ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 4

Keara K
2d ago

Or just take the pets who are not made for the weather. Who would leave their pets tied up in bad weather.

Reply
3
Related
KWTX

Waco charity make sure senior citizens in the area are warm and safe during extreme cold

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco charity, Friends for Life, is reaching out to over 300 elderly clients to make sure they are safe and warm during the extreme cold. Kay Johnson, Waco Coordinator for Friends for Life, said they are asking clients if they have functioning heat as well as a heater. If they need one, the charity does have a few left to give out, but they are in need of more donated heaters.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Protecting your pipes before the polar plunge moves into Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As Central Texas braces for the upcoming extreme low temperatures, Waco plumber shares tips on how to protect your pipes from freezing, or, even worse, bursting. Mike Staas, owner of Mike Staas Services, Inc. said bursting pipes are very common during below-freezing temperatures, causing pricy damages.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

City of Temple speaks on winter weather preps

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Temple is reminding residents to stay safe and alert during changing weather conditions forecasted in the area through Christmas Day. Salvation Army (419 W. Avenue G) will open at 3 p.m. Wednesday and stay open through breakfast the following day. Overnight accommodations are available for between 20-25 people. Service animals and/or pets are not accepted.
TEMPLE, TX
US105

Warm Holidays: Have You Ever Tried Dr. Pepper Like This In Texas?

Ah Dr. Pepper. I think it's a requirement to love the drink in the state of Texas isn't it? Especially for us in Central Texas, as it was invented in Waco after all. Dr. Pepper over the years has had different variations and flavors. We even have our favorite mixes of other beverages with it to make a tasty concoction. But there's one way many of us probably don't drink sodas: warm.
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Don’t Walk, Run Killeen Texas ! Liquor Store Will Be Closed Christmas Weekend

Merry Christmas Central Texas! It definitely is my favorite time of the year, this is when my family comes in from out of town, I make new memories with family and friends, and most importantly there’s no better type of party than a Christmas party. I don’t care if you host an ugly sweater party, your standard Christmas party, or even a nightmare on Elm Street Christmas party, Christmas parties are tons of fun.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco homeless memorial service: Dec. 21, 2022

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2022, The Hangar hosted an annual memorial service to honor people in McLennan County who were experiencing homelessness or were unclaimed at the time of their death, an honor that humanizes the city’s most vulnerable individuals. McLennan County groups hold memorial for homeless residents who...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Salado business deemed ‘total loss’ in Wednesday fire

SALADO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Salado business has suffered catastrophic damage from a Wednesday morning fire. The Bell County Communications Center received multiple calls at approximately 4:14 a.m. Wednesday reporting a structure fire near the 100 block of Main Street in Salado. Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the fire – along with the Salado Fire Department, Belton Fire Department, and the Salado Police Department.
SALADO, TX
KWTX

North Pole coming to Central Texas for three-day Christmas celebration

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The North Pole is coming to Central Texas, and not just the arctic blast that we’re expecting, but a three-day event which will transform a small Central Texas downtown into a winter wonderland, complete with real snow. Area businesses are joining forces Wednesday through Friday...
MCGREGOR, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco's Wood Shack preparing for winter blast in December 2022

The Wood Shack, a firewood supplier at 1124 N. Loop Drive in East Waco, was busy restocking and selling their supplies throughout the day on Monday as people prepared for the incoming arctic weather. Forecast for holiday arctic blast has Waco in prep mode for people, pipes, pets. A cold...
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Woman murdered in Killeen, no arrest yet

KILLEEN, Texas – A 47-year-old woman is dead and Killeen police detectives are "actively investigating" to find her killer. Kila Nanette Spencer was found shot – and later pronounced dead – after police were dispatched to the 700 block of Stetson Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

City, Waco ISD board honors longtime Hillcrest PDS teacher

Teacher and choir director Paula Hoover was surprised at the Dec. 15 Waco ISD board meeting with a city of Waco proclamation of “Paula Hoover Day” for her 30 years of exemplary service at Hillcrest Professional Development School. Councilman Josh Borderud read Mayor Dillon Meek’s proclamation, which detailed...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy