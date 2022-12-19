ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers prep for threat that is Raiders WR Davante Adams

By Chris Adamski
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBrK0_0jo9TdNM00
In this photo from Nov. 26, 2017, Davante Adams (17) eludes a tackle while playing in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The wide receiver now plays for the Las Vegas Raiders and will face the Steelers in Saturday’s scheduled game at Acrisure Stadium.

While most everyone else views Saturday as special because it’s Christmas Eve, Davante Adams will be celebrating it because he will be turning 30.

If Adams’ birthday gift is a win, it might be by way of leaving his hosts with a lump of proverbial coal.

Adams’ production could go a long way in deciding Saturday night’s game between his Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

“We can’t let him get going,” Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said Monday. “He’s a guy that once he gets two or three (catches), once he wins two or three one-on-ones, once he gets going, it’s really hard to stop him.”

“We’ve got to be competitive with him at the catch, got be physical with him at the line of scrimmage and even when he catches the ball.”

Adams is tied with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for the NFL lead in receiving touchdowns with 12. He is fourth in the league in receiving yards (1,275) and seventh in catches (86, fifth among wide receivers).

Adams’ 14.8 yards per catch is 11th in the league. He ranks third in targets with 151, a nod to the obvious chemistry established with his former college quarterback, Derek Carr. Adams joined the Raiders over the offseason in exchange for first- and second-round draft picks after he spent his first eight pro seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Anyone who thought his five Pro Bowl berths or two first-team All-Pro honors were attributable to future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been proven wrong.

• 5 things we learned: Do you believe in miracles? How Steelers can reach AFC playoffs

• Steelers notes: Saturday could be franchise’s coldest game since 1989

“Davante Adams is one of the best in the game from the receiver position,” Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith said.

What’s alarming is that any time this season the Steelers have faced somebody for whom that description is warranted, those among-the-best wideouts have feasted.

Adams will be the sixth wide receiver the Steelers face in 2022 who ranks among the top 12 at their position in touchdowns and receiving yards and catches per game. The previous five (Ja’Marr Chase, Amari Cooper, Stefon Diggs, Jaylen Waddle and A.J. Brown,) combined for 36 receptions for 576 yards and six touchdowns in those five games against the Steelers, an average of more than seven catches for more than 115 yards and more than a touchdown per outing.

Adams’ receiving skills grade out as the second best among NFL wide receivers by Pro Football Focus. It’s clear he has the trust of Carr: Only two receivers have been targeted while well-covered more than Adams, and only two have more “contested catches.” Only four wide receivers have converted more third downs.

Adams’ average depth of target — how far downfield, on average, he is when thrown to — is 12.5 yards. He has five catches of at least 45 yards and 12 of at least 30 yards.

For basis of comparison, all the Steelers wide receivers put together combined have just one catch of least 45 yards and nine of at least 30.

“We can’t let any big plays go over our heads,” Fitzpatrick said. “(The Raiders) rely on their running game, but Derek Carr is a good quarterback who gets the ball to their playmakers.”

Adams certainly qualifies as that. In two career meetings against the Steelers — including one early last season in Green Bay — Adams has 11 catches for 146 yards and a 55-yard touchdown.

“He’s a dynamic guy,” Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds said of Adams. “I wouldn’t say you can technically take away a guy as dynamic as he is, but you just try to limit his targets and limit his catches, and that’s the type of guy you’ve got to put two people on sometimes.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Reacts To Death Of Longtime Teammate Franco Harris

The NFL community lost a legend this week. Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has passed away at the age of 72. Harris had an iconic career with the Steelers, rushing for 11,950 yards and 91 touchdowns. Of course, he'll always be known for the "Immaculate Reception" against the Raiders in the AFC Divisional Round in 1972.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles are snubbed and disrespected again by the NFL

We all have probably made mention of this before, some of us more than others. In all honesty, the ‘(insert city name) versus everybody’ mindset has allowed many of us to grow very weary, but there may be something to this “We all we got… We all we need” thing. For the second time in as many weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles have been robbed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games

On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career

One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Jerome Bettis Reacts To Death Of Steelers Legend

The football world is mourning the loss of legendary NFL running back Franco Harris. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running back passed away late Tuesday night, according to a statement from his son. Harris was 72 years old. After the news of the Hall of Fame running back's passing broke, football...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Tony Dungy Photo

Tony Dungy was being one heck of a great citizen over the weekend. The Super Bowl-winning coach was seen volunteering with The Salvation Army at a local grocery store as he was helping those in need. It's especially great because it's the Holiday season and not everyone is lucky this time of year.
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Likely 'Done' For The Season

The Tennessee Titans were among the favorites to win the AFC just a few weeks ago. However, a recent losing streak has the Titans just fighting to keep a hold of the AFC South lead. Unfortunately, it sounds like Tennessee could be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for some time.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tribune-Review

Steelers great Franco Harris dies at age 72

Two days before the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception and three days before his number is scheduled to be retired by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris died. He was 72. No cause of death was revealed, but family friend Curtis Aiken — the former...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford's Decision

Matthew Stafford hasn't played a snap since suffering a neck injury in a Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints.  Now on injured reserve with a very slim chance of returning this season, whispers of a potential Stafford retirement have been growing with each passing week.  According to ...
Detroit Sports Nation

Tennessee Titans poach QB from Detroit Lions

According to reports, the Tennessee Titans have poached a quarterback from the Detroit Lions. Just moments ago, Mike McCartney reported that the Titans have signed QB Joshua Dobbs. Dobbs had been on the Lions’ practice squad after they signed him on December 13. With Ryan Tannehill‘s status for the Titans’ Week 16 matchup in doubt, the Titans have added some depth behind likely starter, Malik Willis.
DETROIT, MI
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy