residents an additional way to safely and quickly dispose of holiday trees, in addition to utilizing curbside pickup services. Beginning Monday, Dec. 26,...
Castaic Man Arrested In Connection With Fatal Torrance Hit-And-Run
A Castaic resident has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident that killed an elderly man in October, Torrance Police officials announced Tuesday. On the morning of Thursday, Oct. 27, a fatal traffic collision on the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard in Torrance prompted a two-month investigation to find a driver who had ...
theavtimes.com
Cold weather alert updated for Lancaster
With overnight temperatures dropping significantly this week, health officials Monday updated a cold weather alert that had been issued over the weekend. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s cold weather alert now is in effect Monday, Dec. 19, through Friday, Dec. 23, in Lancaster. “Children, the elderly...
foxla.com
100+ street food vendors in Santa Ana shut down in sweep
SANTA ANA, Calif. - More than 100 sidewalk food vendors in Santa Ana have been shut down over the last month and a half "in response to community concerns," Orange County officials announced Tuesday. According to officials, the vendors were "selling food unfit for human consumption," and selling food without a license.
signalscv.com
Castaic man detained in Torrance on suspicion of fatal hit and run
A Castaic man surrendered himself on Monday to the Torrance Police Department in connection to an investigation of a fatal hit and run that occurred in late-October, according to TPD officials. Patrick Carty, 52, of Castaic, surrendered himself to investigators and he was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and...
theavtimes.com
Palmdale’s SAVES closed for closed for furlough and reorganization
Palmdale’s South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES) is closed for regular food distribution through Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, city officials announced. SAVES will reopen on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, to the pre-COVID Client’s Choice food distribution model that allows people to select their food from available items. The Holiday Basket and toy distribution registration are full. Registered families will receive their items on Thursday, Dec. 22. Only registered families can receive services on this day.
2urbangirls.com
Traffic collision leaves one dead in LA area
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A two-vehicle crash has left one person dead in the Van Nuys area. LAPD officers responded to the area of 6800 N. Woodley Ave. around 10:47 a.m. The Los Angeles City Fire Department also responded. Two victims were transported to a local hospital where one...
