‘Dead on arrival’: McCarthy threatens to tank McConnell’s agenda if Senate GOP votes for omnibus
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is threatening to tank the legislation of Senate Republicans who back the omnibus spending bill being considered this week, setting up a showdown with his counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
Key GOP senator says Schumer's assault weapons ban 'no longer on the table'
Chuck Schumer is facing pressure from anti-gun groups and the White House but is running out of time to garner any Republican support to pass an assault weapons ban.
Senator Chris Murphy: ‘victory after victory’ is coming for US gun control
A decade after the Sandy Hook shooting, the Democrat believes the US is ready to embrace change around firearms
Supreme Court weighs case that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and presidency
The Supreme Court is about to confront a new elections case, a Republican-led challenge asking the justices for a novel ruling that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and the presidency.The court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in a case from North Carolina, where Republican efforts to draw congressional districts heavily in their favor were blocked by a Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court because the GOP map violated the state constitution.A court-drawn map produced seven seats for each party in last month's midterm elections in highly competitive North Carolina.The question for the justices is whether the U.S....
GV Wire
Supreme Court Case Could Give Dems Total Power Over CA House Seats
If you want to identify a single reason for the new Republican House majority, it could be as simple as pointing to California’s independent redistricting. Thanks to this process, the state’s Democratic Legislature has been denied the opportunity to gerrymander districts and maximize the party’s advantage for the past two decades.
Trump WH aide said it was ‘painfully obvious’ when Trump wrote his own tweets because of ‘the capitalization of letters’
"In times of crises, you want your leader to meet the moment, and to me, it felt like he didn't meet the moment," former aide Sarah Matthews said.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
WWEEK
Federal Judge Refuses to Block Gun Control Measure 114
Days before Measure 114 is set to go into effect, the fate of the gun control legislation remains uncertain. A state judge has blocked its implementation—only hours after a federal judge declined to do the same. Tuesday afternoon, a circuit judge in Harney County (population: 7,495) issued a temporary...
On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal
Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress. Welcome to On…
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Washington Examiner
Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police
As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
Federal Judge in Florida Refuses Donald Trump’s Request for ‘Unprecedented’ Intrusion in New York AG’s Fraud Case
A federal judge in Florida refused on Wednesday to grant former President Donald Trump’s request to intrude upon New York Attorney General Letitia James’s enforcement action in connection with her fraud case. “The Trump Organization has already been found guilty by a New-York jury of several counts of...
Sinema out, Warnock in – Democrats narrowly control the Senate and Republicans the House, but gridlock won't be the biggest problem for the new Congress
In the wake of the 2022 U.S. midterm elections, a general sense of the political landscape in the upcoming 118th Congress has taken shape. With Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s announcement that she is leaving the Democratic Party and Sen. Raphael Warnock’s victory in Georgia’s runoff, Democrats will maintain control in the Senate, while Republicans will take control of the House. Divided government sparks fears of gridlock, a legislative standstill. At face value, this makes sense. Given the different policy priorities of the two major parties, you might expect to see each party passing legislation out of the chamber it controls that...
Lawmakers face closing window to pass landmark bipartisan marijuana bill
Lawmakers are facing a rapidly closing window to get key marijuana legislation across the finish line in the lame-duck session. Despite fetching broad bipartisan support in the House and Senate, opposition from GOP leadership and a tightening timeline is chipping away at the bill’s chances of passage. The measure, called the SAFE Banking Act, would […]
WGME
Maine Senate Republicans kill $474 million energy relief bill
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Republicans in the state Senate moved to kill a planned $474 million energy relief bill Wednesday. The plan would have sent out $450 relief checks to most Mainers to help with sky high heating costs this winter, but it needed a two-thirds vote to pass as an emergency and send the checks out right away.
Ohio Senate passes bill to remove power from state school board
(The Center Square) – The Republican-dominated Ohio Senate approved a plan Wednesday that would remove most power for the state Board of Education and place it with the governor. The move comes a little more than a month after Democrats won control of the state board of education in the November general election. “I want to stress that this bill is constituent driven,” Sen. Bill Reineke, R-Toledo, said on the...
Dem Gov. Polis declines to endorse Biden’s call for ‘assault weapons’ ban
During an appearance Sunday on NBC News's "Meet the Press," Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declined to endorse President Biden’s call for an "assault weapons" ban.
Washington Examiner
Manchin permitting reform rider fails a second time with NDAA agreement
Congressional negotiators reached an agreement Tuesday on annual defense legislation that excludes Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-WV) permitting reform legislation, a second failed attempt for the Energy and Natural Resources chairman to get his bill passed this year. Manchin sought to have his Energy Independence and Security Act of 2022, which...
Arizona GOP legislator: Danger to democracy in Supreme Court case isn’t theoretical
Some legislators want the power to nullify elections and bypass judicial scrutiny of election laws.
