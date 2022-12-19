ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis County, UT

Related
KUTV

South Jordan neighborhood gives to children in need

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Instead of bringing each other gifts or plates of cookies, one South Jordan neighborhood spends that money on children in need for the holidays. "For 17 years, we've just decided that in the neighborhood to use the money that we would normally spend on each other giving neighbor gifts and kind of pull together as a community and give it to something better," said Kristen Maylett.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KUTV

Road Home Mediathon Today!

Sarah Jenkins is at the Midvale Family Resource Center at 529 W. 9th Ave (7300 S) this morning to discuss the needs of homeless community in area. Michelle Flynn explains what donation dollars can do to help them serve these families. Please consider helping and supporting The Road Home. They...
MIDVALE, UT
KUTV

Utah builder offering basement apartments to buyers in tough market

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Mayor confirms 5 homeless people froze to death on Salt Lake streets

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Mayor Erin Mendenhall confirmed five unsheltered people have died in the cold over the span of five days in Salt Lake City. The first death of an unsheltered person was reported to have occurred on Dec. 15. One man was found in a tent, and another couple died right in front of one of the new homeless resource centers. Their identities have not yet been released.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Officials warn of dangers ahead of frigid winter storm

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A quick-moving but powerful winter storm impacting Utah has public safety officials pleading for people to be careful. “We’re not expecting a lot of snow accumulation, but we are expecting some colder temperatures,” said Mitch Shaw, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). “We expect it to be cold, and when that happens, there could be ice on the roads.”
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Pickup truck hauling trailer catches fire on Powder Mountain

EDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A pickup truck carrying two occupants reportedly caught fire while hauling a construction trailer uphill in Weber County Tuesday morning. Representatives of Weber Fire District reported that first responders were dispatched to Powder Mountain Road at 10 a.m. on reports of a Ford F-350 that had caught fire.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KUTV

No. 12 Utah women cruise past Weber State behind Pili's 20

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds and No. 12 Utah rolled to an 88-52 win over Weber State on Tuesday night. It is Utah's highest ranking since March 10, 2008. The Utes (11-0) were never challenged after they scored the final 14...
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Emanuel Miller scores 21 points, No. 20 TCU beats Utah 75-71

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Emanuel Miller had 21 points and seven rebounds and No. 20 TCU beat Utah 75-71 on Wednesday night at the Utah Jazz’s Vivint Arena. Mike Miles added 18 points for the Horned Frogs (10-1), and center Eddie Lampkin had 10 rebounds in his return from a back injury.
FORT WORTH, TX

