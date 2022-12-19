ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State lands Notre Dame transfer QB Drew Pyne

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Former Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne announced Monday that he is transferring to Arizona State.

The Sun Devils are starting fresh with coach Kenny Dillingham, formerly Oregon’s offensive coordinator, after the program fired Herm Edwards in September following a 1-2 start.

Pyne replaced Tyler Buchner as Notre Dame’s starter in September after the Fighting Irish opened the season 0-2.

Pyne had 22 touchdown passes and six interceptions with an 8-2 record in 10 starts (11 games) in 2022. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Coming out of high school, he had a number of high-profile offers before the Connecticut native chose to head to South Bend, Ind., over Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma and Michigan.

–Field Level Media

