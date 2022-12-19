Thankfully, there were no injuries after an unoccupied room caught fire at the Quality Inn in Vernal on Wednesday morning. According to Uintah County Fire Marshal Jeremy Raymond, Vernal Fire received a page for a fire at the Quality Inn around 8:30am and arrived within 6 minutes to find smoke coming from a second floor unit. “Crews entered the unit and found a wall mounted heater on fire, being extinguished by the building’s fire sprinkler system,” shares Raymond. “[They] extinguished the heater fire and shut off power and gas to building. The building was evacuated by staff and law enforcement.” The cause of the fire appears to be a malfunction with the unit’s heater. The damage was mainly water damage from the sprinklers estimated at $15,000.

