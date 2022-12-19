Desert View High School student suffers suspected overdose boarding school bus

UPDATE: 12/20 at 10:45 a.m.

Desert View principal Angelica Duddleston shared the following letter Monday afternoon regarding the incident:

The safety of Desert View students and staff is our top priority. An essential piece to that commitment is open communication when they arise.



Today, a student had a medical emergency while boarding a school bus. Staff responded quickly and administered Narcan immediately. The student responded and medical personnel arrived on the scene. The student was then transported to the hospital by their parent.



We are thankful that our staff was readily prepared to deal with this emergency situation. We are most especially grateful for our DVHS monitor, Victor Espinoza. It is safe to say that his quick thinking most likely saved this student's life. Several Staff members, including all our security monitors have been trained and carry Narcan on them. It is very important that we all remain vigilant to emergencies. Do not hesitate to reach out for help.



Communication is being sent to our DV parents and students. Please do not hesitate to reach out to me with any questions or concerns.

——

UPDATE: 5:16 p.m.

Sunnyside School District officials say they cannot confirm that the student was suffering from an overdose. They can confirm that she did respond to the Narcan when the dose was administered.

——

A Desert View High School sophomore was suffering a suspected overdose as she boarded a bus Monday and was administered a dose of Narcan, Sunnyside School District confirmed.

The bus driver observed the student as being 'not fully conscious' aboard the vehicle, when the driver reported her state to school staff—that's when a security monitor boarded, helped the student off the bus and escorted her to the school nurse's office in a wheelchair, according to a district spokesperson.

A school nurse administered Narcan, the brand version of naloxone, to the student. The student did wake up, and, according to the district, her life was saved as a result of the actions of the driver and school staff.

Emergency crews administered a second dose of Narcan to the student. Her parents took her to the hospital following the incident.

Sunnyside School District says all 21 campuses do keep a supply of Narcan on hand, and that school administrators, nurses and security personnel have been trained to use it in such cases.

No additional information is available at this time, but KGUN 9 will update this story in the event more details are made public.

Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9