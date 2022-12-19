ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Kevin Durant on once-heralded NBA prospect Emoni Bates' path: 'You gotta go through some s***'

By Vincent Goodwill, Yahoo Sports
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ptaMu_0jo9V7L300

DETROIT — Kevin Durant just polished off a sterling 43-point performance in a comeback win over the Detroit Pistons when he ran into someone who many believed would follow in his footsteps until the last couple of years.

Emoni Bates.

The Eastern Michigan sophomore just recently finished a game himself, scoring 19 points in a 79-77 win over Detroit Mercy, and was in the bowels of Little Caesars Arena waiting to chat with Durant.

Not only Durant, but Kyrie Irving gave him words of encouragement in a long embrace before the Brooklyn Nets left Detroit on Sunday night.

Bates recently received 18 months probation after a gun was found in a vehicle he was driving in September. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge last week, and The Detroit News reported the conviction will be expunged from his record if he completes probation successfully.

“I like that he’s going the total opposite route in life,” Durant told Yahoo Sports. “Leaving school early, transferring from Memphis, got arrested. Went through some s***. You gotta go through some s*** in this life to truly understand where you are.

“He’s playing good ball right now. He’s been through some s***, he’s a little more grounded.”

To be clear, Durant wasn’t endorsing Bates being arrested. He was merely describing the totality of Bates’ road and how hard it is — despite skills and pedigree — that it takes to get to the next level. Durant has followed basketball at all levels, so it was more than just a passing encouragement of Bates — there seems to be true investment in him.

Bates was on the cover of Sports Illustrated and won the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year in 2020, but hasn't yet fulfilled his promise. Bates is averaging 18.9 points and 4.9 rebounds for Eastern Michigan, shooting 46% from the field and 39% from 3-point range.

As a prep star from Ypsilanti, Michigan, Bates possessed a smooth jumper and is tall and slender like Durant was when Durant was coming up in the Washington, D.C., area. Durant resisted the urge to stay in the area for college and didn’t give the Washington Wizards serious consideration during free agency, but he feels Bates being home could be better for him.

Bates’ father, Elgin, was with him as Emoni posed for photos with Durant and Irving.

“He’s at home, he’s got a support system,” Durant told Yahoo Sports. “It could be worse when you’re away from home and you don’t have that influence around you and you’re running behind some other dudes. It’s good to see him balling out right now.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Suns' Deandre Ayton and head coach Monty Williams get into heated argue during loss to Wizards

The contentious relationship between Phoenix Suns center DeAndre Ayton and head coach Monty Williams spilled onto the court Tuesday night. Ayton and Williams appeared to verbally jaw at one another during a timeout late in the fourth quarter with Phoenix down, 107-100, with 43.4 seconds left in the game. The Suns went on to lose, 113-110, to the Washington Wizards.
PHOENIX, AZ
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Victor Oladipo could be worth the risk

The end of the year is near, and the holiday season is an excellent time to get ahead of (or catch up to) your fantasy basketball competition. With folks entering holiday preparation mode, there’s a chance the waiver will be neglected, or at least not kept up with as closely as usual. Several players recommended in recent weeks remain available in more leagues than not. However, sticking with my usual theme of limiting or avoiding repeats, here are five players to consider adding who have not already been suggested this season.
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Pro Bowl snub list headlined by Tua Tagovailoa despite earning the most fan votes

The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl rosters are here, and a couple of very big names didn't make the cut. Before we get into that, it should be noted that this year's Pro Bowl will be very different from the previous ones. For one, there won't be a traditional game anymore. The league replaced that with a skills competition week that concludes with a flag football game with the players.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
215K+
Followers
149K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy