Who would want Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith) from "That '70s Show" as their father? Well, the answer is, more people than you actually think. Red Forman is a name constantly brought up when talking about iconic TV fathers. Time Magazine even ranked him as one of the 10 most memorable fathers in television history. In a Reddit r/television subreddit thread, u/CrashRiot shared why Red Forman is one of the great television dads. "​​For all his tough exterior, he generally supports his son Eric and always wants the best for him. He gives Eric the old Vista Cruiser even though he just went to part time and could've sold it for some extra cash. He prepares an emergency roadside kit when Eric goes to the mountains. ... When someone chastises Eric in the later seasons, Red responds by saying that his son is a fine young man. He essentially adopts Eric's friend Hyde even though he legitimately cannot afford it. He's a loving husband who dotes on his wife and cares for his children more than he would ever admit. What a great character."

