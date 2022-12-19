MOSCOW, ID – Homicide investigators in Moscow have received more than 16,000 tips during their investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students in mid-November. Autopsies determined that Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kernolde’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death with a fixed-blade knife. Two other people were home at the time but were not injured and reportedly did not hear the murders. No suspect has been identified and the murder weapon has not been found.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO