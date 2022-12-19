Read full article on original website
RMB
3d ago
There would be as much corruption in all of the Oklahoma Police and Sheriff departments as there is in the marijuana growing industry in Oklahoma if the law enforcement agencies were investigated. Oversight needs to start at the top Governor Stitt. That’s called Leadership. Geez…. The amount of corruption in the oil and gas industry is off the chart compared to marijuana growers. Picking on the growers is a pet project like the War On Drugs in the 80’s was. Did that work? Let’s get real about the drug crisis.
Reply
10
really@home
3d ago
If only they would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level . This is one crop that we could take out of the cartel and china’s hands ..
Reply(2)
3
Related
okcfox.com
Weed Wars: Criminal groups use 'ghost owners' to skirt medical marijuana laws, OBN says
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — For the last two years, law enforcement agencies around Oklahoma have been waging a war against illegal marijuana grows across the state. The state's booming medical marijuana industry has also attracted criminal organizations from around the world, looking to pump out black market weed to the rest of the country.
KOCO
New law gives many Oklahomans a 'clean slate'
A new law allows Oklahomans with low-level criminal records to have these expunged with a simple automated system. Tiffany Mason said her life and her future were changed decades ago because of one poor choice. "Back in 1994, I obtained money under false pretense and false impersonation," said Mason. Although...
OHP Responds To Hundreds Of Crashes; At Least 3 Killed
First responders worked hundreds of crashes throughout Oklahoma Thursday, including at least three fatal crashes, as the Siberian cold front swept through the state, causing dangerous wind chills and treacherous road conditions. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said troopers responded to 247 non-injury collisions, 54 injury crashes, and two fatal wrecks...
KTUL
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
Oklahomans out combined $500,000 in SNAP benefit scam
The state’s Department of Human Services says since Dec. 8, hundreds of Oklahomans have been impacted by a card skimming scam that's targeting low income families who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
State agencies to temporarily reduce non-essential services
As winter precipitation and bitter temperatures take over the Sooner State, some state agencies are reducing non-essential services.
kgou.org
Protests prompt cancellation of $1.5 billion power project in southeast Oklahoma
A Texas developer canceled plans for a $1.5 billion hydroelectric storage project in this southeast Oklahoma river community last week, citing protests from 200 residents and opposition from the Choctaw Nation. Tomlin Energy LLC proposed using Kiamichi River outflow to produce energy that would stabilize grids in Oklahoma and Texas...
One KFOR viewer has her appeal investigated after we contact OESC
An apparent unemployment benefit scam is being investigated further after KFOR asked the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission about a viewer’s appeal.
OSDH: Almost 9,500 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma State Department of Health says active COVID-19 cases in the Sooner State are continuing to rise.
KOCO
Dangerous wind chills are expected to remain in Oklahoma following arctic blast
The arctic front hit Oklahoma and the OKC metro, bringing dangerously cold wind chills along with snow and ice to the Sooner State. Below is a live blog of the winter weather conditions and the latest timeline. Check back for updates. Open the video player above for the latest from...
Police chase reaches 100 mph, spans two counties in Green Country
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — One man is in custody after a high-speed chase stretched from Wagoner County to east Tulsa. Deputies say the man reached speeds of 100 miles per hour. He eventually crashed out near I-44 and Memorial. Deputies say he tried to run off, but he was captured.
Lawmaker wants to declare Oklahoma a sovereign state
An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a joint resolution to declare the Sooner State a sovereign state.
Oklahoma man charged with dozens of wildlife violations in Wyoming
An Oklahoma man has found himself in hot water with authorities halfway across the country.
blackchronicle.com
75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
Alfalfa cubes sold in Oklahoma recalled after 45 horses die
Horse owners are being warned not to feed their animals select lots of alfalfa cubes after dozens of horses have either gotten sick or died.
12 goats found living inside horrifying conditions in OK mobile home
A dozen goats were found living inside a horrific smelling mobile home Sunday afternoon.
Gov. Kevin Stitt declares state of emergency as winter storm approaches
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt today signed Executive Order 2022-34 on Wednesday, declaring a State of Emergency for all 77 Oklahoma counties due to the anticipated severe winter weather. The storm is expected to include freezing rain, snow, strong wind and low temperatures across Oklahoma, which may...
KTEN.com
Does your area have a high homeowner or rental vacancy rate? This is what data shows
Does your area have a high homeowner or rental vacancy rate? This is what data shows. With the real estate market cooling off in many places, home buyers and renters may hope to score deals. One indicator of the potential for price changes is an area's vacancy rate. The homeowner...
Oklahoma Ranchers Work To Keep Cattle Safe In Freezing Temperatures
Oklahoma ranchers are working to keep their cattle safe as they prepare for freezing temperatures. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney told us what they're doing to get ready.
OSHA calling on OK employers to protect workers during arctic front
As frigid temperatures take over the state, the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration is calling on employers to protect workers.
Comments / 20