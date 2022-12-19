Read full article on original website
Judy K. Hardy Ivie – December 17 2022
Judy K. Hardy Ivie, age 76, passed away December 17, 2022 at Castleview Hospital while surrounded by her family. She was born January 27, 1946 in Provo, Utah to Payne D. and Margaret Farnworth Hardy. Married Terry Brown on May 11, 1963 in Elko, Nevada; they later divorced. Married Merrill...
Michael Timmons Smith – December 18 2022
Memorial Mass Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 10:00 a.m., Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church, Price. Committal Service, Cliffview Cemetery, Price, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home where friends are welcome to share memories at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.
Price City Mayor Mike Kourianos reflects on 2022 projects
Castle Country Radio had an opportunity to sit down with Price City Mayor Mike Kourianos to reflect on the year 2022. He spoke on the downtown mural, the indoor pool, and holiday wishes for the community. “A lot of people have talked about the mural but I can’t say enough...
Elmo City update talks ice skating rink and snow removal
It’s time to catch up with Elmo City Mayor James Winn, who took time from his busy schedule to speak over the telephone with Castle Country Radio about the city’s ice-skating rink and snow removal. The city has been working on constructing an ice-skating rink for the city’s...
Green River girls get first win of season, boys gather wins at Winter Classic
The Green River basketball teams have been battling through the first half of their seasons. The boys had a record of 2-5 and the girls hadn’t earned a victory in any of their six contests. At the Panther Winter Classic hosted by Pinnacle High School, the Lady Pirates earned their first victory and the boys went undefeated going a perfect 4-0.
Pinnacle welcomes teams from across the state for Winter Classic
Over 15 teams from across the state were in Price for the Panther Winter Classic that took place at Pinnacle High School and the BDAC over three days. Teams like Escalante, Green River, Dugway and Rockwell along with other schools from 1A and 3A joined up play in the three days leading into the holiday break.
Lady Dinos dominate Templars for fourth-straight win
In two of the past three games, the Lady Dinos have held their opponents to just 22 points in the game. The final regular season game of the 2022 calendar year was a one-sided competition as Carbon dominated Manti 50-22. The Lady Dinos started the game with dominant defense that...
