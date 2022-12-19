Read full article on original website
Why Tara Chambler From The Walking Dead Looks So Familiar
There are endless characters on AMC's "The Walking Dead." There has to be because, in a world ravaged by zombies, people die every day. There's also always another group of survivors or a new leader with a different philosophy of how to stay alive in the post-apocalyptic world. Plenty of villains and victims to get attached to, in other words.
Yellowstone's Lilli Kay Joined The Show With A Lifetime Of Riding Experience
In the ongoing fifth season of Taylor Sheridan's hugely popular "Yellowstone," the Dutton family has climbed even further up the echelons of power in Montana. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is serving as governor, with his loyal daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) as his chief of staff and his son Jamie (Wes Bentley) as the attorney general. Of course, it's not entirely a family affair. In Season 5, Episode 2, "Yellowstone" viewers are introduced to Clara Brewer (played by Lilli Kay), Dutton's personal assistant.
1923's Michelle Randolph Explores Her Character's Similarities To 1883's Elsa Dutton - Exclusive
While "Yellowstone" origin story "1883" was filled with high-profile stars like Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott traversing the Wild West, it was breakout star Isabel May as Elsa Dutton who stole the show. As Elsa, May plays the fierce and feisty daughter of James Dutton (McGraw) and Margaret...
1923 Fans Are Left Looking For Answers After Two Lives Are Left On The Line In The Premiere's Final Moments
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the "1923" season premiere. The season premiere of Taylor Sheridan's "1923" introduced "Yellowstone" fans to a brand new generation of the Dutton family led by the family patriarch Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) — who is hell-bent on protecting the land that his brother, James Dutton (Tim McGraw) settled during the events of "1883."
Christian Bale's Ties To Leonardo DiCaprio Go Even Further Back Than American Psycho
Christian Bale might have claimed that Leonardo DiCaprio's turned-down roles helped him find work in the past, but it seems there was once a moment when the opposite occurred. The "Dark Knight" star has more recently come out about his bizarre connections with DiCaprio, saying in a GQ interview earlier this year, "Look, to this day, any role that anybody gets, it's only because he's passed on it beforehand. It doesn't matter what anyone tells you."
Harrison Ford Was 'Anxious' To Work Alongside Helen Mirren Again For 1923
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are two of Hollywood's most prolific and quintessential A-listers, and both have left indelible marks on the acting industry with their respective bodies of work. Ford gained notoriety for portraying the smooth-talking "Star Wars" scoundrel, Han Solo, and the whip-cracking archeologist, Indiana Jones. Meanwhile, Mirren's award-winning reputation grew over the years thanks to her best actress Oscar win for the impressive work she performed in "The Queen," and she also tallied a total of four Primetime Emmys (per IMDb). However, even with over five decades of work in Tinseltown, Ford and Mirren have only worked together once prior to appearing as Jacob and Cara Dutton on the new Paramount+ series "1923."
Our Heads Are Spinning Over This Look At Leonardo DiCaprio As Spider-Man
For many webheads out there, it's hard to envision anyone else donning the Spider-Man mask other than Tobey Maguire. The actor portrayed the iconic Marvel superhero and his secret identity of Peter Parker in the character's first major live-action movie, released in 2002 and directed by Sam Raimi, and would reprise the role in the film's two sequels, cementing Spider-Man in the minds of many fans. Even after the beloved live-action portrayals of the character from Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland, many fans still consider Maguire's performance the one that all other Spideys should aspire to reach.
Magnum P.I.'s Tom Selleck Had A Lot To Say About The Reboot
Today, fans are used to seeing actor Tom Selleck as the patriarch of the Reagan family in "Blue Bloods." Selleck has portrayed NYPD Police Commissioner Frank Reagan since the show's debut in 2010. But in the '80s, Selleck was more known for cruising down Hawaii roads and solving cases instead of ensuring justice behind a desk in the Big Apple. Selleck famously played ex-Navy Seal turned private investigator Thomas Magnum on "Magnum P.I." The hit show gave Selleck his breakout role and helped establish the actor as a household name. In 1988, "Magnum P.I." ended, or so we initially thought.
Breaking Bad's Saul Goodman Was Inspired By A Real-Life Attorney
Saul Goodman, the lawyer played by Bob Odenkirk on "Breaking Bad" and its prequel spin-off series "Better Call Saul," ended up becoming one of television's most nuanced and relatable antiheroes. His greed is a force of nature; he's the personification of the ends justifying the means. Across both shows, Odenkirk displays the frighteningly acute ability to abandon all ethics in pursuit of Goodman's goals, perverting the law and himself in the process. With the silver tongue of a seasoned salesman and the conniving mind of a supervillain, he rises to prominence in New Mexico as the last refuge of the legally damned, characterized by his catchphrase, "Better call Saul!" He is, as Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) puts it, not just a criminal lawyer, but a criminal lawyer.
Bryan Cranston Says Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito Is The Total Opposite Of His Character Gus Fring
"Breaking Bad" brought us several characters that have been woven into the fabric of our culture. There's Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), and Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) was a big enough hit with viewers that his transformation into his smarmy and egotistical self merited making him the protagonist of his own hit spin-off.
