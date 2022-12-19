Read full article on original website
Keara K
2d ago
Or just take the pets who are not made for the weather. Who would leave their pets tied up in bad weather.
KWTX
Waco charity make sure senior citizens in the area are warm and safe during extreme cold
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco charity, Friends for Life, is reaching out to over 300 elderly clients to make sure they are safe and warm during the extreme cold. Kay Johnson, Waco Coordinator for Friends for Life, said they are asking clients if they have functioning heat as well as a heater. If they need one, the charity does have a few left to give out, but they are in need of more donated heaters.
KWTX
Protecting your pipes before the polar plunge moves into Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As Central Texas braces for the upcoming extreme low temperatures, Waco plumber shares tips on how to protect your pipes from freezing, or, even worse, bursting. Mike Staas, owner of Mike Staas Services, Inc. said bursting pipes are very common during below-freezing temperatures, causing pricy damages.
Officer playing the Grinch this Christmas to help Waco family without a home
If you see the Grinch walking the streets of Waco on Friday, don't be alarmed. It's all for a good cause to help a Central Texas mother and daughter living without a home this Christmas.
kagstv.com
Multiple warming shelters open up in Central Texas ahead of dangerous freeze
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texas is bracing for the cold front coming in this week by opening up numerous warming shelters that will provide people somewhere to escape the dangerous temperatures. Here is a list of warming shelters in Bell County, McLennan County and the Brazos Valley. Those experiencing...
KWTX
Space heaters can be hazardous, how to prevent sparking a fire while staying warm
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s time to turn your heaters on as the temperature continues to plummet, and, while space heaters are a popular way to warm up your home, they also come with a few safety hazards. Waco Deputy Fire Marshal, Keith Guillory, said space heaters are a...
KWTX
Protect your outdoor plants and vegetation from freezing weather with these tips
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Take a closer look at how to protect your plants and vegetation during a freeze:. Wayne Schirner started prepping his yard as soon as he saw the forecast. “My lemons, I haven’t picked those yet,” Schirner says looking at the lemon tree tucked in his garage....
fox44news.com
City of Temple speaks on winter weather preps
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Temple is reminding residents to stay safe and alert during changing weather conditions forecasted in the area through Christmas Day. Salvation Army (419 W. Avenue G) will open at 3 p.m. Wednesday and stay open through breakfast the following day. Overnight accommodations are available for between 20-25 people. Service animals and/or pets are not accepted.
KWTX
Waco hardware stores are stocked with faucet, pipe covers ahead of arctic blast
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Everyone is turning to local hardware stores for the supplies they need ahead of the arctic blast. Hardware stores like Circle Hardware have been making sure some of the most popular items stay stocked for Central Texans. But faucet covers and pipe insulation products are flying off the shelves.
Warm Holidays: Have You Ever Tried Dr. Pepper Like This In Texas?
Ah Dr. Pepper. I think it's a requirement to love the drink in the state of Texas isn't it? Especially for us in Central Texas, as it was invented in Waco after all. Dr. Pepper over the years has had different variations and flavors. We even have our favorite mixes of other beverages with it to make a tasty concoction. But there's one way many of us probably don't drink sodas: warm.
Don’t Walk, Run Killeen Texas ! Liquor Store Will Be Closed Christmas Weekend
Merry Christmas Central Texas! It definitely is my favorite time of the year, this is when my family comes in from out of town, I make new memories with family and friends, and most importantly there’s no better type of party than a Christmas party. I don’t care if you host an ugly sweater party, your standard Christmas party, or even a nightmare on Elm Street Christmas party, Christmas parties are tons of fun.
WacoTrib.com
Waco homeless memorial service: Dec. 21, 2022
On Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2022, The Hangar hosted an annual memorial service to honor people in McLennan County who were experiencing homelessness or were unclaimed at the time of their death, an honor that humanizes the city’s most vulnerable individuals. McLennan County groups hold memorial for homeless residents who...
fox44news.com
Salado business deemed ‘total loss’ in Wednesday fire
SALADO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Salado business has suffered catastrophic damage from a Wednesday morning fire. The Bell County Communications Center received multiple calls at approximately 4:14 a.m. Wednesday reporting a structure fire near the 100 block of Main Street in Salado. Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the fire – along with the Salado Fire Department, Belton Fire Department, and the Salado Police Department.
Two Temple non-profits helping homeless community ahead of freezing temps
TEMPLE, Texas — As an Arctic front approaches Central Texas, expected to make temperatures feel like they're in the single-digits this week, two non-profit organizations in Temple decided to help each other feed and house those suffering from homelessness in the community. Impact Church and Feed My Sheep have...
KWTX
North Pole coming to Central Texas for three-day Christmas celebration
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The North Pole is coming to Central Texas, and not just the arctic blast that we’re expecting, but a three-day event which will transform a small Central Texas downtown into a winter wonderland, complete with real snow. Area businesses are joining forces Wednesday through Friday...
KWTX
Warming shelter in Temple opens for the long haul with homeless population at greater risk in freezing temperatures
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - This cold snap is putting an already vulnerable population at an even greater risk and local organizations are providing every resource possible to those without a home. “They don’t have the privilege of really preparing like a lot of us do,” says Casey Mooney at Feed...
WacoTrib.com
Waco's Wood Shack preparing for winter blast in December 2022
The Wood Shack, a firewood supplier at 1124 N. Loop Drive in East Waco, was busy restocking and selling their supplies throughout the day on Monday as people prepared for the incoming arctic weather. Forecast for holiday arctic blast has Waco in prep mode for people, pipes, pets. A cold...
News Channel 25
Woman murdered in Killeen, no arrest yet
KILLEEN, Texas – A 47-year-old woman is dead and Killeen police detectives are "actively investigating" to find her killer. Kila Nanette Spencer was found shot – and later pronounced dead – after police were dispatched to the 700 block of Stetson Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
KWTX
Central Texas retired military veteran doesn’t let age stop his love of learning
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A retired military Colonel has just earned his 11th college degree at the age of 74 and is currently working on two more saying he has no plans to retire from the classroom anytime soon. Col. Ed Brown, of Waco, says he’s fully retired after a...
WacoTrib.com
City, Waco ISD board honors longtime Hillcrest PDS teacher
Teacher and choir director Paula Hoover was surprised at the Dec. 15 Waco ISD board meeting with a city of Waco proclamation of “Paula Hoover Day” for her 30 years of exemplary service at Hillcrest Professional Development School. Councilman Josh Borderud read Mayor Dillon Meek’s proclamation, which detailed...
WacoTrib.com
Waco Salvation Army calls for bell-ringers as $180K donation goal falters
A cold drizzle Monday afternoon didn’t stop David Skelton, 68, from getting out to ring bells for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign, as he has done for the past four holiday seasons. “What warms my heart is the amount of giving, the generosity of the community,” Skelton...
