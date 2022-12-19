ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 4

St. Bernard
2d ago

Put more government services online. Federal, State & local government wastes a lot...$600 buck bonuses and Denver is #+ in catalytic converters theft , not to mention all of the other crime....ZERO BONUSES UNTIL THE TAX PAYING CITIZENS START SEEING BIG (AND I MEAN BIG) POSITIVE CHANGES...PERIOD!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
denverite.com

Denver’s hiring short-term workers to staff emergency migrant shelters

The arrival of hundreds of migrants from the southern U.S. border over the past few weeks has strained Denver’s existing shelter services and other resources. With more people likely on the way, the city is looking to hire additional shelter staff to help accommodate the newcomers. The Department of...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

The state took these properties to expand I-70. Now they’re empty lots, and the community wants them back.

In 2016, as Colorado began work on a contentious plan to widen I-70, the state relocated Elyria-Swansea residents whose homes and businesses stood in the way. Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) acquired 74 properties through eminent domain as part of the controversial $1.2 billion project that lowered the highway, demolished the viaduct dividing the neighborhood and built a park in its place.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Don’t leave Denver in the deep freeze

In a case of ironically awkward timing, a handful of climate activists called on the Denver City Council earlier this week to mandate that future homes in the city be all electric. As reported by The Gazette, the appeal was directed to a council committee deliberating changes to the city building code — only a day ahead of an arctic blast forecast for the city and entire state.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Polis and Hancock launch new fund to help migrants arriving in Denver

Governor Jared Polis and Mayor Michael Hancock are partnering with the Rose Community Foundation to launch a fund to support migrants coming to Denver. The past few weeks, Denver has opened emergency shelters and issued a state of emergency to respond to hundreds of migrants arriving in the city. The migrants have largely arrived from El Paso, Texas, which has struggled to serve the many people fleeing South and Central America.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver's homeless population jumps by 24% in 2022, number of people in streets rises sharply

Metro Denver's homeless population jumped by a quarter, adding nearly 1,400 between 2021 and 2022, federal data show. The data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's 2022 Annual Homeless Assessment Report reflect a single-night snapshot of homelessness, so there could be more — or fewer — homeless people at any given day in America's major cities. The survey counted 6,884 homeless people — the overwhelming majority of...
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Colorado is spending unprecedented money on homelessness. How long will it take to see results?

Colorado has more money than ever to spend on solving homelessness, as well as the most comprehensive data to date about how many people need services. Still, the crisis is expected to get worse before it gets better, as the total economic impact of the global pandemic has yet to emerge and the array of solutions now in the works will take years to fully materialize, according to a panel of experts who met Friday in downtown Denver.
COLORADO STATE
Evan Crosby

10 Denver Companies That Pay Over $50 an Hour

Denver, Co. - Denver has one of the strongest job markets in the country. In fact, the Mile High City's economy adds tens of thousands of new jobs annually. Many of these jobs are in high-paying industries like financial services, aerospace, energy, and healthcare.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Your Latest Denver Utility Bill: The Xact Opposite of Xcelling

In 2021, winter storm Uri swept through the country, causing Xcel Energy to spend over $500 million more than normal on natural gas. In June, the Public Utilities Commission decided the company could recuperate those costs from customers' bills for up to thirty months despite findings of failures on the company’s part during the time period of the storm.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado's homeless woes worsened in 2022, federal report shows

While it's a far cry from California's crisis, Colorado's homeless situation worsened since the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. An annual federal report counted 10,397 homeless in Colorado in early 2022, an increase of 551 individuals compared to two years ago. When compared to last year, the picture is much worse. The state added nearly 2,000 homeless people since 2021.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

LIVE UPDATES: Temperature plunges into single digits in metro Denver; over 600 flights delayed at DIA

Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an artic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. Denver International Airport has delayed 619 flights, according to FlightAware. Over 40% of the delayed flights are from Southwest Airlines and 30% are from SkyWest. FlightAware also reports that 153 flights have been canceled.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado schools closed due to extremely cold temperatures

DENVER — Some Colorado school districts, government offices and businesses are closing Thursday while extremely cold temperatures, gusty winds and snow impact the state. Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, Littleton Public Schools and 27J Schools are among the districts that will close on Thursday. Cherry Creek Schools has...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy