Read full article on original website
Related
How to prepare your car for winter temperatures
Right now, we are seeing some mild temperatures for December but we all know winter is coming. WRTV wants to make sure your car is prepped before temperatures drop.
homesenator.com
6 Tips to Get Your Home Ready for Winter
With winter just around the corner, homeowners should ensure that their properties are prepared for the colder months ahead. Winter can be a special time filled with holidays and spending time with those you love, but this can all become much more complicated—and less enjoyable—if your house and property aren’t ready for the changing of the seasons.
natureworldnews.com
North Carolina Residents Suffer from No Electricity and Heating Systems Due to Widespread Power Outage
According to recent reports, residents in North Carolina county suffered from a suspected targeted attack on electric substations in the area, causing widespread power outages and impact on small businesses. As the winter season is in the air and colder weather is reported, the impact of power outage had affected...
Stormy pattern to bring rain, snow chances for Midwest and Northeast this week
The first official day of winter might be a couple weeks away, but it might be feeling wintry by the end of this week. AccuWeather meteorologists say that cold and stormy weather conditions could continue to disrupt holiday shoppers and outdoor celebrations in the coming days. Near-seasonable conditions are likely...
natureworldnews.com
Stormy and Chilly Conditions with Rain To Unleash in Northeast and Midwest This Week that Could Affect Outdoor Activities and Holiday Shopping
The latest weather forecast said stormy weather conditions could emerge starting Monday in the Northeast and Midwest portions. The forecast added that rain and potential snow could unload this week, affecting outdoor activities and holiday shopping. As December flipped into the calendar's month, many Americans had plans for their Christmas...
natureworldnews.com
New Developing Storm Could Unleash Rain, Snow in Pacific Northwest, Causing Significant Travel Delays and Wet Roads
The latest forecast showed that a developing storm could unload this week in Pacific Northwest, causing significant delays and wet roads. The forecast added that cold and snowy weather could emerge. Residents and motorists traveling outdoors should stay updated with the weather as it could cause slick roads and poor...
Comments / 0