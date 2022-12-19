ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
signalscv.com

Woman transported to hospital after traffic collision in Canyon Country

A woman was transported to a nearby hospital to treat her injuries after being involved in a traffic collision Thursday afternoon, according to emergency personnel. The Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call for service regarding a traffic collision on Soledad Canyon Road and Ruether Avenue in Canyon Country at approximately 11:53 a.m., according to Fire Department Inspector Craig Little.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

CHP announces Christmas weekend traffic enforcement operation

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Thursday announced a Christmas weekend enforcement effort in Los Angeles County and statewide targeting motorists driving drunk or violating other traffic laws. The 54-hour “maximum enforcement period” will begin at 6:01 p.m. Friday and continue through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the California Highway Patrol announced....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

1 Struck, Killed on Freeway While Servicing Vehicle

Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to a traffic collision with reports of a person trapped under a vehicle on the 210 West to the 118 West transition just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. When LAFD arrived, firefighters found one person beyond...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Marsha McLean | High-Speed Rail and Our Open Space

Even though it seems to have faded from the headlines… the California High-Speed Rail Project is not dead. For those of you not familiar with the plan, the long-term goal of the project is supposedly to build a bullet train line connecting San Francisco to the Los Angeles Basin in under three hours – clocking speeds at over 200 mph.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

1 dead in Griffith Park crash

One person was killed in a two-car crash in the Griffith Park area Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of Forest Lawn Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The site is near Forest Lawn Memorial Park. One victim needed to be rescued from one of the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

10 injured, 1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim

A fatal multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim has left one person dead and 10 people injured. Paramedics took one of the injured to the hospital. According to the Anaheim Police Department, the eight-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road at about 2:15 p.m. on Thursday. While one of the victims was hospitalized, the remaining others suffered only minor injuries. 
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Los Angeles

One Hospitalized Due to to Gas Leak and Fire in San Gabriel

One person was hospitalized Tuesday after a ruptured gas line caused a fire that sent flames through a hole in a San Gabriel street. The fire happened on the corner of East Saxon and Denton avenues. One person was taken to the hospital and is recovering from burn injuries. Art...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
KTLA

Body found on Pacific Palisades hiking trail

A person was found dead on a hiking trail in Pacific Palisades Thursday afternoon. The body was discovered around 3 p.m. in the 17900 block of Surfview Lane, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A hiker encountered the deceased person on the trail and alerted authorities. It was unknown how the person died or […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

City announces Christmas tree recycling

Waste Management has partnered with the city of Santa Clarita to establish three locations for residents to recycle their Christmas trees this holiday season. The locations offer residents an additional way to safely and quickly dispose of holiday trees, in addition to utilizing curbside pickup services. Beginning Monday, Dec. 26,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theavtimes.com

Cold weather alert updated for Lancaster

With overnight temperatures dropping significantly this week, health officials Monday updated a cold weather alert that had been issued over the weekend. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s cold weather alert now is in effect Monday, Dec. 19, through Friday, Dec. 23, in Lancaster. “Children, the elderly...
LANCASTER, CA
foxla.com

100+ street food vendors in Santa Ana shut down in sweep

SANTA ANA, Calif. - More than 100 sidewalk food vendors in Santa Ana have been shut down over the last month and a half "in response to community concerns," Orange County officials announced Tuesday. According to officials, the vendors were "selling food unfit for human consumption," and selling food without a license.
SANTA ANA, CA
signalscv.com

Castaic man detained in Torrance on suspicion of fatal hit and run

A Castaic man surrendered himself on Monday to the Torrance Police Department in connection to an investigation of a fatal hit and run that occurred in late-October, according to TPD officials. Patrick Carty, 52, of Castaic, surrendered himself to investigators and he was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and...
TORRANCE, CA
theavtimes.com

Palmdale’s SAVES closed for closed for furlough and reorganization

Palmdale’s South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES) is closed for regular food distribution through Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, city officials announced. SAVES will reopen on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, to the pre-COVID Client’s Choice food distribution model that allows people to select their food from available items. The Holiday Basket and toy distribution registration are full. Registered families will receive their items on Thursday, Dec. 22. Only registered families can receive services on this day.
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Traffic collision leaves one dead in LA area

VAN NUYS, Calif. – A two-vehicle crash has left one person dead in the Van Nuys area. LAPD officers responded to the area of 6800 N. Woodley Ave. around 10:47 a.m. The Los Angeles City Fire Department also responded. Two victims were transported to a local hospital where one...
LOS ANGELES, CA

