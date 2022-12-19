Read full article on original website
Lady Dinos dominate Templars for fourth-straight win
In two of the past three games, the Lady Dinos have held their opponents to just 22 points in the game. The final regular season game of the 2022 calendar year was a one-sided competition as Carbon dominated Manti 50-22. The Lady Dinos started the game with dominant defense that...
Spartans fall for just second time this season against Trojans
The Emery Spartans had one last game before the holidays with a road contest against the Morgan Trojans. Emery struggled to score points in the first quarter, scoring just 12 points. Emery’s defense, however, held Morgan to just 17 points and gave the Spartans a chance to stay close in the game.
UHSAA releases first boy’s basketball RPI rankings of the season
2022 is coming to an end and with it comes the first UHSAA RPI rankings of the season. The rankings for 3A and 1A have been released ahead of the beginning of 2023. The Emery Spartans’ 7-1 start has earned them the No. 3 ranking in the RPI with an overall rating of 0.673. Grantsville claims the top 3A spot with an overall rating of 0.701. The lone Spartan blemish came in a seven-point loss to the South Summit Wildcats. A key win over 5A Uintah boosted the Spartans to the No. 3 spot in the 3A classification. Four more non-region games await the Spartans, including a clash with Enterprise at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Jan. 4, before the start of Region 12 play. Emery will open region play on Jan. 11 on the road against the No. 5 ranked Richfield Wildcats.
Pinnacle welcomes teams from across the state for Winter Classic
Over 15 teams from across the state were in Price for the Panther Winter Classic that took place at Pinnacle High School and the BDAC over three days. Teams like Escalante, Green River, Dugway and Rockwell along with other schools from 1A and 3A joined up play in the three days leading into the holiday break.
Green River girls get first win of season, boys gather wins at Winter Classic
The Green River basketball teams have been battling through the first half of their seasons. The boys had a record of 2-5 and the girls hadn’t earned a victory in any of their six contests. At the Panther Winter Classic hosted by Pinnacle High School, the Lady Pirates earned their first victory and the boys went undefeated going a perfect 4-0.
How a former BYU football player saved the life of Utah basketball's Kenny Gardner
SALT LAKE CITY — He was a three-time, all-conference player for the University of Utah, and a star in France. But Kenny Gardner's story is much more than basketball. "I was very, very sick; I was dying," Gardner said. That was in 2013 when Kenny was 65 years old....
Former Utah Utes cornerback Malone Mataele is transferring to an in-state school
A rising senior, Malone Mataele spent four years at the University of Utah, but has transferred to the Utah State Aggies.
New head coach and 5 signees highlight Weber State's early signing day
OGDEN — It's not often that a team has an introductory press conference for its new head coach on the same day that the early signing period for high school recruits opens. That's what happened on Wednesday as Weber State officially introduced Mickey Mental as the team's new head coach and received signed letters of intent from some five new players.
Judy K. Hardy Ivie – December 17 2022
Judy K. Hardy Ivie, age 76, passed away December 17, 2022 at Castleview Hospital while surrounded by her family. She was born January 27, 1946 in Provo, Utah to Payne D. and Margaret Farnworth Hardy. Married Terry Brown on May 11, 1963 in Elko, Nevada; they later divorced. Married Merrill...
Logan Canyon closed above Beaver Mountain as avalanche threats rise
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — As winter weather conditions worsen across Northern Utah Wednesday and Thursday, officials have closed off Logan Canyon above Beaver Mountain. That news comes as the Utah Avalanche Center (UAC) in Logan issued an avalanche warning this morning. “Heavy snow and extensive drifting will create HIGH...
Utah Avalanche Center warns of increased risk in Salt Lake, Ogden canyons
SALT LAKE CITY — Officials from the Utah Avalanche Center have revised an avalanche warning issued earlier this week. Citing extremely high winds and new snow, the mountains of Logan, Ogden, and Salt Lake City are now considered at high risk for avalanches. According to Toby Weed from the...
4,000 customers without power in Utah County
SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power said it is working to restore electricity to 4,080 customers in Utah County. The power company said the outage affects Orem, American Fork, Vineyard, and Lindon. A tweet said the company expects to get service up and running by 9:30 p.m. It’s...
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
Peter Sinks, the coldest place in Utah holds record for second coldest temperature in the lower 48
UTAH — At 8,164 feet in the Bear River Range in Northern Utah lies Peter Sinks, a limestone sinkhole comprised of two depressions around two miles long and a half-mile […]
Salt Lake City violin virtuoso wins nationwide competition
A 17-year-old violin virtuoso from Salt Lake City is making headlines after recently winning an international music competition. Taking top prize at the Ronald Sachs International Music Competition in North Carolina, Ezekiel Sokoloff, who goes by Zeke, beat out older students all across the nation. Many of his competitors are students at some of the top music academies across the United States.
Michael Timmons Smith – December 18 2022
Memorial Mass Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 10:00 a.m., Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church, Price. Committal Service, Cliffview Cemetery, Price, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home where friends are welcome to share memories at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Five homes damaged in four fires across Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY — Several Utahns were displaced after multiple fires broke out in homes across the Wasatch Front late Monday night and early Tuesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a two-story home in Taylorsville Monday night after receiving multiple calls of smoke and flames coming from the structure. Unified...
Carol Jean Cook – December 19 2022
The world bids a temporary farewell to a very special woman. Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, adopted grandmother (to the neighbor kids), great-grandmother and dear friend, Carol Jean Cook, age 86, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on December 19, 2022. Carol was born on October...
Make A Wish Fundraiser in Emery County earns $800.00
The Utah Make A Wish program hosted a fundraising event in Emery County on Dec. 10 to help raise funds for their program. Ambassador, Judi Bishop spoke over the telephone with Castle Country Radio to share all the details. Miss Emery Teen, Haivyn Pitchforth help organize a Christmas Tree opportunity...
