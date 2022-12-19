Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kait 8
Jonesboro to get $5 million for airport upgrade
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Jonesboro Airport is expected to get a big boost. On Thursday, Dec. 22, Mayor Harold Copenhaver announced the city is set to receive $5 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation for an extension of the airport’s runway. A news release stated Copenhaver...
Kait 8
Protecting yourself and your property
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’ve been preparing you all week for this cold front, and it is finally here. Here is one last look at all the ways to protect yourself and your property at this cold time. Summit Utilities and many other companies across the state have given...
Kait 8
Dec. 21: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are starting a bit colder today than yesterday, but we should end up in the same spot. Temperatures in the mid-40s but with a little less sunshine this afternoon. While we do have some snow in the forecast, the bigger issue will be the temperatures and wind chills!
Kait 8
Dozens of books and toys donated
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many businesses and organizations are taking the opportunity to give back this holiday season. Elite Climate Control Heat and Air teamed up with the Jonesboro Police Department to deliver some Christmas cheer to children in our area. The toys and books were delivered by Corporal Jon...
Kait 8
Helping you plan your day
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are starting the morning with temperatures going in the 40s, but we will end the day in the single digits!. Snow is expected to arrive shortly after lunch and a good part of the...
Kait 8
Southland Casino finishes $320 million expansion
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - After three years in the making, the Southland Casino has completed its $320 million expansion. According to content partner KATV, the expansion includes a brand new 20-story hotel with 300 rooms and 12 penthouse suites. It also has a 113,000-square-foot gaming floor with 2,400 slot machines and various dining options.
Kait 8
Greene County park sees additional funding
DELAPLAINE, Ark. (KAIT) - A small community in Greene County has been granted some big money to bring some longtime renovations. The town of Delaplaine announced on Monday, Dec. 19 it had been chosen to receive a $100,000 FUN Park Grant. Officials said they were excited to use the money...
Kait 8
Washington pays tribute to fallen Arkansas Law Enforcement
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) - Arkansas U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton paid tribute on the Senate floor to Benton County Sheriff’s Detective Paul Newell, Stuttgart Police Sergeant Donald Scoby, and Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks. A news release from Dec. 21 tells how the two senators will remember...
Kait 8
A-State’s Delta Center rewarded $5,000 grant
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State University’s Delta Center for Economic Development recently received a $5,000 grant from the Arvest Foundation. According to a news release, the money was presented to Delta Center Executive Director Andrea Allen, University Center Program Director Mary Margaret Jackson, and A-State Innovate Strategic Advisor Alan Keith.
Kait 8
Airport cancellations amid winter storm
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – With Thursday’s winter storm rolling through Northeast Arkansas and potential blizzards expected across the country, several airports are already canceling flights. As of 6:15 p.m., the Clinton National Airport in Little Rock is reporting eight flights have been canceled, and two have been...
Villager Journal
Rutledge recognizes Sharp County Officer of the Year
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today hosted the 20th annual Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon at the Benton Event Center, where she honored Highland Police Department Chief Shane Russell as the Sharp County Officer of the Year. “Chief Russell is a tireless servant who works to protect Arkansans,” said Attorney General Rutledge.
Kait 8
Handling emergency calls during winter weather
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With winter weather in Arkansas, crashes can be guaranteed, and first responders need to know where to go first. The morning of Thursday, Dec. 22 at the E-911 center in Jonesboro started out slow for dispatchers working. Across their computer screens were ARDOT cameras, most of...
neareport.com
Jonesboro business reports $32,000 forgery
Jonesboro, Ark. – Several Jonesboro businesses fell victim to thieves recently, reports released on Monday by the police department showed. One of the larger theft reports was made on December 17, when police responded to Elite Eyecare and Optical, 2100-E. Highland Drive. The report, which still contains mostly masked information, says that a suspect made and cashed a forged check on the victim’s account, with the victim, in this case, being the business itself. The report says $32,000 was stolen from the business, a felonious amount.
neareport.com
$5,000 stolen in Jonesboro home break-in
JONESBORO, Ark. – A Jonesboro resident’s home was broken into and a major theft committed, a report filed on Sunday with JPD said. Police responded around 10:28 PM on December 18 to the Links Apartments. At some point between 5:40 PM and 10:15 PM the same day, someone was able to get into an apartment through an unlocked bedroom window. During the entry, the blinds were damaged but the suspect was only getting started.
Kait 8
Lawsuit filed over Jonesboro church building
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro has taken a step to keep its current church building by filing a lawsuit. Daniel P. Dalton and D. Chris Gardner filed the lawsuit on behalf of First United Methodist Church Monday around 10:30 a.m. against the Board of Trustees of the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church, The Arkansas Conference of United Methodist Church, and other interested parties in the properties.
Kait 8
18-wheeler catches on fire in crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An 18-wheeler wrecked on Highway 63 in Hardy. A crash involving an 18-wheeler and a car took place at 11:33 a.m. on Dec. 22. The 18-wheeler leaked gas and caused the car to catch on fire. According to IDriveArkansas, Arkansas State Police were at the...
Kait 8
Warming shelter in Paragould set to open its doors
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - One spot in Greene County is opening its doors for those people who need a spot to get warm. The gym inside the Greater Vision Church in Paragould will be opened as a warming shelter on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23 with freezing temperatures in the forecast.
KTLO
Investigation finds Jonesboro officer participated in exercises leading up to his death, contradicting initial accounts
This still image taken from video released in an Arkansas State Police report shows Jonesboro officer Vincent Parks being attended to by medical personnel during a July 17 training at a state police academy. (Courtesy of Arkansas State Police via Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) Arkansas State Police investigators were originally led to...
Kait 8
Gearing your car up for freezing temperatures
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the holidays around the corner, many will be hitting the road. However, with single-digit temperatures in the forecast, there could be issues with your car and you need to be prepared. Changing out your windshield wipers and making sure your oil is changed is key,...
Kait 8
Warming centers open amid dangerous temperatures
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A huge blast of arctic air is currently causing issues through Northeast Arkansas. With single-digit temperatures expected, homeless shelters and city buildings will be opening their doors to help keep some of our neighbors warm. Check out the latest forecast: https://www.kait8.com/weather/. Below, you’ll find a list...
