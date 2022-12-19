Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Maple Heights Councilman Timothy Tatum, District Three, Brings Holiday Cheer to the Senior CommunityBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Where to see the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Heights Law Department Claims No Cameras During November 10th Car Accident with Off-Duty City EmployeeBrown on ClevelandCleveland Heights, OH
WKYC
Canine flu: These are the symptoms to watch for
CLEVELAND — You might not be the only one who is feeling a little under the weather these days. Your dog could be, too. Veterinarians across the United States are keeping a close eye on respiratory illnesses -- including canine influenza. It is highly contagious and is spread from...
OH Dept. of Health found senior care facility made mistakes. No one was punished
News 5 Investigators found the OH Dept. of Health declined to punish senior care facility, even after substantiating serious allegations.
Cleveland toddler to spend first Christmas at home after rare, life-saving surgery
A Cleveland toddler is spending first Christmas at home after rare, life-saving surgery at the Cleveland Clinic.
An easier trip to the doctor: RTA helps fight Cuyahoga County’s high infant mortality rates by offering pregnant women free rides for prenatal care
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority is making a pregnant mother’s trip to the doctor a lot easier. To fight the high rate of infant mortality in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County, the agency is offering Baby on Board, which gives free bus and rail passes to pregnant women and their families. Researchers say transportation is a major barrier for some pregnant women, prompting them to miss prenatal and postnatal appointments. Such appointments are vital for the health of a newborn.
orthospinenews.com
University Hospitals Performs First Arthroscopic Surgeries in Ohio using New ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System
CLEVELAND, Ohio, December 22, 2022 / OrthoSpineNews/ – University Hospitals (UH) today announced the completion of the first arthroscopic surgeries in Ohio, and amongst the first ever, using the new ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System. ArthroFree is the first wireless surgical camera system to receive market clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in broad endoscopic applications including arthroscopy. UH is the first provider in Ohio to use this new technology, developed by Cleveland-based Lazurite.
Summit Lake Community Center to serve as weekend warming center
AKRON, Ohio — Residents who need shelter this Christmas weekend will have a safe place to go, thanks to the City of Akron's Summit Lake Community Center. The center is extending its hours starting this Friday, Dec. 23, and continuing through Monday, Dec. 26, to serve as a warming center for the community.
cityofmentor.com
Aqua offers tips to keep pipes from freezing this winter
As colder weather approaches, Aqua is reminding homeowners that they should take steps now to prevent their household water pipes from freezing this winter. “Sustained freezing temperatures can wreak havoc on your plumbing and cause your pipes to freeze or rupture,” says Aqua Ohio President Bob Davis. “It’s critical to know how to prepare ahead of severe weather and during below-freezing periods so you’re not facing significant damage and service interruptions. Fortunately, there are simple steps that homeowners can take to ensure their water remains flowing all winter long.”
Turning to a generator or space heater to fight frigid temps in Northeast Ohio? Here’s how to stay safe
CLEVELAND, Ohio – With Greater Clevelanders expecting possible extreme weather with the approaching ‘bomb cyclone,’ some may look to generators or space heaters to keep warm. But gas-powered generators and space heaters can prove dangerous, or even deadly if used improperly. It’s unclear whether the bomb cyclone...
Frigid temperatures will cause Cleveland's Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry homeless shelter to open for 24 hours
CLEVELAND — As winter finally arrives in Northeast Ohio, very soon the arctic air will too. As we all know, being outdoors in freezing temperatures is just not tolerable, especially for the homeless. "Once the weather gets down to 15 degrees or negative 15 wind chill, then all of...
Northeast Ohio helps those in need for the holidays
AVON LAKE, Ohio — The holiday season is a time of giving. 3News has teamed up with Community West Foundation in hosting this year's Socks+ donation drive in Fairview Park and Avon Lake. The Socks+ donation drive at Good Neighbors Thrift Shop in Avon Lake brought in community givers...
WKYC
Mike Polk Jr.'s official holiday survey for kids
CLEVELAND — It's the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you're a kid - or maybe just a kid at heart. So it's only fitting that we sent our very own Mike Polk Jr. to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's Wild Winter Lights to hear from kids themselves about all they know and love about the holiday season. And from trivia to favorite songs and even a special appearance from The Grinch, there was plenty of holiday magic to go around.
opencampusmedia.org
Cuyahoga Community College’s president wants to break down systems to help Black students. Here’s how he plans to do it.
Enrollment is down nearly across the board at Cuyahoga Community College, as it is for the bulk of two-year institutions across the country, for the third fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And though nearly half of the City of Cleveland’s population is Black, only 23 percent of the college’s roughly...
Lakewood's 'Mr. Christmas' creating family memories for generations
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Head in past the two-story Raggedy Ann doll straight to the back of Hixson's and your world is transformed into a Christmas Wonderland. Trees and decorations take over every available space and in a green armchair sits the man some call "Mr. Christmas." At 93, Bill...
Edward "Peel" Coleman Community Center, Refuge of Hope to serve as warming centers in Canton during winter storm
CANTON, Ohio — The City of Canton and Refuge of Hope have announced that they will be offering warming centers for those in need during the upcoming winter storm. SARTA is offering transportation to the centers, and the American Red Cross will provide cots and blankets. Starting Thursday, Dec....
WKYC
Message in a bottle finds unbelievable way home to Parma family
The Mural family buried the bottle while they were on vacation in Fort Myers Beach over 20 years ago. They never could've imagined they would see it again.
clevelandurbannews.com
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announces extended recreation and warming center hours as a snow blizzard approaches for Christmas in Cleveland and the city's homeless and the poor are at risk....The mayor says the city is ready for the winter
Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio-As Christmas Day approaches in the largely Black major American city of Cleveland in the midst of an upcoming snow blizzard, freezing cold temperatures and extremely hazardous...
ideastream.org
Food, cash assistance stolen at the 'absolute worst time of year'
Thefts of food benefits and cash assistance for the needy have been reported across the state and while local agencies are sympathetic and working to help, victims won’t be reimbursed before the holiday. There have been more than a dozen reports of fraud in Cuyahoga County since last week,...
cleveland19.com
19 Troubleshooter: Elyria apartment resident battles mold, plumbing issues, no heat
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people in a local apartment complex say they’re dealing with mold, plumbing issues, and no heat right before this winter storm. “I had raw sewage all over my bathroom because the toilet overflowed,” said Rosewood Apartments Tenant James Houchins. “In my bathroom, it had started leaking, and it was like that for over five days.”
cleveland19.com
Preparing your home for blizzard conditions, experts suggest getting ready before its too late.
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Local Hardware and grocery stores hit hard as customers gear up for a sizeable snowfall and blizzard conditions making its way to our area. As always, winter supplies and food are at the top of the list for many of us. “Soups of course and anything...
MetroHealth’s chief administrative officer Jane Platten announces departure
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jane M. Platten, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at MetroHealth System, will leave the health system at the end of the year, MetroHealth confirmed late Tuesday. Her departure is by “mutual agreement,” a MetroHealth spokeswoman said. Platten held her top posts for more than...
