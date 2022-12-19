ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

koze.com

Whitman County Ranch Settles With US Attorneys Office

POMEROY, WA – A Whitman County cattle and livestock ranching operation and its owner have entered into a Settlement Agreement and Consent Decree with the Eastern District of the U.S. Attorneys Office. Rileys’ River Ranch and rancher Walter “Sonny” Riley have settled the federal lawsuit against them for the unlawful use of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ environmentally sensitive federal lands along the Lower Snake River. The ranch is located on State Route 127 northwest of Pomeroy.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
koze.com

Moscow Police Update on Murders of Four U of I Students (Listen/Watch)

MOSCOW, ID – Homicide investigators in Moscow have received more than 16,000 tips during their investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students in mid-November. Autopsies determined that Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kernolde’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death with a fixed-blade knife. Two other people were home at the time but were not injured and reportedly did not hear the murders. No suspect has been identified and the murder weapon has not been found.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Local business creates t-shirts to honor Idaho murder victims, proceeds going to families

MOSCOW, Idaho - A local business owner is selling t-shirts to raise money for the families of the four University of Idaho (UI) students who were killed last month. Lewiston resident Chriee Rogers, the owner of Fabrics of Love, said her sister reached out with the idea of creating a shirt because her daughter is a junior at UI. Rogers' niece was good friends with victims Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, making this project personal for her.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

WSU Police identify officer involved in fatal SWAT shooting

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State University Police Department has released the name of the officer who shot and killed a man at an apartment complex on Latah Street on December 15. WSU Police Sergeant Brett Boyd shot 36-year-old Brent Kopacka at 3:58 a.m. Sgt. Boyd has been a...
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation Approves 15 Large Impact Grants to Area Nonprofits Totaling Over $815,000

LEWISTON - The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare foundation has approved 15 Large Impact Grants to area nonprofit agencies totaling $815,000. Community Advisors to the Foundation reviewed the Large Impact Grant applications and made grant award recommendations to the Trustee. “On behalf of the Board of Community Advisors I want to congratulate...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Lewis-Clark State's Online Social Work Program Ranked No.2 Nationally for Affordability

LEWISTON - Best-Universities.net, a leading higher education research organization, recently ranked Lewis-Clark State College No. 2 in the United State for having the most affordable online social work degree. Best-Universities.net collects data from the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics survey and then ranks the most affordable...
LEWISTON, ID
KHQ Right Now

New surveillance video surfaces in Moscow homicides

MOSCOW, Idaho - 36 days since the tragic death of four University of Idaho students and still no answers for families as Christmas approaches. New surveillance video obtained by Fox News has been released of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking home from the Corner Club, minutes before they were seen at Grub Truck on Main Street.
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Idaho police didn’t seek interior video: Knife store owner

(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello looked into how easy it is to get a knife in Idaho, after police said they suspect the weapon used in the murders of four Idaho college students was a fixed blade knife. “It turns out just about everyone’s got one (a knife)...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

No Injuries Reported in Clearwater County Collision

OROFINO, ID – There were no injuries reported in a three-vehicle collision yesterday in Orofino. At around 4:02 p.m., Clearwater County Sheriff Deputies and Rescue 3 personnel responded to a blocking, non-injury motor vehicle accident in the Harvest Foods parking lot along US Highway 12. “Darold Stanton of Orofino,...
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
koze.com

Clarkston Housing Project to Receive $5 Million

CLARKSTON, WA – A Clarkston housing project has been approved for $5 million in funding as part of the Washington State Department of Commerce’s $45 million Housing Trust Fund. The statewide program includes $12.2 million from a set-aside to serve people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and $6.7 from the National Housing Trust Fund to develop affordable housing projects in communities across the state.
CLARKSTON, WA
Power in Lewiston now restored

Power in Lewiston now restored

LEWISTON – Power in Lewiston has been restored. Previously, 2,184 people were without power in the Lewiston area, according to Avista Utilities.   COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Man Killed in Standoff With SWAT Team Identified

PULLMAN, WA – The man who barricaded himself in an apartment near Washington State University after threatening to kill his two roommates early Thursday morning has been identified. Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers says the 36-year-old man who died as the result of a gunshot wound is Brent Lee Kopacka.
PULLMAN, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Moscow Police release new information on quadruple homicide on Nov. 13th

MOSCOW, Idaho, — Investigators with the Moscow Police Department are continuing to solve the mystery of four University of Idaho students. MPD shared on Facebook the department has been looking through most of the photos and digital content gathered they’re calling “critical cameras” from before and after the murders.
MOSCOW, ID
