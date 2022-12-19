Read full article on original website
Collin Powell Middle School Girls Are State ChampsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Bloom Township High School Holds Thirteen Year Graduation CeremonySouth Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Illinois Food Bank's Free Holiday Food Bring Joy to FamiliesThe Bright Side CornerPlainfield, IL
A new massive nature exhibit is coming to The Morton Arboretum in Lisle next springJennifer GeerLisle, IL
Thinking of a Dry January? A new survey shows increased interest in "sober curious"Jennifer GeerNaperville, IL
WGNtv.com
Police: 2 teens shot in Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Two teens were shot early Thursday in Waukegan. At around 12:30 a.m., police responded to the 700 block of Center Street on the report of a shooting. Officers located two victims, both in their late teens from Waukegan, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both of the teens...
Waukegan crime: Suspects carjacked four victims at gunpoint within 24 hours
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Police are investigating four armed carjackings that occurred within 24 hours in Waukegan. At about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a victim was retrieving an item from their parked vehicle in the 2500 block of Village Park Drive when two suspects wearing masks and dressed in black approached the victim on foot.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man with 47 previous arrests accused of crashing vehicle into Brookfield Zoo, fleeing the scene
LYONS, Ill. - An Oak Forest man who has been charged 47 times in the past with serious felonies and has never been convicted, now faces new felony charges. Christopher J. McGuire, 24, has been charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated DUI, possession of cocaine, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass to property, driving on a suspended driver’s license, illegal transportation of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and a myriad of other traffic violations.
WSPY NEWS
Death of fourteen-year-old in Aurora Township accidental
The Kane County Sheriff's Office says that the death of a fourteen-year-old boy in Aurora Township last week was accidental. In a news release, the sheriff's office says that the boy had brought a gun to a home in the 1400 block of Exposition Avenue on Wednesday last week and had pointed it at his head when it accidentally was fired, killing him.
959theriver.com
Manhattan Police Arrest the “BP Three” Thieves
Manhattan Police concluded a three month-long investigation into the theft of approximately $117,000.00 from the Manhattan BP Minit Mart by three employees of the store with the issuance of three felony warrants for theft on December 15th, 2022. All three have since been taken into custody on these warrants. Casey...
fox32chicago.com
Joliet man gets 8 years in prison for brutally beating his girlfriend in 2019
WILL COUNTY - A Joliet man was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison on a domestic battery charge for attacking his girlfriend and causing multiple facial fractures. The attack occurred on November 17, 2019. According to officials, Charles Galloway and the victim were living at a motel in Joliet and had been arguing.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Lyons police arrest alleged drunk driving offender after he crashes into Brookfield Zoo
Lyons police arrest alleged drunk driving offender after he crashes into Brookfield Zoo. Driver had 47 previous charges but no convictions but will face four Felony charges in latest DUI, drug possession and fleeing crash scene, Lyons Police officials said. Lyons, Illinois — A 24-year-old Oak Forest man who has...
69-year-old man dies following crash in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. — A man died Tuesday after a single-vehicle crash in Aurora. Just after 11:20 a.m., police responded to the intersection of West Indian Trail and Almond Drive on the report of a crash. When police arrived, they found an SUV collided with a utility pole and a fire hydrant. The driver, later identified […]
Woman fatally injured at Gurnee business: coroner
A woman died while working on the production floor of a business in north suburban Gurnee early Thursday, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.
Autopsy reveals man found in Elgin home died from stab wounds: Coroner
An autopsy has revealed the body of a man found by police in an Elgin home Sunday morning died of stab wounds. The Kane County Coroner’s Office announced that 33-year-old Gerardo Hernandez died of multiple stab and cuts wounds
32-year-old man shot and killed inside South Side barbershop
A 32-year-old man was fatally shot late Tuesday night inside of a barbershop in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago police. Police said the shop is near 80th and Halsted Streets.
Chicago woman charged in hit-and-run that seriously injured 7-year-old boy
CHICAGO - A woman is facing several charges in connection with a hit-and-run that seriously injured a 7-year-old boy last April in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Jennifer Garcia, 39, is accused of driving an SUV into the child on April 14 near the intersection of Iowa Street and Hamlin Avenue, officials said.
cwbchicago.com
46 years for man who shot Magnificent Mile restaurant manager, tied up employees during robbery
Chicago — A Chicago man has been sentenced to 46 years in prison for shooting a Magnificent Mile restaurant manager and tying up several of its employees during a robbery five years ago. Marcus Norwood, 45, is scheduled to be paroled in May 2038 after serving half his sentence.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: 3 teen girls overdose on suspected cannabis edibles
CHICAGO - Three teens overdosed on suspected cannabis edibles in Rogers Park Wednesday morning. At about 11:54 a.m., three 13-year-old girls were in the 1600 block of West Jonquil when they overdosed on suspected cannabis edibles, Chicago police said. They were transported to an area hospital in good condition. Area...
WSPY NEWS
Oswego man gets seven years in drug case
An Oswego man is being sentenced to seven years in prison in a Kendall County drug case. The Kendall County State's Attorney's Office says that 28-year-old Adam Schulte delivered 30 tabs of LSD to an undercover police officer with the Kendall County Police Assistance Team. The state's attorney's office says that it happened in February of 2020.
wlip.com
Man Killed in Lake County Hit and Run Identified, Search for Suspect Vehicle Continues
(Waukegan, IL) A man that was killed during a southern Lake County hit and run has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Jose Portillo of Lake Zurich, was hit by a vehicle Saturday night along Route 12 near June Terrace. Police say they received a call that night about an intoxicated male in the roadway, and were on their way to check out the situation when they witnessed the 38-year-old being struck by a dark colored SUV. Police attempted life saving measures on Portillo, but were unsuccessful…the suspect SUV fled the scene. No further description of the vehicle has been released…and the matter remains under investigation.
Man dead after Auburn Gresham shooting inside barber shop: Chicago police
Chicago police said someone wearing all black and a black ski mask walked into a barber shop Tuesday night and fatally shot a 32-year-old.
Villa Park police caught on video arresting the Grinch
The Grinch is charged with stealing several presents.
cwbchicago.com
52 minutes after his landlord demanded rent payment, Lakeview man robbed a North Side bank, FBI says
Chicago — A 19-year-old Lakeview man robbed a Boystown bank on Monday afternoon, less than an hour after his landlord threatened to begin eviction proceedings if he didn’t pay past-due rent, federal officials said in court documents. Chicago police located Myles Thorpe near his home in the 400...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County boy charged in road-rage shooting of man on Interstate 57
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A 17-year-old Calumet Park boy has been charged in connection with a weekend road-rage shooting on a Chicago expressway that left a man wounded. The boy faces one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm in connection with the incident, which took place Saturday at about 3:33 p.m. on Interstate 57 near the South Halsted Street interchange, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.
