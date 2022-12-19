ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WKYC

Canine flu: These are the symptoms to watch for

CLEVELAND — You might not be the only one who is feeling a little under the weather these days. Your dog could be, too. Veterinarians across the United States are keeping a close eye on respiratory illnesses -- including canine influenza. It is highly contagious and is spread from...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

An easier trip to the doctor: RTA helps fight Cuyahoga County’s high infant mortality rates by offering pregnant women free rides for prenatal care

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority is making a pregnant mother’s trip to the doctor a lot easier. To fight the high rate of infant mortality in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County, the agency is offering Baby on Board, which gives free bus and rail passes to pregnant women and their families. Researchers say transportation is a major barrier for some pregnant women, prompting them to miss prenatal and postnatal appointments. Such appointments are vital for the health of a newborn.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
orthospinenews.com

University Hospitals Performs First Arthroscopic Surgeries in Ohio using New ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System

CLEVELAND, Ohio, December 22, 2022 / OrthoSpineNews/ – University Hospitals (UH) today announced the completion of the first arthroscopic surgeries in Ohio, and amongst the first ever, using the new ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System. ArthroFree is the first wireless surgical camera system to receive market clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in broad endoscopic applications including arthroscopy. UH is the first provider in Ohio to use this new technology, developed by Cleveland-based Lazurite.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Summit Lake Community Center to serve as weekend warming center

AKRON, Ohio — Residents who need shelter this Christmas weekend will have a safe place to go, thanks to the City of Akron's Summit Lake Community Center. The center is extending its hours starting this Friday, Dec. 23, and continuing through Monday, Dec. 26, to serve as a warming center for the community.
AKRON, OH
cityofmentor.com

Aqua offers tips to keep pipes from freezing this winter

As colder weather approaches, Aqua is reminding homeowners that they should take steps now to prevent their household water pipes from freezing this winter. “Sustained freezing temperatures can wreak havoc on your plumbing and cause your pipes to freeze or rupture,” says Aqua Ohio President Bob Davis. “It’s critical to know how to prepare ahead of severe weather and during below-freezing periods so you’re not facing significant damage and service interruptions. Fortunately, there are simple steps that homeowners can take to ensure their water remains flowing all winter long.”
WKYC

Northeast Ohio helps those in need for the holidays

AVON LAKE, Ohio — The holiday season is a time of giving. 3News has teamed up with Community West Foundation in hosting this year's Socks+ donation drive in Fairview Park and Avon Lake. The Socks+ donation drive at Good Neighbors Thrift Shop in Avon Lake brought in community givers...
AVON LAKE, OH
WKYC

Mike Polk Jr.'s official holiday survey for kids

CLEVELAND — It's the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you're a kid - or maybe just a kid at heart. So it's only fitting that we sent our very own Mike Polk Jr. to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's Wild Winter Lights to hear from kids themselves about all they know and love about the holiday season. And from trivia to favorite songs and even a special appearance from The Grinch, there was plenty of holiday magic to go around.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announces extended recreation and warming center hours as a snow blizzard approaches for Christmas in Cleveland and the city's homeless and the poor are at risk....The mayor says the city is ready for the winter

Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio-As Christmas Day approaches in the largely Black major American city of Cleveland in the midst of an upcoming snow blizzard, freezing cold temperatures and extremely hazardous...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

19 Troubleshooter: Elyria apartment resident battles mold, plumbing issues, no heat

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people in a local apartment complex say they’re dealing with mold, plumbing issues, and no heat right before this winter storm. “I had raw sewage all over my bathroom because the toilet overflowed,” said Rosewood Apartments Tenant James Houchins. “In my bathroom, it had started leaking, and it was like that for over five days.”
ELYRIA, OH

