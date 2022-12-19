Edie Falco Shot ‘Avatar 2’ So Long Ago She Thought It Already Got Released and Flopped: ‘It Hasn’t Come Out Yet?’

Read full article on original website
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
Henry Cavill Allegedly Fired From 'Superman' & 'The Witcher’ For 'Toxic' Behavior, Women Found Him 'Impossible' To Work With
DC Studios shocked fans when it was revealed that Henry Cavill would not be returning as the franchise's Superman after claiming he was leaving The Witcher to focus on the superhero role — but RadarOnline.com has learned that a tipster stepped forward with allegations that his "toxic" behavior made him "impossible" for the opposite sex to work with.According to an insider, “something shifted" while filming Seasons 2 and 3 of The Witcher. "[Cavill] became really impossible for women to work with, which is always a big problem, but even worse here because the showrunner is a woman," the source spilled to...
Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled
What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...
SFGate
Beck and Dave Grohl Roar Through ‘E-Pro’ for Hanukkah
Beck took to the stage for the fifth night of Hanukkah Sessions, roaring through a rendition of “E-Pro” with Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin, and the bird and the bee bandmate Inara George. The Hanukkah Sessions, which was launched by Grohl and Kurstin back in 2020, continues to celebrate...
SFGate
‘A Celebrity in the Land of Celebrities’: Remembering P-22, L.A.’s Favorite Mountain Lion
P-22, the solitary male mountain lion who became a local legend after taking up residence in Los Angeles‘ Griffith Park a decade ago, was euthanized on Saturday due to severe injuries and health problems. The cat, 12 or 13 years old — elderly for a mountain lion — was mourned by Angelenos as a symbol of wildlife conservation amid urban sprawl.
