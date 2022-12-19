ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainbow City, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

3 men steal $115,000 worth of jewelry from Kohl’s, police say

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - Police in Virginia say two people suspected of stealing more than $115,000 from Kohl’s have been arrested following a similar incident in Alabama. A third suspect is still at large. The Harrisonburg Police Department says on Nov. 11, an individual went behind an unattended...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Albemarle Co. police make arrest in package theft investigation

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department believes it has charged the person responsible for taking packages. ACPD announced Wednesday, December 21, that 50-year-old William H. Kennedy of Stanardsville was arrested yesterday during a traffic stop. The department says the truck Kennedy was driving matched the description...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Shelby Reporter

Two men arrested outside the county after successful search warrants by SCDETF

LEEDS – The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force, assisted by the Leeds Police Department, served a narcotics search warrant on Cogbill Street in Leeds on Saturday, Dec. 17, according to an official Facebook post by the SCDETF. During the search, Abraham Florencio Hernandez-Perez of Leeds was arrested for...
LEEDS, AL
Augusta Free Press

UPDATED: Albemarle County PD ID’s woman found dead in car in Barboursville area

UPDATE: Thursday, 4:28 p.m. Albemarle County Police have identified the victim in this shooting as Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins, 37, of Orange. A person was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the roadway in the 5200 block of Stony Point Road in the Barboursville area in Albemarle County late Wednesday, and Albemarle County Police are investigating the case as a homicide.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Police seeing more drugged than drunk driving in Charlottesville area

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Both Albemarle County police and Charlottesville Police are encouraging people to keep themselves and others safe from driving under the influence. “Drunk driving is always an issue. We saw recently that drunk driving arrests have been going down, however there’s also the problem of drugged...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Retired Buena Vista Police chief facing embezzlement charge

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Buena Vista Police Chief Richard Hartman, who retired December 1, has since been charged with one count of felony embezzlement of public funds, according to Buena Vista Circuit Court records and Virginia State Police, who are investigating. Hartman was released on a secured bond...
BUENA VISTA, VA
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 20

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 20, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office   No report  Cullman Police Department   Incidents   December 19  theft of property-4th degree; Lessman Circle SW; cash  Arrests  December 19  Fitzgerald II, Alan R; 42  assault with bodily fluid  Hooper, Steven D; 41  FTA-theft of property-4th degree  Ragsdale, Whitney N; 31  criminal trespassing-3rd degree theft of property-4th degree  Hanceville Police Department   Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.   Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.  
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Virginian Review

12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman)

On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, arrested Richard Keith Hartman, 60, of Buena Vista, VA. Hartman turned himself in to Special Agents with the Virginia State Police. Hartman has been charged under the Code of Virginia, 18.2-112, for one felony count of Misuse of Public Assets. Hartman was released on a secured bond, and the investigation remains on-going at this time. The post 12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman) appeared first on The Virginian Review.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
Calhoun Journal

December 20, 2022 Calhoun County Most Wanted

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
constructiondive.com

Alabama contractor gives Santa a break

A Birmingham, Alabama, general contractor gave Santa Claus a much-needed vacation. At least, that’s the plot of a video from Brasfield & Gorrie, titled “Santa’s Year Off.” The plot revolves around Kris Kringle feeling burned out, and Mrs. Claus calling on Chairman Miller Gorrie and CEO Jim Gorrie to get their company to help save the holiday season.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wsvaonline.com

Hit-and-run and Assault in Augusta County

Virginia State Police are asking for help with locating a vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run and assault in Augusta County Friday night. VSP says the victim was driving east on Tinkling Springs Road around 7 p.m. when a gold or light brown Dodge pickup truck stopped in front of the victim’s Toyota Highlander. The male driver of the pickup reportedly got out of the truck, approached the Highlander and after opening the driver’s side door, began punching the victim. State police say the driver then intentionally backed into the Highlander and sped away southbound on Route 340.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

