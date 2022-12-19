Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
koze.com
Whitman County Ranch Settles With US Attorneys Office
POMEROY, WA – A Whitman County cattle and livestock ranching operation and its owner have entered into a Settlement Agreement and Consent Decree with the Eastern District of the U.S. Attorneys Office. Rileys’ River Ranch and rancher Walter “Sonny” Riley have settled the federal lawsuit against them for the unlawful use of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ environmentally sensitive federal lands along the Lower Snake River. The ranch is located on State Route 127 northwest of Pomeroy.
koze.com
Moscow Police Update on Murders of Four U of I Students (Listen/Watch)
MOSCOW, ID – Homicide investigators in Moscow have received more than 16,000 tips during their investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students in mid-November. Autopsies determined that Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kernolde’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death with a fixed-blade knife. Two other people were home at the time but were not injured and reportedly did not hear the murders. No suspect has been identified and the murder weapon has not been found.
Negotiations, Less Lethal Tools Utilized Before Police Shooting That Ended December 15 Standoff
PULLMAN - Investigators with the Washington State Patrol have released new details on the officer involved shooting that killed a suspect on December 15. The shooting occurred in the 1000 Block of SE Latah Street in Pullman, across State Route 270 from the WSU Pullman campus. Police were reportedly called...
KHQ Right Now
Local business creates t-shirts to honor Idaho murder victims, proceeds going to families
MOSCOW, Idaho - A local business owner is selling t-shirts to raise money for the families of the four University of Idaho (UI) students who were killed last month. Lewiston resident Chriee Rogers, the owner of Fabrics of Love, said her sister reached out with the idea of creating a shirt because her daughter is a junior at UI. Rogers' niece was good friends with victims Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, making this project personal for her.
Update on Moscow murders: Car found in Oregon has no connection to Moscow
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department (MPD) sent an update regarding an earlier press release sent out Tuesday about a White Hyundai Elantra found in Eugene, Oregon. They said that police have spoken with the owner and that they don't believe she has any connection to the murders. "The...
KXLY
WSU Police identify officer involved in fatal SWAT shooting
PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State University Police Department has released the name of the officer who shot and killed a man at an apartment complex on Latah Street on December 15. WSU Police Sergeant Brett Boyd shot 36-year-old Brent Kopacka at 3:58 a.m. Sgt. Boyd has been a...
Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation Approves 15 Large Impact Grants to Area Nonprofits Totaling Over $815,000
LEWISTON - The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare foundation has approved 15 Large Impact Grants to area nonprofit agencies totaling $815,000. Community Advisors to the Foundation reviewed the Large Impact Grant applications and made grant award recommendations to the Trustee. “On behalf of the Board of Community Advisors I want to congratulate...
Lewis-Clark State's Online Social Work Program Ranked No.2 Nationally for Affordability
LEWISTON - Best-Universities.net, a leading higher education research organization, recently ranked Lewis-Clark State College No. 2 in the United State for having the most affordable online social work degree. Best-Universities.net collects data from the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics survey and then ranks the most affordable...
Lewiston City Council Approves Ordinance to Allow Temporary 'Warming Shelters' Anywhere in the City
LEWISTON - Lewiston's Mayor and City Council held a Special Agenda Meeting on Tuesday to discuss a single ordinance in response to concerns reportedly brought to Mayor Dan Johnson’s attention that tents and heaters were available for temporary warming spaces, as well as a piece of land being volunteered for such use.
KHQ Right Now
New surveillance video surfaces in Moscow homicides
MOSCOW, Idaho - 36 days since the tragic death of four University of Idaho students and still no answers for families as Christmas approaches. New surveillance video obtained by Fox News has been released of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking home from the Corner Club, minutes before they were seen at Grub Truck on Main Street.
newsnationnow.com
Idaho police didn’t seek interior video: Knife store owner
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello looked into how easy it is to get a knife in Idaho, after police said they suspect the weapon used in the murders of four Idaho college students was a fixed blade knife. “It turns out just about everyone’s got one (a knife)...
TODAY.com
Idaho slayings: Police say tips have reached 10K mark, but a suspect is still not identified
The number of tips have topped 10,000 in the case of four University of Idaho students who were stabbed and killed last month, according to police, but investigators still have not identified a suspect more than six weeks after the crime. "Investigators continue to have the same level of resources,...
koze.com
No Injuries Reported in Clearwater County Collision
OROFINO, ID – There were no injuries reported in a three-vehicle collision yesterday in Orofino. At around 4:02 p.m., Clearwater County Sheriff Deputies and Rescue 3 personnel responded to a blocking, non-injury motor vehicle accident in the Harvest Foods parking lot along US Highway 12. “Darold Stanton of Orofino,...
koze.com
Clarkston Housing Project to Receive $5 Million
CLARKSTON, WA – A Clarkston housing project has been approved for $5 million in funding as part of the Washington State Department of Commerce’s $45 million Housing Trust Fund. The statewide program includes $12.2 million from a set-aside to serve people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and $6.7 from the National Housing Trust Fund to develop affordable housing projects in communities across the state.
Whitman County Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting Last Week in Pullman
PULLMAN - At around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, an "all clear" was issued by Washington State University police following an incident that took place in the 1000 Block of Latah Street in Pullman, across State Route 270 from the WSU Pullman campus. Police were reportedly called to the...
inlander.com
About 13,000 people die living on the street every year in the U.S., including in small towns like Lewiston
A gentle snow fell over the crowd as each name was read aloud. Louis. Mary. Carson. Angel. Kevin. Ronald. Twenty-two names total. All of them died this year without a home, in Moscow, Lewiston and Clarkston. For years now, larger cities across the country have held similar events to mourn...
Power in Lewiston now restored
LEWISTON – Power in Lewiston has been restored. Previously, 2,184 people were without power in the Lewiston area, according to Avista Utilities. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Lewis and Clark Trail Junior Ranger Program at Nez Perce National Historical Park wins Freeman Tilden Award
SPALDING, ID - The Lewis and Clark Trail Junior Ranger Program, hosted by Nez Perce National Historical Park, has been recognized with the National Park Service’s Freeman Tilden Award. Designer of the Lewis and Clark Trail Junior Ranger Program, Caitlin Campbell of the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail,...
koze.com
Man Killed in Standoff With SWAT Team Identified
PULLMAN, WA – The man who barricaded himself in an apartment near Washington State University after threatening to kill his two roommates early Thursday morning has been identified. Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers says the 36-year-old man who died as the result of a gunshot wound is Brent Lee Kopacka.
FOX 28 Spokane
Moscow Police release new information on quadruple homicide on Nov. 13th
MOSCOW, Idaho, — Investigators with the Moscow Police Department are continuing to solve the mystery of four University of Idaho students. MPD shared on Facebook the department has been looking through most of the photos and digital content gathered they’re calling “critical cameras” from before and after the murders.
