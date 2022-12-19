ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Marshall tackles UConn 28-14 in Myrtle Beach Bowl

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v8HGC_0jo9TsN100

Freshman quarterback Cam Fancher threw for two touchdowns Monday as Marshall established a 28-0 third-quarter lead and held off UConn 28-14 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl in Conway, S.C.

Rasheen Ali rushed for 92 yards and a score for the Thundering Herd, which finished with a 9-4 record that included a September win at Notre Dame and a season-ending five-game winning streak.

The Huskies (6-7) got 75 yards and two touchdowns from Victor Rosa on 16 carries, but they couldn’t consistently crack Marshall’s physical defense. Quarterback Zion Turner completed just 9 of 27 passes for 166 yards with three interceptions, including a game-sealer in the end zone by Micah Abraham with 5:09 left in the game that thwarted UConn’s last chance to rally.

Marshall melted the remaining time down with a running game that was its best source of offense. Fancher was 10 of 20 for just 93 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, but the Herd ran for 210 yards.

The Huskies actually outgained the Herd 316-303 but continually hurt themselves with mistakes. They committed four turnovers that led to 14 points and were flagged 10 times for 115 yards.

Marshall initiated scoring just 3:45 into the game, two plays after recovering a fumble on a bad option pitch. Fancher zipped a 9-yard touchdown pass to Corey Gammage on a slant.

The Herd’s defense made it 14-0 at the 3:23 mark of the first quarter when Damion Barber intercepted Turner and raced 34 yards for a touchdown. Fancher upped the cushion to 21-0 with 7:05 left in the half when he found Devin Miller on a 10-yard scoring strike.

Ali capped a 79-yard drive on Marshall’s first possession of the second half, plowing in from the 2 with 9:51 on the clock to increase the lead to 28-0.

At that point, the UConn offense finally displayed some life with consecutive touchdown drives of 75 and 40 yards. Rosa finished them off with runs of 14 and 24 yards, the latter coming on the final play of the third quarter.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLTX.com

Mr. Football is officially on board with Beamer

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Camden defensive lineman Xavier McLeod had his pick of schools but he made the call for Carolina back in August. In spite of a push from other high-profile schools in the Southeast, McLeod never wavered in his commitment and he is officially part of Shane Beamer's third recruiting class at South Carolina.
CAMDEN, SC
FanSided

Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina prediction and odds for Birmingham Bowl (Count on Points)

Coastal Carolina had a successful regular season, so much so that the key contributors are leaving to move up the college football ladder. Head coach Jamey Chadwell has already left the program, taking the vacant Liberty job, and quarterback Grayson McCall already announced that he will transfer following Coastal Carolina’s bowl game against East Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Vehicle collides with building in Carolina Forest area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt after a vehicle collided with a building in the Carolina Forest area on Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened on the 1000 block of Glenforest Road. Officials also shared a photo from the scene, showing damage from inside...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WTAP

Update in Josh Wilson murder case

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Last week we spoke with the widow of late Josh Wilson. Wilson was murdered while in Myrtle Beach vacationing with his family. Quentin Jean was arrested in connection to the murder on July 11th. Wtap spoke with Horry County officials working on Jean’s case. They...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Florence home struck by lightning

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A home in the city limits of Florence was struck by lightning early Thursday morning, according to officials with the Florence County Emergency Management Division. The Florence Fire Dept. said it was a home on Trailwood Drive and there was minimal fire damage. Further information...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Texting argument leads to attempted murder in Myrtle Beach, suspect arrested: Report

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A texting argument led to gunfire and attempted murder in Myrtle Beach, according to a report. Hakeem Rashad Hilliard was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with assault and battery, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder, malicious injury to personal property, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole or death, sale or delivery of a pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawful and discharging firearms into a dwelling, online records show.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

1 dead, 2 injured in Horry County crash, troopers say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others were injured Wednesday evening in a crash near the intersection of Highway 19 and Highway 917 in the Loris area, according to officials. Crews were called to the two-vehicle crash at 5:41 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue. An SUV was traveling […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

2 women arrested after shooting at Ocean Blvd. motel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two women have been arrested and charged after a shooting at an Ocean Blvd. motel last week. Myrtle Beach police were called to the Wave Rider Resort at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 14 after a victim was shot in the stomach and the suspects fled on foot.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Local Market & Deli opens in downtown Conway

Tired of the same old sandwiches for lunch or dinner?. A transplanted New Jersey chef who’s now the owner of a business called the Local Market & Deli at 337 North Main Street in Conway says you should give his store a try. “We just do everything a little...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

33-year-old woman killed in Florence County crash, coroner says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others hurt Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Effingham in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Olanta Highway near Stagecoach Road. According to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller, a front-seat passenger in a […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

HCFR: 6 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Six people were hurt after a multi-car crash on Highway 501, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck involved three vehicles in the area of Middle Ridge Avenue at around 2:15 p.m. The six people hurt were taken to the hospital....
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Deputies: Shooting near Florence Motel; Investigation underway

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting in Florence Wednesday evening. The shooting took place on W Lucas Street near the Suburban Studios. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Major Mike Nunn confirmed one person was injured and taken to the hospital. Details are limited at this time. Stay...
FLORENCE, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

TERMINATED: Former Columbus County Chief Deputy no longer employed

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The man who previously served as former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s Chief Deputy is now out of a job. On Thursday morning, a spokesperson with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Aaron Herring has been terminated. Herring served as chief deputy...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

93K+
Followers
69K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy