There would be as much corruption in all of the Oklahoma Police and Sheriff departments as there is in the marijuana growing industry in Oklahoma if the law enforcement agencies were investigated. Oversight needs to start at the top Governor Stitt. That’s called Leadership. Geez…. The amount of corruption in the oil and gas industry is off the chart compared to marijuana growers. Picking on the growers is a pet project like the War On Drugs in the 80’s was. Did that work? Let’s get real about the drug crisis.

If only they would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level . This is one crop that we could take out of the cartel and china’s hands ..

