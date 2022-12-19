2022 is coming to an end and with it comes the first UHSAA RPI rankings of the season. The rankings for 3A and 1A have been released ahead of the beginning of 2023. The Emery Spartans’ 7-1 start has earned them the No. 3 ranking in the RPI with an overall rating of 0.673. Grantsville claims the top 3A spot with an overall rating of 0.701. The lone Spartan blemish came in a seven-point loss to the South Summit Wildcats. A key win over 5A Uintah boosted the Spartans to the No. 3 spot in the 3A classification. Four more non-region games await the Spartans, including a clash with Enterprise at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Jan. 4, before the start of Region 12 play. Emery will open region play on Jan. 11 on the road against the No. 5 ranked Richfield Wildcats.

GRANTSVILLE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO