Johnston County Sheriff requests public corruption case
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd has requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to open a public corruption case in the county. In a video shared online, Dodd said the county is refusing to fund the jail, as well as not receiving money allocated to the sheriff’s office by the excise board.
Antlers man charged after allegedly assaulting jailer with bleach
PUSHMATAHA, Okla. (KXII) - An Antlers man in the Pushmataha County Jail is facing new charges after he allegedly assaulted a jailer with chlorine bleach. Court documents from the State of Oklahoma state 23-year-old Connor Dax Willis is charged with biochemical assault and with assault and battery on a corrections officer.
Sherman man accused of stealing credit and debit cards in 2020 plead guilty in court
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man accused of stealing credit and debit cards from nearly 80 people in 2020 plead guilty in court on Tuesday. Sherman Police said Jason Polk and his girlfriend, Debra Koiner, stole the property during multiple home and car burglaries in Sherman during a four month long crime spree between Dec. 2019 and April 2020.
Gainesville Police looking for suspect accused of stealing money from an elderly victim
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Gainesville Police Department is asking for your help identifying a suspect who they say abused an elderly person’s debit card. According the Gainesville Police, an unknown male was seen at an ATM on Nov. 6 using the victim’s debit card. Police said the...
Missing man found; silver alert canceled
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has canceled the silver alert for Richard Bruno. The Denison Police Department located Bruno around 10 a.m. Thursday morning. He was taken to the hospital, but they said he appeared to be in healthy condition. *Original Story*. The Texas Department...
Bokchito Police looking for person of interest in forgery investigation
BOKCHITO, Okla. (KXII) - The Bokchito Police Department are asking for help identifying an individual who is a person of interest in a forgery investigation. In a Facebook post, the department said the person was involved in the cashing of multiple forged and counterfeit checks at several bank locations, including the Bokchito branch of First United Bank.
Body found near railroad tracks; Denison Police investigating
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks Tuesday morning. Denison Police and Denison Fire Rescue responded to the call just before 11 a.m. Tuesday on South Mirick St. Officials said foul play is not involved at this time and a cause...
Fannin County says goodbye to their judge
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) -After serving his county for four years, Judge Randy Moore was surrounded with friends and colleagues as he said his farewells as county judge and opens his next chapter of retirement. “It seems like yesterday I just began, and four years later, here we are, I can’t...
911 service restored in Grayson County
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The 911 service in Grayson County was restored Wednesday morning. The Sherman Police Department announced Tuesday that they are experiencing issues with their 911 service. In a Facebook post, Sherman Police said the service is down. If you need police, fire or emergency medical services, call...
Thousands of customers affected by power outages
TEXAS, OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Thousands of people are without power after freezing cold weather blew through Texoma Thursday. As of 10 p.m., hundreds of people remain without power. In Grayson County 925 people were without power around 10 p.m. The Texas counties without power are:. Fannin County, 13. Cooke County,...
Grayson County warming shelters open doors for Christmas weekend
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As the temperature drops, warming shelters are setting up cots and even turning pews to beds bracing for an influx people trying to get out of the cold. “If we don’t help, who will?” said Effie Bowden, CEO of Menorah Ministries and pastor of Light Fellowship...
Grayson County commissioners end final meeting of year, three leave permanently
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Commissioners held their final meeting of the year Tuesday morning, marking the last time several commissioners will sit on the bench. “Today’s a sad day for me, and I don’t normally cry because I’m pretty tough but today’s a tough day,” said Commissioner Phyllis James.
Sherman house catches on fire
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A house in Sherman caught on fire Thursday night. The fire happened just before six. Video captured at the scene showed flames and smoke spreading out of the roof of the home on South Vaden Street. Fire crews responded to the fire and there have been...
Tioga ISD set to terminate 20 employees amid financial troubles
TIOGA, Texas (KXII) - Emotions ran high at the Tioga ISD school board meeting Tuesday night, after parents and faculty members recently discovered the district is in a tight financial bind. After meeting in executive session for two-and-a-half hours, the board revealed they will terminate 20 teachers and will decrease...
Atoka Public Schools announce new superintendent
ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - Mike Martin has been named as the new superintendent for Atoka Public Schools. The school district said the board issued an offer to Mr. Martin after a very intense search for their next superintendent and after much consideration he accepted the position. The district said they...
Paris family loses home in structure fire
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris family lost their home in a structure fire on Tuesday night. According to the Paris Fire Department, the fire happened at a one-story apartment complex on Northwest 23rd St. around 5 p.m. Paris Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle said the family was not home at...
Durant officials are making Christmas special one gift at a time
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant Police Department held its 16th annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ and over a hundred local children will be going home with presents this holiday season. “We’ve raised over $400,000 in the 16 years through donations and fundraising,” said Durant Detective Brandon Mitchell....
Warming centers open in Texoma
(KXII) - As the winter weather moves into Texoma, warming centers are opening up for those in need. In Coalgate, First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall is open to anyone needing a place to go and warm up. They will have coffee and hot chocolate, with some light snacks ready to go. The church will be open 24/7, during this time.
Calera family loses everything in house fire
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - A family in Calera lost everything after their home burned down Tuesday night. According to the Calera Fire Department, the fire started around 8:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Main St. Firefighters on scene said that no one was home at the time of the...
