Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
South Jordan neighborhood gives to children in need
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Instead of bringing each other gifts or plates of cookies, one South Jordan neighborhood spends that money on children in need for the holidays. "For 17 years, we've just decided that in the neighborhood to use the money that we would normally spend on each other giving neighbor gifts and kind of pull together as a community and give it to something better," said Kristen Maylett.
KUTV
Investigation finds no weapon on campus at Highland High School
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Highland High School was placed on a temporary “hold” alert after a tip led officials to believe a student may have brought a weapon into the building. In a tweet send at 9:28 a.m. Tuesday, officials with the Salt Lake City School...
KUTV
Road Home Mediathon Today!
Sarah Jenkins is at the Midvale Family Resource Center at 529 W. 9th Ave (7300 S) this morning to discuss the needs of homeless community in area. Michelle Flynn explains what donation dollars can do to help them serve these families. Please consider helping and supporting The Road Home. They...
KUTV
Vigil remembers 159 homeless people who died in Utah during 2022
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 159 homeless people have died in the past year--and at least five of them froze to death. A previously scheduled vigil to remember homeless people who perished took on new urgency Wednesday night at Pioneer Park. "There's no reason for people to be freezing...
KUTV
Neighbors jump into action to save children from burning Taylorsville home
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Taylorsville family lost their 30-year-old house in an evening fire just days before Christmas. The family told 2News they are devastated but grateful to be alive. Everyone was able to escape because of some brave neighbors and family members. Holly and Marshall Osborne live...
KUTV
Utah builder offering basement apartments to buyers in tough market
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
KUTV
75-year-old skier dies after collapsing on Deer Valley slopes, resort confirms
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man died while skiing one of Deer Valley Ski Resort's runs on Tuesday morning, the resort confirmed. According to a media statement issued from the resort's communications manager, the 75-year-old was on the Homeward Bound run when he reportedly collapsed at approximately 10:45 a.m. .
KUTV
Nationwide winter storm leaves travelers stranded, including those at SLC International
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A frigid, snowy, and massive winter storm has led to thousands of flight cancellations and delays across the United States. The travel interruption comes at one of the busiest times of the year for air travel. Though the Wasatch Front was spared the worst...
KUTV
Mayor confirms 5 homeless people froze to death on Salt Lake streets
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Mayor Erin Mendenhall confirmed five unsheltered people have died in the cold over the span of five days in Salt Lake City. The first death of an unsheltered person was reported to have occurred on Dec. 15. One man was found in a tent, and another couple died right in front of one of the new homeless resource centers. Their identities have not yet been released.
KUTV
Investigators seeking potential victims in Weber County fraud scheme
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The Weber County Sheriff's Office is looking for potential victims of a man who is accused of taking people's money but doesn't do the work he promised. Officials said Tony Aguilar, 55, was arrested in late November and is accused of defrauding several people. They...
KUTV
Federal investigation finds Crumbl Cookies stores violated child labor laws
LINDON, Utah (KUTV) — The U.S. Department of Labor has found 11 Crumbl Cookies stores have violated child labor laws. Officials said regulations were violated in six states and affected 46 minor-aged employees. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, many of the minors were 14 and 15 years old.
KUTV
Officials warn of dangers ahead of frigid winter storm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A quick-moving but powerful winter storm impacting Utah has public safety officials pleading for people to be careful. “We’re not expecting a lot of snow accumulation, but we are expecting some colder temperatures,” said Mitch Shaw, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). “We expect it to be cold, and when that happens, there could be ice on the roads.”
KUTV
Pickup truck hauling trailer catches fire on Powder Mountain
EDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A pickup truck carrying two occupants reportedly caught fire while hauling a construction trailer uphill in Weber County Tuesday morning. Representatives of Weber Fire District reported that first responders were dispatched to Powder Mountain Road at 10 a.m. on reports of a Ford F-350 that had caught fire.
KUTV
Salt Lake County father, son who helped solve World War II mystery returns home
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A father and son from Salt Lake County have recently returned from Japan after helping to solve a World War II mystery. It was a life changing moment in the lives of a family in Hiroshima, Japan; Dick Johnson and his son Chris traveled from Utah to provide them with closure after 78 years.
KUTV
No. 12 Utah women cruise past Weber State behind Pili's 20
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds and No. 12 Utah rolled to an 88-52 win over Weber State on Tuesday night. It is Utah's highest ranking since March 10, 2008. The Utes (11-0) were never challenged after they scored the final 14...
KUTV
Estimated $2 million or more in fire damage to cabin in Nordic Valley
NORDIC VALLEY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said a cabin is a total loss after a fire in Weber County. They estimated $2 million in damages from the fire, which remains under investigation. The Weber Fire District, Ogden City Fire, and South Ogden City Fire Departments were dispatched to the...
KUTV
Emanuel Miller scores 21 points, No. 20 TCU beats Utah 75-71
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Emanuel Miller had 21 points and seven rebounds and No. 20 TCU beat Utah 75-71 on Wednesday night at the Utah Jazz’s Vivint Arena. Mike Miles added 18 points for the Horned Frogs (10-1), and center Eddie Lampkin had 10 rebounds in his return from a back injury.
Comments / 0