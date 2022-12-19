ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quality Inn Evacuated After Room Catches Fire

Thankfully, there were no injuries after an unoccupied room caught fire at the Quality Inn in Vernal on Wednesday morning. According to Uintah County Fire Marshal Jeremy Raymond, Vernal Fire received a page for a fire at the Quality Inn around 8:30am and arrived within 6 minutes to find smoke coming from a second floor unit. “Crews entered the unit and found a wall mounted heater on fire, being extinguished by the building’s fire sprinkler system,” shares Raymond. “[They] extinguished the heater fire and shut off power and gas to building. The building was evacuated by staff and law enforcement.” The cause of the fire appears to be a malfunction with the unit’s heater. The damage was mainly water damage from the sprinklers estimated at $15,000.