Charlie Hunnam's Depiction Of Jax Is A Moving Homage To A Real-Life Biker
"Sons of Anarchy" may have finally reached the end of the road with its finale in 2021, but the series still rides on in the hearts and minds of many fans. Particular attention still goes to Charlie Hunnam's layered portrayal of series protagonist Jax Teller, who leads the titular motorcycle gang throughout the show and embarks on a personal journey that is equal parts gritty and tender.
Kurtwood Smith Doesn't Take His That '70s Show Character Home With Him
Who would want Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith) from "That '70s Show" as their father? Well, the answer is, more people than you actually think. Red Forman is a name constantly brought up when talking about iconic TV fathers. Time Magazine even ranked him as one of the 10 most memorable fathers in television history. In a Reddit r/television subreddit thread, u/CrashRiot shared why Red Forman is one of the great television dads. "For all his tough exterior, he generally supports his son Eric and always wants the best for him. He gives Eric the old Vista Cruiser even though he just went to part time and could've sold it for some extra cash. He prepares an emergency roadside kit when Eric goes to the mountains. ... When someone chastises Eric in the later seasons, Red responds by saying that his son is a fine young man. He essentially adopts Eric's friend Hyde even though he legitimately cannot afford it. He's a loving husband who dotes on his wife and cares for his children more than he would ever admit. What a great character."
Jerry Seinfeld Imagines What The Show Would Look Like If It Were Still On Today
The show about nothing still has a strong impact on people today; with "Seinfeld" now available on streaming services, some people are still running into the antics of Jerry and his three blundering buddies Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George Costanza (Jason Alexander), and of course, Jerry's neighbor Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards).
Doom Patrol's Joivan Wade Roasts Brendan Fraser's Charades Game - Exclusive
If fans think actors bring out the big guns for movies and TV shows, they've clearly never witnessed an actor's charades game. If you ask "Doom Patrol" actor Joivan Wade, charades just might be more cutthroat than the casting room. Wade plays Cyborg (aka Victor Stone) in the series, and it's no surprise that the talented and bright actor would clean up during a game of charades.
Shameless' Showrunner Has Some Ideas About Fiona's Future After The Events Of The Show
It seems like only yesterday we were watching our favorite South Side hooligans running lovably amok as they worked themselves into and out of one tricky debacle after another. But "Shameless" has actually been off the air for well over a year now. As solid as the final season of the show was, most fans can agree there was a glaring absence in that final run of episodes, as original cast member Emmy Rossum didn't make it back to reprise her role as Fiona Gallagher.
Charlie Cox Doesn't Take The Excitement For His Daredevil Return Lightly
Netflix canceled its original "Daredevil" TV series in 2018 after three seasons, bringing Daredevil's MCU story to a temporary end. Over the course of those three seasons as well as on sister series "The Defenders," "Stardust" and "Boardwalk Empire" actor Charlie Cox portrays the titular Daredevil. Of course, after the show's cancellation and the advent of Disney+ as the definitive platform for Marvel TV shows, Cox's future in the MCU became unclear, as the somewhat self-contained Netflix Marvel canon went largely unacknowledged by Disney's mainline Marvel properties.
Jimmy And Emily's Romantic First Kiss On Yellowstone Was Shot In Just One Take
With networks, streamers, and cable outlets dropping celebrated new series with A-list stars on a seemingly weekly basis, TV fans are indeed living in a veritable small screen golden age. But even with all the prestige-kissed shows hitting the airwaves in recent years, few have made quite the same seismic splash as "Yellowstone." The Kevin Costner-fronted drama debuted on Paramount Network in 2018, and has since become a record-breaking ratings juggernaut (per Variety) — one that delivers high-octane Western thrills and sweeping drama against a lavish, cinematic backdrop.
Yellowstone's Luke Grimes Thinks The Show Can Make Anyone A Western Fan
"Yellowstone" has risen through the ranks to become one of the most popular shows on television. One merely has to look at the sheer volume of spinoffs being churned out to see that's the case. Both "1883" and "1923" on Paramount+ have commanded sizable audiences, as well. It's enough to make one wonder how "Yellowstone" managed to achieve such a feat, especially given how averse people seem to be to westerns as a genre.
Bob Odenkirk Didn't See The Better Call Saul Ending Coming At All
This year marked the end for numerous legendary TV shows, including "black-ish," "The Walking Dead," and the illustrious "Better Call Saul." The "Breaking Bad" spin-off series put everyone's favorite sleazy lawyer front and center, expanding on his character with an interesting backstory and revealing his life post-Walter White. Throughout the...
Glass Onion's Rian Johnson Didn't Hide The Script's Secrets From The Cast
Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" – the highly anticipated standalone sequel to 2019's acclaimed whodunnit "Knives Out" — has just about reached its release date, as it will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, December 23. The follow-up sees Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig, reprising his role from the first film) traveling to Greece after receiving an invitation from billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), who is hosting a lavish murder mystery party for his group of friends. Before long an actual murder occurs, and Benoit Blanc must solve the case before the killer potentially strikes again. Alongside Craig and Norton, the ensemble cast consists of Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Dave Bautista, Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline.
